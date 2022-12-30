 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Eicher Motors, Cipla, Skipper in focus

Rakesh Patil
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,341.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 IST. Asian markets are trading higher, tracking firm US markets.

December 30, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened flat at 82.78 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.80.

December 30, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Asia stocks rise

Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. The index is set to end the year down 19% - it's worst performance since 2008.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%. China stocks were 0.63% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%.

December 30, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 146.38 points or 0.24% at 61280.26, and the Nifty was up 68.60 points or 0.38% at 18259.60.

December 30, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

In view of a sharp rally in the overnight US markets, local benchmark indices are expected to commence on a firm note on the last trading day of 2022.

Amidst intra-day volatility, markets may see select bouts of rally on hopes the lifting of restrictions in China could revive demand going ahead, although concerns over rising interest rates and recession fears continue to weigh on investors' minds.

A weaker US dollar and WTI crude oil prices remaining under pressure should bode well for domestic markets.

December 30, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Oil set to close higher in 2022, a turbulent year marked by tight supplies

Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post a second straight annual gain, albeit a meagre one, in a year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, a strong dollar and weak demand from the world's top crude importer China.

Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.

U.S. West Intermediate crude was at $78.88 a barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.6%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday.

December 30, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 515.83 crore on December 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

December 30, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

Reliance Retail Ventures arm to acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail Ventures subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire upto 26%.

The capital infusion by Reliance Consumer Products will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer.

December 30, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Eicher Motors to make strategic investment in Spanish electric mobility company

Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL.

This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.20 percent or Rs 70.50 at Rs 3,280.00.