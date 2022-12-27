 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices; Asian trades firm

Rakesh Patil
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,083 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets was shut on Monday.

December 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

No proposal before govt to lower threshold for generating e-invoice

The CBIC on Monday said there is no proposal before the government to lower the threshold from January 1 for mandatory generation of e-invoices.

Currently, businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an electronic invoice for all B2B transactions.

"There is no proposal before the Government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from 01.01.2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as yet," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

December 27, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Govt may announce new industrial policy; new scheme for investment subsidy on cards

After 31 years, the government is planning to issues a new industrial policy statement, with the objective of showcasing India as an attractive investment destination in world.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has circulated the draft of the new policy statement for seeking comments from concerned ministries.

As per the draft, a new scheme has been proposed for investment subsidy to attract new industries in industrially backward states. This includes interest subvention for setting up new plants in hill states. Read More

December 27, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 497.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,285.74 crore on December 26, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

December 27, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

Radiant Cash Management Services IPO subscribed 11% on second day of bidding

The public issue of Radiant Cash Management Services witnessed a muted response on December 26, the second day of bidding, partly due to volatility in the secondary market. So far, the offer has received bids for 29.77 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 2.74 crore shares, thereby getting 11 percent subscribed.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) were ahead in supporting the issue, buying 16 percent shares of the allotted quota, while retail investors bid for 12 percent shares of the reserved portion.

The part set aside for high net worth individuals was subscribed 3 percent. Half of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (high net-worth individuals), and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

December 27, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Oil rises in thin trade on concerns over U.S. storm impact

Oil prices rose in light trade on Tuesday on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil.

Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%.

December 27, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

IRB InvIT Fund temporarily suspends toll collection on Pathankot-Amritsar Road over farmers' agitation

IRB InvIT Fund informed that toll collection on IRB Pathankot Amritsar Toll Road Limited, one of the Project SPVs of the company has been temporarily suspended due to farmers’ agitation in the State of Punjab.

The Project SPV has taken necessary steps within ambit of the concession agreement to protect the interest of the Trust.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 64.40, up Rs 2.46, or 3.97 percent.

December 27, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

BOJ Kuroda dismisses near-term chance of exiting easy policy

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy, although markets and policymakers are signalling an increasing focus on what comes after Kuroda's tenure ends.

Investors have continued to push up Japanese government bond (JGB) yields on expectations the BOJ will phase out its yield control under a new governor when Kuroda's second five-year term comes to a close in April of next year.

December 27, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

The dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

The New Zealand dollar surged 0.65% to $0.63115 while the Aussie gained 0.25% to $0.67485 in mostly thin trading amid the year-end holiday season. The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for China's yuan.