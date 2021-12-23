Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,000; Power Grid, IOC top gainers

December 23, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

The MedPlus Health Services IPO was subscribed 52 times and debuted at Rs 1040 per share as opposed to the issue price of Rs 796, a 30% premium.

Long-term investors should hold MedPlus Health Services and it might turn into a wealth creator in the next 2-3 years, however, short-term investors are advised to keep a stop loss of Rs 875.

MedPlus has an omnichannel platform and is the second-largest pharmacy retailer. We believe the growth opportunities from the industry will justify the company's valuation in the long run, even if it appeared to be expensive at first glance.