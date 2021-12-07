MARKET NEWS

December 07, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,000, Sensex gains led by metal, oil & gas, realty stocks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal, oil & gas, realty, bank indices up 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,134.58387.44 +0.68%
    Nifty 5017,034.00121.75 +0.72%
    Nifty Bank36,168.70432.80 +1.21%
    Nifty 50 17,034.00 121.75 (0.72%)
    Tue, Dec 07, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco435.3514.00 +3.32%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Cipla886.25-8.70 -0.97%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5440.80112.90 +2.12%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13151.60-40.65 -0.31%


  • December 07, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Jindal Steel, Hindustan Copper, NALCO

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Tata Motors hikes commercial vehicles price effective January 1

    Tata Motors share price rose 2 percent on December 7 after company is going to increase prices of its commercial vehicles effective January 1.

    "Tata Motors has announced an impending price hike of its commercial vehicle range. An increase in price in the range of 2.5%, will be implemented from 1st January 2022 and will be put into effect across segments – M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV and Bus, basis individual model and variant of the vehicle," company said in its release.

    The increase in the prices of commodities such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals, in addition to higher costs of other raw materials has incited this price hike commercial vehicles. 

    While the company is absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimal price hike, it added. 

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened strong on December 7 with Nifty above 17000 amid positive global cues.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 448.32 points or 0.79% at 57,195.46, and the Nifty was up 135.50 points or 0.80% at 17,047.80. About 1680 shares have advanced, 306 shares declined, and 49 shares are unchanged.

    Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among major gainers on the Nifty, while loser is Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Indian Benchmark Indices are expected to open on positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. All the major global market closed in green yesterday. Investor’s continued to adopt a cautious approach given the uncertainty around the Omicron virus and extended previous Friday fall. 

    Going forward, investors have to be little watchful as more Omicron cases had been detected in India and the recent news flow around the variant will contribute to equity market volatility in the coming weeks. Inflation is the second risk the markets will have to deal with. Any disruption in supply chains because of Omicron may further exacerbate inflationary pressures.

    On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 17100 followed by 17450 and on the downside 16800 followed by 17620 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 36500 and 35350, respectively.

  • December 07, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    The Sensex was up 455.48 points or 0.80% at 57,202.62, and the Nifty was up 106.70 points or 0.63% at 17,019.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    ICICI Direct
     
    The Indian markets are likely to open on the flat to positive note amid gains across global markets aided by receding concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant. US markets ended higher amid easing concerns about the omicron variant of Covid-19.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Asia stocks tick up from one-year low, China gains on RRR cut

    Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday on receding worries about the impact of the Omicron variant while Chinese markets gained after the central bank there eased monetary policy.

    MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.6% after declining on Monday to the lowest level in one year.

    The benchmark has lost 6% so far this year, with Hong Kong markets figuring among the big losers, while Indian and Taiwanese stocks outperformed.

    On Tuesday, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 rose 0.5%, while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.1% as risk-on sentiment pushed U.S. stocks higher.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 3,361.28 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,701.56 crore in the Indian equity market on December 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • December 07, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    KRChoksey on RateGain Travel Technologies IPO:

    As per the company’s RHP, it has no listed peers to compare with. Given the price band of Rs 405-425, the issue is priced at Price/Sales multiple of 17.3x and 18.1x of its FY21 sales respectively, which we believe is reasonable keeping in mind the unique nature of its business and almost nil competition in the Indian market. 

    Also, with easing of restrictions and travel industry getting back to normalcy, the company will further improve its business going forward. Hence, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE” rating to the IPO.

