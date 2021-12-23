MARKET NEWS

English
December 23, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; Power Grid, IOC top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal, power, realty and oil & gas sectors up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each.

  • December 23, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    The MedPlus Health Services IPO was subscribed 52 times and debuted at Rs 1040 per share as opposed to the issue price of Rs 796, a 30% premium. 

    Long-term investors should hold MedPlus Health Services and it might turn into a wealth creator in the next 2-3 years, however, short-term investors are advised to keep a stop loss of Rs 875. 

    MedPlus has an omnichannel platform and is the second-largest pharmacy retailer. We believe the growth opportunities from the industry will justify the company's valuation in the long run, even if it appeared to be expensive at first glance.

  • December 23, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST

    Emkay Global's Take on MPC Minutes

    "The Decemeber 2021 MPC minutes carried a relatively less noisy tone/discussion on liquidity normalization and policy accommodation compared to October 2021 and August 2021. The sole dissenter on accommodation, Jayanth Varma, continued to make a case for blunter policy action on the lower end of the corridor to reprice money market rates more effectively toward the repo rate at 4 percent," says Emkay Global.

    "Minutes do little to change our view that the RBI is likely to tread cautiously ahead. Liquidity repricing via VRRRs will continue, which will make effective reverse repo floating and may eventually lead to fixed overnight RR more like a standing facility. We think the RBI is unlikely to use any blunt tool to tighten liquidity and will prefer natural liquidity stabilizers. Even as indirect corridor normalization is on the anvil, the core monetary reaction function continues to hinge more on durable growth revival," the brokerage adds.

  • December 23, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    What Should Investors Do With Medplus?

    Medplus Health Services has gained around 38 percent on the listing. It is India's second-largest pharmacy retailer in terms of the number of stores and revenue.

    "Despite being the second largest pharmacy retailer their presence in India is more limited to southern parts of India and that has been the biggest drawback for the company. We can expect a small correction of 10-15 percent in the stock prices  keeping in mind the volatile market conditions recently. In the long run we expect that the company will grow constantly with the expansion of stores around the country," said Akhilesh Jat, Pharma Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

  • December 23, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market at 11 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty holding above 17000 level.

    At 11:02 IST, the Sensex was up 360.11 points or 0.63% at 57290.67, and the Nifty was up 102.10 points or 0.60% at 17057.60. About 2147 shares have advanced, 805 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

  • December 23, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

    The Indian benchmarks continued their bull rally today amid positive global cues. There may be some cautiousness with a private report that Indian consumer price index could rise to 150 points putting pressure on the central bank. Some support will come as rating agency ICRA said that profitability of sugar, fertilizer and dairy sectors will remain stable in FY22. 

    There may be some buzz in agriculture industry stocks as legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops is expected to be decided. 

    Our research suggests that the levels of 17000-17100 may act as important levels in the market. If the market sustained the levels of 17000-17100, we can expect the market to trade till the range of 17400-17500. Technical indicators also support positivity in the market.

  • December 23, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron update

    India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

    Maharashtra has recorded the maximum 65 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Delhi at 64, Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 21 and Kerala 15.

    The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976, while the active cases increased to 78,291.

  • December 23, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    BSE Realty index gained 1 percent led by the Macrotech Developers, DLF, Phoenix Mills

  • December 23, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    US third-quarter economic growth raised

    US economic growth slowed in the third quarter amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections, the government confirmed on Wednesday, but activity has since picked up, putting the economy on track to record its best performance this year since 1984.

    Gross domestic product increased at a 2.3% annualized rate, the Commerce Department said in its third reading of GDP growth for the July-September quarter.

  • December 23, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    17250 would be an important level to watch out for. We need to close above this zone for the markets to show early signs of a reversal in trend. Post 17250 we can plan long positions on the Nifty. Until then there is always a possibility of a U-turn and the markets would then attempt to go down to retest the recent lows.

    Extreme caution is advised at the current juncture. It would be prudent to wait and watch. Hasty trading decisions should be avoided.

  • December 23, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    US existing home sales rise in November; supply remains tight

    US home sales increased for a third straight month in November, but supply remained tight, keeping house prices elevated and squeezing first-time buyers out.

    Existing home sales rose 1.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday. Sales rose in the most affordable Midwest region and the densely populated South as well as the West. They were unchanged in the Northeast.

