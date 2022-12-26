Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,900, Sensex gains 300 points led by power, realty, PSU banks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments.
Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma.
Buzzing
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s shares gained 2 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.
Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company
Suven Pharmaceuticals share price gained in the early trade as private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.
Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.
Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm
Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday said Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital will acquire 8 per cent stake in its arm Enzene Biosciences Ltd for Rs 161.48 crore.
The company has entered into a securities subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement on Friday with Enzene Biosciences Ltd, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital for the purpose, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on December 26 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was up 91.50 points or 0.15% at 59936.79, and the Nifty was up 28.30 points or 0.16% at 17835.10. About 1196 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.
Bond Yields Updates:
Investors meetings on December 26
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities
Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and despite higher US markets on Friday.
U.S. markets will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas Day, which falls on Sunday.
Stocks are largely higher in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets (Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia) closed for holidays. Appetite for risk taking was damped by concerns over China’s ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy. China’s National Health Commission said it would stop publishing daily case numbers for the coronavirus, complicating the task for investors trying to assess the economic impact.
Nifty fell 2.53% last week, losing the most in 6.5 months. It fell with a downgap on Friday. The down move could continue with some intermittent bounces. Nifty seems headed towards 17730 and later 17349. 18133-18246 may be tough to cross on the upside for some time.
India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says
India's future interest rate hikes should be carefully calibrated and its intervention in the foreign exchange market should be limited to managing volatility, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its key policy rate by 225 basis points since May, taking the rate to the highest in over three years.
The IMF projected inflation at 6.9% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023 and said price gains would moderate gradually.
However, the IMF expects India's economic growth to moderate reflecting a less favourable outlook and tighter financial conditions, projecting 6.8% growth for the current fiscal year and 6.1% for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Domestic equity indices are likely to open flat as indicated by trends on SGX Nifty. Benchmarks indices extended their losing streak for the fourth consecutive day on Friday owing to rising Covid concerns. The BSE Sensex fell below the psychologically important mark of 60000 and Nifty 50 ended 320 points lower in trade. Dow Jones ended with a gain of 176 points on Friday.
Asian indices were muted in trade. India’s Forex Reserves declined to USD 563 billion as on December 16th.
This week, investors will keep an eye out for fiscal deficit and Infratstructure output data.
On the stock specific front, action can be witnessed in NDTV as Adani will control 64.71 percent stake in NDTV with the transfer of 27.26% stake of the founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to Adani.
FII’s sold shares worth Rs 706.84 crores and DIIs bought shares worth Rs 3398.98 crores in Friday’s trade.
On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty 50 is 18100 and on the downside 17500 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 42200 and 41300, respectively.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.86.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 382.61 points or 0.64% at 59462.68, and the Nifty was down 202.70 points or 1.14% at 17604.10.
Advent confirms buying significant stake in Suven Pharma
Private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.
Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.
As part of the transaction, Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26 percent of the outstanding equity shares of the company from public. Read More
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, and her husband
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 23 December arrested former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore Videocon loan scam.
The central probe agency alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011 when Kochhar was heading the bank. This arrest is significant in the case after a prolonged probe over years. Earlier, the bank had terminated Kochhar as CEO denying the former executive retirement benefits. Click To Read More
Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.
Radhika and Prannoy Roy will sell a 27.26 percent stake in NDTV to an entity owned by Adani, giving it 64.71 percent of NDTV, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
Adani already held more than 37 percent in NDTV after an open offer and an earlier acquisition of a company owned by the founders. Read More
Primary market to remain busy next week with 2 IPOs, 2 listings
Despite high volatility in the secondary market in 2022, it was a good year for the primary markets, which saw 40 IPOs worth Rs 60,000 crore achieving successful listing.... Read More
FPIs invest Rs 11,557 cr in equities in December
Foreign investors have infused a net Rs 11,557 crore in Indian equities in December so far despite a market correction and increasing concerns over re-emergence of COVID in China and some other parts of the world.
