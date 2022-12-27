Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices; Asian trades firm

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,083 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets was shut on Monday.
No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice
The CBIC on Monday said there is no proposal before the government to lower the threshold from January 1 for mandatory generation of e-invoices.
Currently, businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an electronic invoice for all B2B transactions.
"There is no proposal before the Government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from 01.01.2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as yet," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.
Govt may announce new industrial policy; new scheme for investment subsidy on cards
After 31 years, the government is planning to issues a new industrial policy statement, with the objective of showcasing India as an attractive investment destination in world.
According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has circulated the draft of the new policy statement for seeking comments from concerned ministries.
As per the draft, a new scheme has been proposed for investment subsidy to attract new industries in industrially backward states. This includes interest subvention for setting up new plants in hill states. Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,285.74 crore on December 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed 11% on second day of bidding
The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services witnessed a muted response on December 26, the second day of bidding, partly due to volatility in the secondary market. So far, the offer has received bids for 29.77 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 2.74 crore shares, thereby getting 11 percent subscribed.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were ahead in supporting the issue, buying 16 percent shares of the allotted quota, while retail investors bid for 12 percent shares of the reserved portion.
The part set aside for high net worth individuals was subscribed 3 percent. Half of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (high net-worth individuals), and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.
Oil rises in thin trade on concerns over U.S. storm impact
Oil prices rose in light trade on Tuesday on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil.
Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%.
IRB InvIT Fund temporarily suspends toll collection on Pathankot-Amritsar Road over farmers' agitation
IRB InvIT Fund informed that toll collection on IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Limited, one of the Project SPVs of the company has been temporarily suspended due to farmers’ agitation in the State of Punjab.
The Project SPV has taken necessary steps within ambit of the concession agreement to protect the interest of the Trust.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 64.40, up Rs 2.46, or 3.97 percent.
BOJ Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends.
Investors have continued to push up Japanese government bond (JGB) yields on expectations the BOJ will phase out its yield control under a new governor when Kuroda's second five-year term comes to a close in April of next year.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.
The New Zealand dollar surged 0.65% to $0.63115 while the Aussie gained 0.25% to $0.67485 in mostly thin trading amid the year-end holiday season. The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for China's yuan.
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 37.50 points on Tuesday on the back of an upbeat sentiment in the market amid supportive global cues and revival of the Santa rally
Gold ticks up in light trade after holiday weekend
Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.
Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,802.63 per ounce as of 0021 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,810.00.
Some stocks to watch out for in trade today
-Central Bank of India: Approves raising Rs 1500 crore via bonds
-Gringwell Norton: Commissions a paper maker plant in Bengaluru to manufacture paper-based abrasive products
-NTPC: Signs accord with Tecnimont for green methanol production
-GR Infraprojects: Gets completion certificate for Expressway carriageway in Madhya Pradesh
-Time Technoplast: Gets repeat order for supply of CNG cascades from Adani Total Gas
-Veritas (India): Investor Swan Energy has bought additional 11.1 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions
-Narayani Steels:Promoter to offload 4.99 percentstake via offer for sale on December 27-28
Japan's jobless rate falls to 2.5% in November
Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.5% in November, while the availability of jobs stayed at its highest level since March 2020, government data showed on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll and was down from 2.6% in October.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.35, labour ministry data showed, unchanged from October.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 119 stocks witnessed short-covering on Monday including Aarti Industries, Firstsource Solutions, HDFC AMC, Deepak Nitrite, and City Union Bank.
US retail sales grow 7.6% in holiday season
U.S. retail sales rose 7.6% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, which encompasses a majority of the holiday season, as steep discounts lured deal-hungry consumers, a Mastercard report showed on Monday.
The increase is higher than the 7.1% growth Mastercard had forecast in September, when it anticipated consumers would pull purchases to October in the hunt for early deals.
However, this year's holiday retail sales growth is less than the 8.5% increase last year as decades-high inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a recession turned consumers cautious.
Asian markets trade higher as China eases COVID zero restrictions
China has announced that its requirement for travellers arriving in the country to go into quarantine will end on 8 January. This is boosting investor sentiment across Asian markets
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 32.50 points or 0.18 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,061.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
Indian equity market snapped a four-day losing streak and ended in positive territory with the Nifty closing above 18,000, amid buying in most sectors, except pharma.
At close, the Sensex was up 721.13 points or 1.20 percent at 60,566.42, while the Nifty was up 207.80 points or 1.17 percent at 18,014.60. Nearly 2,787 shares advanced, 733 shares declined, and 129 scrips remained unchanged.
After a flat start, the market gained momentum with Nifty inching closer to the 18,100 level intraday, erasing most of the previous session losses.
SBI, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India were among the biggest Nifty gainers. On the contrary, Divi's Labs, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India and Tata Consumer Products emerged as major losers.
Except pharma, (down 0.8 percent), all other sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty PSU bank index adding 7.3 percent. The Nifty Bank, Energy and Metal indices were up 2 percent each.
The BSE midcap index added 2.3 percent and smallcap index rose 3 percent.
On the BSE, power, realty, bank and metal indices rose 2-3 percent each, while auto, capital goods, FMCG, information technology and oil & gas indices were up 1.1.8 percent. However, the healthcare index fell 0.45 percent.