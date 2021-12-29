MARKET NEWS

English
December 29, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, metal index down 1 percent, while pharma index up 0.5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,866.93-30.55 -0.05%
    Nifty 5017,223.95-9.30 -0.05%
    Nifty Bank35,200.9017.10 +0.05%
    Nifty 50 17,223.95 -9.30 (-0.05%)
    Wed, Dec 29, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Dr Reddys Labs4,829.0085.20 +1.80%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Coal India146.80-2.05 -1.38%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14016.70180.50 +1.30%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5473.60-65.10 -1.18%


  • December 29, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST

    AnandRathi keeps buy on Ashoka Buildcon

    Pending requisite approvals, our estimates do not yet factor in this asset monetisation. To take into account the revised Macquarie-SBI exit terms, however, we raise the target price (from Rs 147 to Rs 153). 

    On FY24e, the stock (excl. investments) is available at 5.3x FY24e core construction EPS. Risk is slowerthan-anticipated order addition or pace of project execution.

    Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 100.25, up Rs 1.70, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

  • December 29, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Amara Raja Batteries to invest in Europe-based InoBat

    Amara Raja Batteries announced plans to invest in InoBat Auto, a European technology developer and manufacturer of premium innovative batteries for E-mobility, company said in its release.

    The initial investment will give Amara Raja a key foothold in the thriving European EV ecosystem, where multiple battery gigafactories are being set up to support the region’s determined EV push, including in the UK, which is seeing a rising need to address increasing demand for electric vehicles, it added.

    Amara Raja Batteries was quoting at Rs 622.25, up Rs 4.45, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.

  • December 29, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors

    The recent rise of the Rupee vs US dollar from 76.30 to yesterday’s level of 74.65 suggests the importance of timely hedging by taking an advantage of the correct moment in the market. Those exporters who missed the ride will feel the pain or regret. 

    Yesterday, some state-owned company was identified to sell dollar receivables which ignited the volatility in the thin trading activity in a holiday week. Besides, RBI’s third VRRR auction might have also helped in raising the rupee’s value along with the strength in the equity markets. Today, the USDINR could be seen trading in the range of 74.50 – 74.90.

  • December 29, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    ICICI Securities on UltraTech Cement: We expect the company to continue to post industry leading growth and profitability over FY21-24E backed by low-cost brownfield expansions and increased cost efficiencies. Its diversified pan-India market mix, premium brand positioning, strong distribution network and large presence in non-trade segment allow it to wither current demand uncertainties much better than peers. Cost saving initiatives may result in Rs100 per tonne benefits (our estimate) by FY24E, and RoCE (post-tax) may expand by >400bps over FY22-24E to ~17%. 

    We maintain buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 8,850 per share (15x Dec’23E EV/E). It remains our top pick.

  • December 29, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 24.12 points or 0.04% at 57873.36, and the Nifty shed 15.30 points or 0.09% at 17218. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs and IndusInd Bank are the top gainers while Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Adani Ports are the top losers.

    Among the sectors, metals, oil & gas and power are under pressure while the pharma index edged higher.

  • December 29, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes

  • December 29, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    The Indian benchmarks made a flat opening amid weakness in global markets. Markets participants will take support as Indian economy grew at 8.4 percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal. There be some as India reported 6,358 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday. 

    Our research suggests that the levels of 17100 still act as an important level in the market. If the market sustained the levels of 17100, we can expect the market to trade in the range of 17100-17400. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.

  • December 29, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Mishtann Foods signs MoU with the Government of Gujarat

    Mishtann Foods has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Gujarat for the proposed project of manufacturing of grain based ethanol at Gujarat.

    The proposed expansion is subject to various regulatory and legal permissions/ registrations/ approvals and clearances.

    Mishtann Foods was quoting at Rs 18.95, up Rs 0.90, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

  • December 29, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

    It is heartening to see the Nifty above 17,250; it needs to close above this level. That is crucial. If we can trade between 17,250-17,300 for a couple of sessions, we should be heading to 17,600. 

    A strong support lies at 16,800 and every dip can now be utilized to accumulate long positions.

  • December 29, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    BSE Metal index slipped 1 percent dragged by the SAIL, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel

