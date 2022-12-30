Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Eicher Motors, Cipla, Skipper in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,341.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 IST. Asian markets are trading higher, tracking firm US markets.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.78 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.80.
Asia stocks rise
Asian equities rose on Friday as investors looked to end the year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary pressures even as worries over COVID cases in China persist.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.71% and was set to end December flat. The index is set to end the year down 19% - it's worst performance since 2008.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.22%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.34%. China stocks were 0.63% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 146.38 points or 0.24% at 61280.26, and the Nifty was up 68.60 points or 0.38% at 18259.60.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
In view of a sharp rally in the overnight US markets, local benchmark indices are expected to commence on a firm note on the last trading day of 2022.
Amidst intra-day volatility, markets may see select bouts of rally on hopes the lifting of restrictions in China could revive demand going ahead, although concerns over rising interest rates and recession fears continue to weigh on investors' minds.
A weaker US dollar and WTI crude oil prices remaining under pressure should bode well for domestic markets.
Oil set to close higher in 2022, a turbulent year marked by tight supplies
Oil prices edged up on Friday and were on track to post a second straight annual gain, albeit a meagre one, in a year marked by tight supplies due to the Ukraine conflict, a strong dollar and weak demand from the world's top crude importer China.
Brent crude futures climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.90 a barrel by 0138 GMT after settling 1.2% down in the previous session.
U.S. West Intermediate crude was at $78.88 a barrel, up 48 cents, or 0.6%, after closing 0.7% lower on Thursday.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 515.83 crore on December 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Reliance Retail Ventures arm to acquire 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company
Reliance Retail Ventures subsidiary Reliance Consumer Products will acquire 51% controlling stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, for Rs 74 crore, and make an open offer to acquire upto 26%.
The capital infusion by Reliance Consumer Products will help drive the growth and expansion of Lotus into a comprehensive confectionery, cocoa, chocolate derivatives and related products manufacturer.
Eicher Motors to make strategic investment in Spanish electric mobility company
Eicher Motors, the parent company of Royal Enfield will make strategic investment of 50 million euro in Spanish electric mobility company, Stark Future SL.
This investment will pave the way for a long term partnership in collaborative research and development in electric motorcycles, technology sharing, technical licensing, and manufacturing.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.20 percent or Rs 70.50 at Rs 3,280.00.
Current account deficit widens to a 9-year high at 4.4% of GDP
India's current account deficit (CAD) surged to an all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September, data released on December 29 by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
The latest CAD figure is double the $18.2 billion posted in April-June and nearly four times of what it was in the second quarter of FY22.
The previous record for the highest CAD was $31.77 billion, posted in the third quarter of 2012-13.
For 2021-22 as a whole, the CAD was $38.77 billion.
Oil drops
Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.
Brent crude futures for February delivery fell by a dollar to settle at $82.26, down 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $78.40 per barrel, down by $1.13, or 0.7%.
CPI inflation may ease to around 5.3% in FY24, says HDFC Bank's Swati Arora
Consumer price index (CPI) inflation is expected to ease to about 5.3 percent in the next financial year, aided by a correction in commodity prices, Swati Arora, Economist at HDFC Bank, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.
"Heading into FY24, CPI inflation is expected to ease to about 5.3 percent supported by a correction in commodity prices, while core inflation is expected to stay elevated at around 5.8 percent," she said.
She added that the upside risks to inflation could emanate from rising Covid cases in China, and if cases in India rise as well, that could again disrupt supply chains.
Sah Polymers mobilises Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers on December 29 raised nearly Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).
Only three investors - Leading Light Fund VCC, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund - have made an investment in the company via anchor book.
Leading Light Fund VCC bought shares worth Rs 10.33 crore, while Saint Capital Fund and Maven India Fund picked stakes worth Rs 9.74 crore each.
Analysts see muted listing for Elin Electronics on December 30
Electronics manufacturing services provider Elin Electronics is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges on a muted note on December 30. Though the initial public offering (IPO) subscription numbers were decent, but lower-than-expected, which may be a key reason for the expected muted listing.
Elin's public issue of December 20-22, 2022 was subscribed 3.09 times, with qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) putting in applications for 4.51 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals (HNIs) 3.29 times, and retail investors 2.2 times.
Some stocks to watch out for in today’s trade
-Eicher Motors: Approves strategic investment in Spanish company Stark Future S.L.; to buy 10.35 percent stake in Stark for 50 million euro
-Supreme Petrochem: Commissions trials at its plant at Manali New Town, Chennai; increased Polystyrene capacity to 33000 TPA from 24000 TPA
-Tata Motors:Says Delhi Transport Corporation orders 1,500 electric buses
-Welspun India: Picks 26 percent stake in Clean Max Thanos (CTPL) to get renewable energy under captive structure, as a part of ESG journey
-Satin Creditcare Network: Gets Rs 25 crore from Florintree Ventures LLP in second tranche
Wall Street ends higher
Wall Street's main indices closed higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as US unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.
The Dow rose 345.09 points, or 1.05 percent, to 33,220.8; the S&P 500 gained 66.06 points, or 1.75 percent, at 3,849.28; and the Nasdaq Composite added 264.80 points, or 2.59 percent, at 10,478.09
Asian markets trade higher after Wall Street rebound
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific are trading higher on Friday after Wall Street rebounded overnight, recovering most losses from the previous session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.84%, with its technology stocks leading gains in the region.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 62.50 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,342.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The equity market registered a smart recovery from the day's low point to close near the day's high on the F&O expiry day on December 29, led by the power, oil & gas, bank and metals.
At close, the Sensex was up 223.60 points or 0.37 percent at 61,133.88, and the Nifty was up 68.50 points or 0.38 percent at 18,191.
Amid weak global cues, the domestic indices opened on negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed and remained in negative territory for most part of the session. However, last hour buying erased all the intraday losses to help the bourses close on a positive note.
Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank were among the biggest Nifty gainers. Top losers included Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Divis Laboratories, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement.
Among sectors, Nifty bank and metal indices gained 1 percent each, and energy and PSU bank indices up 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.
On the BSE, bank, metal and oil & gas indices rose 1 percent each, while power index added 0.7 percent. However, capital goods index shed 0.4 percent.