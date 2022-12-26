Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,900, Sensex gains 300 points led by power, realty, PSU banks

December 26, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

Market on Friday:

Bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street as the market continued to witness profit booking for the fourth straight session on December 23 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China and Japan.

At close, the Sensex was down 980.93 points or 1.61% at 59,845.29, and the Nifty was down 320.50 points or 1.77% at 17,806.80.

Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed with Nifty and Sensex hitting intraday lows of 17,779.50 and 59,765.56, respectively.

On the BSE Sensex, only one stock (Titan Company) ended in the green, while in Nifty50 only three stocks including Cipla, Divi's Laboratories and Titan Company ended on a positive note.

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the biggest Nifty losers.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty PSU Bank index falling 6 percent and the Nifty Metal, Infra, Auto and Energy indices shedding 2-4 percent.

The BSE midcap index lost 3.4 percent and smallcap index slipped 4 percent.

On the BSE, power and metal indices were down 4 percent each, while auto, capital goods, FMCG, oil & gas and realty were down 2-3.5 percent.