Going ahead, macro data from the US and COVID news will drive FPI flows and the markets in the near term, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested a net sum of Rs 11,557 crore in equities during December 1-23.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
After last week's sell-off, markets are likely to consolidate in early trades Monday, amid gains in other Asian indices. However, undertone is likely to remain cautious with bouts of intra-day volatility.
Relentless cascade of COVID-19 news is likely to make any investment decision challenging in the near term, as markets fear the risk of new virus spread could bring back stricter lockdowns.
The negative takeaway is that the near-term technical landscape has turned bleak with immediate upside capped at 18200-18250 zone while downside risks are seen at 17401-17567 zone.
As long as the Nifty is trading below 18,000, the correction wave is likely to continue and below the same, the index could slip till 17,600-17,500. On the flip side, 18,000 could act as sacrosanct resistance zone... Read More
NCLAT sets aside CCI order on DLF, remanded back directing to examine
The NCLAT has set aside an order passed by fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) with respect to DLF and directed it to examine the matter.
The case pertains to CCI rejecting a complaint against DLF and its subsidiary for alleged abuse of the dominant position on the basis of a second/supplementary report from DG.
The appellate tribunal said CCI was "not authorised to pass an order for further investigation" if once its probe unit - the DG (Director General) has already "noticed the violation" in its first report and "the same cannot be justified".
Based on the second/supplementary DG report, CCI passed the order concluding that "the contravention of the provisions" of the Competition Act was not established against DLF and its wholly-owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers. Click To Read More
Government allows telecom operators to install towers on railways land
The railways ministry has opened its telecom services to private companies, allowing them to install towers on land owned by it. This right was till now reserved only for the RailTel Corporation of India.
The development comes months after the cabinet eased land licensing fee norms for railway land to attract private investment.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
FPI flows in December up to 24th indicate net investment of Rs 7278 crores (NSDL data). But if we exclude the buy figure of Rs 8977 crores on 1st December ( mostly bulk investment ) the net FPI investment in December stands at negative Rs 1699 crores.
FPIs have turned cautious in recent days. Concerns about Covid spread in China is a negative sentiment and the strong economic data from the US indicate continuation of the hawkish stance of the Fed which is pushing bond yields up and equities down. Only reversal of this trend will trigger a rebound in the market.
In the first half of December, FPIs were buyers in autos, capital goods, FMCG and real estate stocks. They were sellers in consumer durables, oil and gas, power and financials. FPIs are likely to turn cautious in the near term. Macro data from the US and Covid news will drive FPI flows and the markets in the near term.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 26 points on Monday amid unabated Covid scare and lukewarm trading across global markets... Read More
IMF calls on India to be more ambitious in fiscal consolidation
The Indian government should be more ambitious when it comes to improving its finances, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"We think that (fiscal deficit of) 4.5 percent by 2025-26 is achievable. We think it could go further," said Nada Choueiri, the IMF's mission chief for India, on December 23.
"Our scenario, that we have proposed to the authorities, is built on both spending efficiencies in terms of reforming subsidies and additional tax reforms of the GST, excise taxes, and income taxes. We foresee that the government could consolidate by 4 percentage points of GDP between today and our medium term, which is 2027-28," Choueiri added. Read More
Some Stocks To Watch Out For In Today’s Trade
-Alkem Labs: Sells 8 percent post-money stake in unit Enzene for Rs 161 crore
-Coal India: Appoints Mukesh Choudary as Director-marketing for 5 years
-Deep Industries: Gets Rs 135 crore order from ONGC for hiring of gas compression services at Balol GGS I for 3 years
-HDFC: Gets $400 mn IFC loan to boost affordable green housing
-Home First Finance: Raises Rs 280 crore from IFC via non-convertible debt
-Karnataka Bank: Receives RBI approval for Shekhar Rao as ED
-NDTV: Appoints two Adani-linked executives as board directors
-Quess Corp: Board approves amalgamation with Allsec Technologies; appoints Kamal Pal Hoda as group CFO
-SBC Exports: Awarded work order from department of consumer affairs through NICSI
-SJVN: Wins 100 MW wind power project for Rs 700 crore at Rs 2.90/unit in e-reverse auction
-Siemens: Wins as lowest bidder for the 9000 HP electric locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat of Indian railways for manufacturing and maintenance, over a period of 11 years
ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions
The Board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is being revamped by merging two directorships into one and creating a new position of director for corporate affairs in an attempt to breathe fresh life into the state-owned behemoth that is increasingly looking beyond oil and gas, sources said.
