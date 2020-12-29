MARKET NEWS

December 29, 2020 / 09:39 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13,900 led by financials

Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices rose 1 percent each. IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Wipro and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • December 29, 2020 / 10:27 AM IST

    Fineotex Chemical gains 10%:

    Fineotex Chemical share price jumped 10 percent on December 29 after Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought shares of the company.

    Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought 66,08,595 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 45.25 per share in a bulk deal.

    Also, Tejas Tradefin LLP purchased 7,00,100 shares of the company at Rs 47.28 per share on BSE.

  • December 29, 2020 / 10:13 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher by 6 paise at 73.44 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.50, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On December 28, the rupee ended marginally higher at 73.50 per dollar against Thursday's close of 73.54.

  • December 29, 2020 / 10:11 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Pharma major Biocon share price added over 2 percent on December 29 after the company expanded generic formulations portfolio with the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US.

    Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body’s ability to reject a transplanted organ, the company said in the release.

    It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades. Read More.

  • December 29, 2020 / 10:06 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

    Comex gold was trading marginally higher near $1,882 after a 0.1 percent decline the previous day. Gold was trading mixed as support from the US stimulus deal, increasing virus concerns and ETF outflows were countered by improving risk sentiment and progress on COVID-19 vaccination.

    While general momentum looks positive due to the US stimulus, a sustained rise may come only if there are fresh triggers or if the price manages to close above the $1,900.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:37 AM IST

    Nifty Bank Index added 1 percent supported by the IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank:

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:30 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    The USD-INR pair has moved near its sizeable Put base of 73.5 and is consolidating near these levels. Possibility of no clear direction in the Dollar index may help the rupee to appreciate in today’s session.
     
    The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.58 in the last session. The open interest declined marginally by 3.8% for the December series contract.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened strong on December 29 with Nifty above 13,900.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 225.30 points or 0.48% at 47,579.05, and the Nifty was up 65.80 points or 0.47% at 13,939. About 1073 shares have advanced, 240 shares declined, and 44 shares are unchanged.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a positive bias on the back of positive global cues, momentum around the vaccine news, Brexit deal and the US stimulus package. US markets ended higher post the US President signing the Covid relief package.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 122.87 points or 0.26% at 47,476.62, and the Nifty was up 9.20 points or 0.07% at 13,882.40.

