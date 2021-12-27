Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; HP Adhesives lists with 16% premium, RBL Bank falls 20%

December 27, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

HP Adhesives debuts with 16% premium at Rs 319 per share

HP Adhesives has started off the day on a strong note with the stock listing at a 16 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 274 per share, on December 27. It opened at Rs 319 on the BSE.

The offer was subscribed 20.96 times during December 15-17 as the portion set aside for retail investors saw a whopping 81.24 times subscription and that of non-institutional investors saw 19.04 times subscription. A part set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.82 times.

The price band for the public issue was Rs 262-274 per equity share.