ONGC Board presently has six directors for exploration, onshore operations, offshore operations, finance, human resources and technical and field services. It used to be headed by a chairman and managing director. Read More
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
The key support level for the Nifty is 17,775, followed by 17,711 and 17,608. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,982, followed by 18,046 and 18,150.... Read More
Godrej Properties in JV with Neelkamal Realtors Tower; acquires 62 acres land in Haryana
Godrej Properties has entered into a joint venture with Neelkamal Realtors Tower Private Limited (NRTPL) for development of property situated at Cadastral Survey No. 1906 of Byculla Division, E-Ward, Mumbai – 400011.
The project is being developed by the company through a Special Purpose Vehicle - Godrej Residency Private Limited - wherein the company will hold 50.01% and the balance 49.99% will be held by NRTPL.
In another development the company has acquired approximately 62 acres of land in Kurukshetra, Haryana.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.48 percent or Rs 55 at Rs 1,172.90.
LIC may look at composite licence after passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill
The country's largest insurer LIC may take a call on composite licence clause after the passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, sources said.
As per the proposed Bill, an applicant may apply for registration of one or more classes/sub-classes of insurance business of any category or type of insurer.
However, reinsurers are prohibited from seeking registration of any other class of insurance business. A composite licence will allow insurers to undertake general and health insurance via a single entity. Click To Read More
JSW Paints aims to break even in the decorative segment in the next two quarters
On track to complete four years of operation in April 2023, JSW Paints has managed to make room for itself in the competitive paints market. “We recorded sales of approximately Rs 1,100 crore in FY22. It is the fastest any paint company has reached Rs 1,000 crore,” said MD and CEO AS Sundaresan in an interview to Moneycontrol. In FY21, the company's revenue was Rs 430 crore, as per reports.
“We aim to double year-on-year,” he said. That means sales of Rs 2,200 crore in FY23, but he did not confirm the numbers. Read More
Asian markets trade higher
Trends in SGX Nifty indicates positive open for Indian indices, higher by about 30 points.
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street shuffled to a modestly higher close on Friday and Treasury yields advanced as investors digested a deluge of economic data ahead of the Christmas holiday long weekend, capping a week fraught with worries over the Fed’s restrictive monetary policy and related recession fears.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.44 points, or 0.53%, to 33,203.93 the S&P 500 gained 22.43 points, or 0.59%, to 3,844.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.74 points, or 0.21%, to 10,497.86.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 26.50 points or 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,890.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.
Market on Friday:
Bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street as the market continued to witness profit booking for the fourth straight session on December 23 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China and Japan.
At close, the Sensex was down 980.93 points or 1.61% at 59,845.29, and the Nifty was down 320.50 points or 1.77% at 17,806.80.
Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed with Nifty and Sensex hitting intraday lows of 17,779.50 and 59,765.56, respectively.
On the BSE Sensex, only one stock (Titan Company) ended in the green, while in Nifty50 only three stocks including Cipla, Divi's Laboratories and Titan Company ended on a positive note.
Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the biggest Nifty losers.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty PSU Bank index falling 6 percent and the Nifty Metal, Infra, Auto and Energy indices shedding 2-4 percent.
The BSE midcap index lost 3.4 percent and smallcap index slipped 4 percent.
On the BSE, power and metal indices were down 4 percent each, while auto, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas and realty were down 2-3.5 percent.