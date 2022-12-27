Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices; Asian trades firm

December 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice

The CBIC on Monday said there is no proposal before the government to lower the threshold from January 1 for mandatory generation of e-invoices.

Currently, businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an electronic invoice for all B2B transactions.

"There is no proposal before the Government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from 01.01.2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as yet," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.