December 27, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; HP Adhesives lists with 16% premium, RBL Bank falls 20%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with realty index down 1 percent. BSE Midcap index down 0.4 percent, while smallcap index trading flat.

  • December 27, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the early losses but still trading lower with Nifty 16950.

    The Sensex was down 144.47 points or 0.25% at 56979.84, and the Nifty was down 47.90 points or 0.28% at 16955.90. About 1547 shares have advanced, 1364 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.

  • December 27, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    HP Adhesives debuts with 16% premium at Rs 319 per share

    HP Adhesives has started off the day on a strong note with the stock listing at a 16 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 274 per share, on December 27. It opened at Rs 319 on the BSE.

    The offer was subscribed 20.96 times during December 15-17 as the portion set aside for retail investors saw a whopping 81.24 times subscription and that of non-institutional investors saw 19.04 times subscription. A part set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.82 times.

    The price band for the public issue was Rs 262-274 per equity share.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST

    Lupin gets USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension

    Lupin share price rose 2 percent on December 27 after company received USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension.

    "Lupin has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Sevelamer Carbonate for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g packets to market a generic equivalent of Renvela for Oral Suspension, 0.8 g and 2.4 g Packets of Genzyme," company said in its press release.

    This product will be manufactured at company’s Goa facility in India.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    HP Adhesives to go list today

    HP Adhesives, a fast-growing multi-product, multi-category consumer adhesives and sealants company, is expected to see around 20-30 percent listing gains on December 27, given the double-digit grey market premium, strong subscription numbers and healthy growth potential, experts feel.

    The public issue of the company was opened for subscription on December 15, and finally closed with 20.96 times subscription December 17, garnering bids for 5.29 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 25.28 lakh units. Retail investors showed the maximum interest in the issue as their reserved portion was subscribed 81.24 times.

    Non-institutional investors’ portion was booked 19.04 times, and a part set aside for qualified institutional buyers saw 1.82 times subscription.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the RBL Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    RBL Bank share price touched a 52-week low

    RBL Bank share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 155.25, locking 10 percent lower circuit in the early trade on December 27 after RBI has appointed Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of the bank.

    “The Reserve Bank of India appointed Mr. Yogesh K Dayal, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India as an additional director on the board of the RBL Bank for a period of two years w.e.f December 24, 2021 till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier,” bank said in its press release.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on weak note on December 27 with Nifty below 16900.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 450.80 points or 0.79% at 56673.51, and the Nifty was down 130.60 points or 0.77% at 16873.20. About 1018 shares have advanced, 1056 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

    Cipla, Divis Labs and Power Grid Corporation were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer Products and Axis Bank.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note tracking weak Asian cues, with traders evaluating spiking Coronavirus cases and a weekend pledge of greater economic support from China’s central bank.

    US markets were closed on Friday on account of Christmas Eve.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 293.08 points or 0.51% at 56831.23, and the Nifty was down 154.00 points or 0.91% at 16849.80.

