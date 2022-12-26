 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,900, Sensex gains 300 points led by power, realty, PSU banks

Rakesh Patil
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.

December 26, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.

December 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

December 26, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments.

Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma.

December 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Buzzing

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s shares gained 2 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.

December 26, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price gained in the early trade as private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.

Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.

December 26, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm

Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday said Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital will acquire 8 per cent stake in its arm Enzene Biosciences Ltd for Rs 161.48 crore.

The company has entered into a securities subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement on Friday with Enzene Biosciences Ltd, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital for the purpose, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

December 26, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

December 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on December 26 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was up 91.50 points or 0.15% at 59936.79, and the Nifty was up 28.30 points or 0.16% at 17835.10. About 1196 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.

Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.

December 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

