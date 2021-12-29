Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs top gainers

December 29, 2021 / 11:53 AM IST

AnandRathi keeps buy on Ashoka Buildcon

Pending requisite approvals, our estimates do not yet factor in this asset monetisation. To take into account the revised Macquarie-SBI exit terms, however, we raise the target price (from Rs 147 to Rs 153).

On FY24e, the stock (excl. investments) is available at 5.3x FY24e core construction EPS. Risk is slowerthan-anticipated order addition or pace of project execution.

Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 100.25, up Rs 1.70, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.