Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,900, Sensex gains 300 points led by power, realty, PSU banks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.
Stock Market Today:
09:37 AM IST
09:34 AM IST
09:28 AM IST
09:24 AM IST
09:23 AM IST
Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm
09:09 AM IST
Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher: Deepak Jasani
09:07 AM IST
India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says
09:06 AM IST
Domestic equity indices are likely to open flat: Mohit Nigam
09:04 AM IST
Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 82.78 per dollar
09:00 AM IST
08:50 AM IST
CBI arrests former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar in Rs 3,250 crore ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case
08:48 AM IST
Gautam Adani to control nearly 65% of NDTV as founders sell stake
08:43 AM IST
FPIs invest Rs 11,557 cr in equities in Dec; COVID updates to drive flows in near term
08:41 AM IST
Markets are likely to consolidate in early trades Monday: Prashanth Tapse
08:31 AM IST
NCLAT sets aside CCI order on DLF, remanded back directing to examine
08:28 AM IST
Government allows telecom operators to install towers on railways land
08:17 AM IST
IMF calls on India to be more ambitious in fiscal consolidation
08:14 AM IST
ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions
08:09 AM IST
Godrej Properties in JV with Neelkamal Realtors Tower; acquires 62 acres land in Haryana
08:04 AM IST
LIC may look at composite licence after passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill
08:00 AM IST
JSW Paints aims to break even in the decorative segment in the next two quarters
07:51 AM IST
Asian markets trade higher with Nikkei, and Shanghai Composite up 0.4% each, while Taiwan, Kospi flat
07:48 AM IST
Wall Street ends higher, Treasury yields rise after data flurry
07:45 AM IST
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval for Fulvestrant Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) per SingleDose Prefilled Syringe.
December 26, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent led by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
December 26, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The market sell off on Friday was the consequence of the cumulative impact of Covid fears, valuation concerns and margin calls in many momentum stocks. It is important to note that the 320 point cut in Nifty was caused on a day when DIIs bought heavily for Rs 3398 crores and FIIs sold only for Rs 706 crores. This means the selling was triggered by HNIs and retail which, in turn, triggered margin calls in momentum stocks that led to steep cuts in these segments.
Heavy FII selling in call options in the derivatives segment indicate that recovery will be slow and tough. Long term investors can nibble at high quality stocks in capital goods, telecom, banking and pharma.
December 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
Buzzing
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV)'s shares gained 2 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy said on December 23 that they have decided to transfer most of their shares in the company to billionaire Gautam Adani, giving his conglomerate control over nearly 65 percent of the news network.
December 26, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Suven Pharma shares gain as Advent confirms buying significant stake in company
Suven Pharmaceuticals share price gained in the early trade as private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.
Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company CohanceLifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.
December 26, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital to acquire 8% stake in Alkem Laboratories’ arm
Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Friday said Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital will acquire 8 per cent stake in its arm Enzene Biosciences Ltd for Rs 161.48 crore.
The company has entered into a securities subscription agreement and shareholders’ agreement on Friday with Enzene Biosciences Ltd, Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital for the purpose, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
December 26, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
December 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on December 26 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was up 91.50 points or 0.15% at 59936.79, and the Nifty was up 28.30 points or 0.16% at 17835.10. About 1196 shares have advanced, 1007 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Divis Labs, Cipla, Power Grid Corp, Sun Pharma and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products and Maruti Suzuki.
December 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Bond Yields Updates:
December 26, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
Investors meetings on December 26
December 26, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities
Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and despite higher US markets on Friday.
U.S. markets will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas Day, which falls on Sunday.
Stocks are largely higher in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets (Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia) closed for holidays. Appetite for risk taking was damped by concerns over China’s ability to cope after abandoning its Covid Zero policy. China’s National Health Commission said it would stop publishing daily case numbers for the coronavirus, complicating the task for investors trying to assess the economic impact.
Nifty fell 2.53% last week, losing the most in 6.5 months. It fell with a downgap on Friday. The down move could continue with some intermittent bounces. Nifty seems headed towards 17730 and later 17349. 18133-18246 may be tough to cross on the upside for some time.
December 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
India should hike rates carefully, prepare for headwinds, IMF says
India's future interest rate hikes should be carefully calibrated and its intervention in the foreign exchange market should be limited to managing volatility, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its key policy rate by 225 basis points since May, taking the rate to the highest in over three years.
The IMF projected inflation at 6.9% for the current fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2023 and said price gains would moderate gradually.
However, the IMF expects India's economic growth to moderate reflecting a less favourable outlook and tighter financial conditions, projecting 6.8% growth for the current fiscal year and 6.1% for the next fiscal year that starts on April 1.