Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Data Patterns to list today

December 24, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Indian markets extended gains to a third straight day on Thursday, backed by buying across most sectors. Today, markets are likely to open in green for yet another day following firm global cues.

Investors may take note of Jayant Sinha, Chairperson, Parliament Standing Committee on Finance’s statement that the government is working to bring changes in the GST Act and other public platforms so that companies can utilise data to grow big in size and scale.

The US markets ended higher on Thursday as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Asian markets are trading mostly in green on Friday following Wall Street’s overnight rally.

On technical front, 16,800 and 17,250 may act as immediate support and resistance for Nifty50. In case of Bank Nifty, 34,800 and 35,700 are support and resistance respectively.