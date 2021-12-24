MARKET NEWS

English
December 24, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Data Patterns to list today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with realty and PSU Bank indices down 1 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,152.66-162.62 -0.28%
    Nifty 5017,014.60-58.00 -0.34%
    Nifty Bank34,844.60-346.55 -0.98%
    Nifty 50 17,014.60 -58.00 (-0.34%)
    Fri, Dec 24, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,252.9525.50 +2.08%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    IndusInd Bank854.00-17.10 -1.96%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT37639.50276.70 +0.74%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2505.85-40.15 -1.58%


  • December 24, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    BSE Realty index shed 1 percent dragged by the Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estate
  • December 24, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Mindteck wins project from analytical instrument client

    Mindteck announced another project win from a leader of mass spectrometry solutions.

    The project encompasses the optimization of application module software as an external module of instrument control and workflow module software, Mindteck said in its press release.

    Mindteck (India) was quoting at Rs 164.50, up Rs 5.00, or 3.13 percent on the BSE.

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • December 24, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on December 24 on the back of positive global cues.

    The Sensex was up 69.96 points or 0.12% at 57385.24, and the Nifty was up 13.20 points or 0.08% at 17085.80. About 1396 shares have advanced, 517 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.

    HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance, TCS, Wipro and IOC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and ICICI Bank.

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Indian markets extended gains to a third straight day on Thursday, backed by buying across most sectors. Today, markets are likely to open in green for yet another day following firm global cues.

    Investors may take note of Jayant Sinha, Chairperson, Parliament Standing Committee on Finance’s statement that the government is working to bring changes in the GST Act and other public platforms so that companies can utilise data to grow big in size and scale.

    The US markets ended higher on Thursday as investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar. Asian markets are trading mostly in green on Friday following Wall Street’s overnight rally.

    On technical front, 16,800 and 17,250 may act as immediate support and resistance for Nifty50. In case of Bank Nifty, 34,800 and 35,700 are support and resistance respectively.

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct
     
    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note on the back of positive global cues as investors and traders seem optimistic about positive economic data and discounted the impact of the Omicron Coronavirus variant on the economy, even as Covid-19 cases soar.

    US markets ended higher on the back of release of improved macroeconomic data.

  • December 24, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 428.72 points or 0.75% at 57744.00, and the Nifty was up 57.60 points or 0.34% at 17130.20.

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST

    US Jobless Claims Unchanged

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year.

    Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just over 206,000. The numbers suggest that the spread of the Omicron variant did not immediately trigger a wave of layoffs.

  • December 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    FII and DII Data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 271.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,196.48 crore in the Indian equity market on December 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.