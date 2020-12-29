Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13,900 led by financials

December 29, 2020 / 10:27 AM IST

Fineotex Chemical gains 10%:

Fineotex Chemical share price jumped 10 percent on December 29 after Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought shares of the company.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund bought 66,08,595 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 45.25 per share in a bulk deal.

Also, Tejas Tradefin LLP purchased 7,00,100 shares of the company at Rs 47.28 per share on BSE.