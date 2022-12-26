English
    December 26, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,900, Sensex gains 300 points led by power, realty, PSU banks

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.

      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:37 AM IST

        Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection

      • 09:34 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index up 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

      • 09:28 AM IST

        NDTV shares rises 2% as Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% in company

      • 09:24 AM IST

        Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company

      • 09:23 AM IST

        Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm

      • 09:09 AM IST

        Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher: Deepak Jasani

      • 09:07 AM IST

        India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Domestic equity indices are likely to open flat: Mohit Nigam

      • 09:04 AM IST

        Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar

      • 09:00 AM IST

        Advent confirms buying significant stake in Suven Pharma

      • 08:50 AM IST

        CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

      • 08:48 AM IST

        Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake

      • 08:43 AM IST

        FPIs invest Rs 11,557 cr in equities in Dec; COVID updates to drive flows in near term

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Markets are likely to consolidate in early trades Monday: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:31 AM IST

        NCLAT sets aside CCI order on DLF, remanded back directing to examine

      • 08:28 AM IST

        Government allows telecom operators to install towers on railways land

      • 08:17 AM IST

        IMF calls on India to be more ambitious in fiscal consolidation

      • 08:14 AM IST

        ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Godrej Properties in JV with Neelkamal Realtors Tower; acquires 62 acres land in Haryana

      • 08:04 AM IST

        LIC may look at composite licence after passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill

      • 08:00 AM IST

        JSW Paints aims to break even in the decorative segment in the next two quarters

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, and  Shanghai Composite up 0.4% each, while Taiwan, Kospi flat

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Wall Street ends higher, Treasury yields rise after data flurry

      • 07:45 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      Sensex60,283.04437.75 +0.73%
      Nifty 5017,933.35126.55 +0.71%
      Nifty Bank42,043.80375.75 +0.90%
      Nifty 50 17,933.35 126.55 (0.71%)
      Mon, Dec 26, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris3,721.0078.80 +2.16%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,277.60-32.85 -0.76%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank3979.1590.55 +2.33%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12755.00-29.50 -0.23%


    • December 26, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.

      Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments. 

      Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma.

    • December 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      Buzzing

      New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s shares gained 2 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.

      New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s shares gained 2 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company

      Suven Pharmaceuticals share price gained in the early trade as private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.

      Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.

      Suven Pharmaceuticals share price gained in the early trade as private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.

Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm

      Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday said Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital will acquire 8 per cent stake in its arm Enzene Biosciences Ltd for Rs 161.48 crore.

      The company has entered into a securities subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement on Friday with Enzene Biosciences Ltd, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital for the purpose, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

      Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday said Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital will acquire 8 per cent stake in its arm Enzene Biosciences Ltd for Rs 161.48 crore.

The company has entered into a securities subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement on Friday with Enzene Biosciences Ltd, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital for the purpose, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on December 26 amid mixed global cues.

      The Sensex was up 91.50 points or 0.15% at 59936.79, and the Nifty was up 28.30 points or 0.16% at 17835.10. About 1196 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.

      Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.

    • December 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates:

      Bond Yields Updates:
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      Investors meetings on December 26 

      Investors meetings on December 26 
    • December 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities 

      Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and despite higher US markets on Friday.

      U.S. markets will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas Day, which falls on Sunday. 

      Stocks are largely higher in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets (Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia) closed for holidays. Appetite for risk taking was damped by concerns over China’s ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy. China’s National Health Commission said it would stop publishing daily case numbers for the coronavirus, complicating the task for investors trying to assess the economic impact.

      Nifty fell 2.53% last week, losing the most in 6.5 months. It fell with a downgap on Friday. The down move could continue with some intermittent bounces. Nifty seems headed towards 17730 and later 17349. 18133-18246 may be tough to cross on the upside for some time.

    • December 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says

      India's future interest rate hikes should be carefully calibrated and its intervention in the foreign exchange market should be limited to managing volatility, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its key policy rate by 225 basis points since May, taking the rate to the highest in over three years.

      The IMF projected inflation at 6.9% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023 and said price gains would moderate gradually.

      However, the IMF expects India's economic growth to moderate reflecting a less favourable outlook and tighter financial conditions, projecting 6.8% growth for the current fiscal year and 6.1% for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.

