Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,000, Sensex falls 400 points amid weak global cues

Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on negative note on December 23 with Nifty around 18,000.
The Sensex was down 334.88 points or 0.55% at 60491.34, and the Nifty was down 102.10 points or 0.56% at 18025.20. About 459 shares have advanced, 1638 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Wipro, Hindalco and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and ONGC.
Godrej Properties to develop a Residential Group Housing project in Gurugram, Haryana
Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement for developmentof 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana.
Abans Holdings to list shares on December 23
Abans Holdings, the financial services subsidiary of Abans Group will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 23. The final offer price has been fixed at Rs 270 per share.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets may falter in early trades Friday amid global weakness as recession fears in key economies loom large, with the US economy growing above expectations in Q3 raising concerns that the Fed could continue to hike interest rates to battle inflation.
If the turbulence in the market continues, Nifty is likely to close below the psychological 18000 mark. Globally, investors are already in a cautious mode after the recent spurt in Covid cases in China, Japan, as any explosion in cases could trigger a major sell-off going ahead.
Based on the chart, we are bearish on Canara Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, HUL, M&M, and Rain Industries with an inter-week perspective.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.77 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.76.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 736.61 points or 1.21% at 60089.61, and the Nifty was down 150.10 points or 0.83% at 17977.20.
Bond Yields Updates:
Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund collects over Rs 1,200 crore via NFO
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on December 22 said it has mobilised over Rs 1,234.72 crore assets under management (AUM) during the new fund offer (NFO) period of its multi-asset fund.
The NFO for Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund was open from November 28 to December 12, 2022. The fund will reopen for subscriptions on December 26.
US weekly jobless claims rise modestly; third-quarter GDP revised up
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased less than expected last week, pointing to a still-tight labor market, while the economy rebounded faster than previously estimated in the third quarter.
Labour market strength, which also was underscored by some shrinking of unemployment rolls in early December after mostly expanding since October, raises the risk that the Federal Reserve could continue raising interest rates to a higher level and keep them there for a while as it tackles inflation.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended Dec. 17, leaving the bulk of the prior week's decline intact, the US Labor Department data showed on Thursday.
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management:
The equity market traded lower again mainly on account of the overarching influence of negative factors and news from overseas. Some of the recent macro numbers show the US economy still staying in relatively good health, but the news from China and Japan are not encouraging due to the larger number of covid cases reported from several countries, and the impact of the same on global growth and economic activity in the coming months. This factor may be on the mind of the markets, as to how severe the wave of infections would be and how it will be countered.
Stocks across market caps and throughout all sectors traded lower with metals, auto and PSU banks suffering the worst fall. Since countries like India and those in Europe have a much better level of preparedness, the impact may not be too hard this time around, and activity could remain closer to normal.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought shares worth Rs 928.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,206.59 crore on December 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Investors Meetings on December 23
JK Cement acquires 60% stake in Acro Paints in Rs 153-cr deal
JK Cement on Thursday announced its foray into the paints business by acquiring 60 per cent stake in Rajasthan-based Acro Paints in a Rs 153 crore deal.
Its wholly-owned subsidiary JK Paints and Coatings Ltd has entered into a share purchase agreement with Acro Paints Ltd and its shareholders to acquire a 60 per cent controlling stake in the company.
The "remaining 40 per cent shall be acquired over a period of 12 months as per the definitive agreement entered between the parties", a joint statement said.
Jefferies' Chris Wood adds REC to his portfolio, reduces exposure to Bajaj Finance
After Jefferies moved Zomato out of the India model portfolio in favour of metals, its Global Head of Equity Strategy also made some changes.
In the India long-only equity portfolio, Chris Wood added REC Limited, formerly Rural Electrification Corporation, with a 4 percent weighting. He did this by shaving investments in HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance by one percentage point each.
Apart from the names mentioned above, the India long- only portfolio holds ICICI Bank, SBI, CAMS, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Godrej Properties, Century Textiles, DLF, Macrotech Developers, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, Adani Ports and Concor.
Besides, Woods also cut exposure to Bajaj Finance in the Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio. With this step, the total allocation to Indian equities came down to 36 percent from 37 percent. India still remains the biggest allocation in the portfolio.
Japan's consumer inflation hits fresh 40-year high
Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh four-decade high as companies continued to pass on rising costs to households, data showed, a sign price hikes were broadening and could keep the central bank under pressure to whittle down massive stimulus.
It was the biggest rise since a 4.0% jump seen in December 1981, when inflation was still high from the impact of the 1979 oil shock and a booming economy.
Some stocks to watch out for in trade today
-Adani Enterprises: Adani Logistics enters into JV with DA Group for warehousing
-GAIL: LIC raises stake in GAIL to 6.833 percent from 4.815 percent
-Global Health (Medanta): Rated new Buy at Jefferies; target price at Rs 550
-Granules: Board appoints Mukesh Surana as CFO from Dec 30
-Ingersoll-Rand India: Approves setting up plant in Gujarat
-Landmark Cars, Abans Holding: To start trading after IPO
-Lupin: U.S. unit voluntary recalls 4 lots of Quinapril tablets nationwide
-Mahindra Lifespaces: Buys 9.24 acres land at Kandivali, Mumbai
-NTPC: Signs accord with GE to slash coal plants’ carbon intensity
-RVNL: Wins Rs 199 crore order from Gujarat metro
-Railtel: Wins Rs 98.56 crore order from Webel technology
-RIL: Acquires 23.3 percent stake in Exyn Technologies for $25 mn
Reliance Jio to connect 7,200 Indian Oil sites with managed service solution for retail outlets
-Suven Pharmaceuticals: Advent International is top bidder for Suven Pharmaceuticals: Report
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Market are likely to remain volatile given uncertain environment and rising covid cases globally. Even on domestic front government has started taking precautionary measures to control pandemic at initial stage. This has led to cautiousness among investors.
We advise traders to keep positions light in view of increasing volatility and trade with strict stop loss.
Landmark Cars to list shares on December 23
Premium automobile retailer Landmark Cars is to make its debut on December 23, and experts do not view it as a landmark event, with most expecting it to follow the recent equity market trend of a subdued listing.
Lower-than-expected response to its public issue, weakening sentiment in the secondary market and aggressive valuations may combine to have a negative impact on the listing performance, experts said.
Landmark Cars closed its maiden public issue last week with 3.06 times subscription. Qualified institutional buyers provided the maximum support to the offer, buying 8.71 times their allotted quota, while high net-worth individuals bid 1.32 times the portion set aside for them, but the retail portion was booked 0.59 times during the December 13-15 share sale.
Oil climbs on expected drop in Russian exports, offsets US storm impact
Oil prices rose on Friday on expectations of lower Russian crude exports from the Baltic region in December, offsetting worries that a looming Arctic storm across the United States could snuff out transport fuel demand growth this holiday season.
Brent crude rose 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $81.86 a barrel by 0148 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $78.41 a barrel, up 92 cents, or 1.2% higher.
Rupee may slip to 85 to a dollar by June, revive to 80 by year-end: Capital Economics
The currency is likely to revive in the second half of 2023 to close the year at 80 to the dollar and rise further to 78 by the end 2024, according to estimates by Capital Economics... Read More
IndiGo launches 3-day winter sale
India’s leading carrier, IndiGo, has announced a special three-day winter sale for domestic and international flights on the 6E network, across all channels.
The sale running between December 23 - 25, 2022, will offer fares starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023. In addition, customers can also avail cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.
In the previous trading session, Interglobe Aviation share closed at Rs 1,977.65, down Rs 36.90, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.
Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 3.09 times on final day
The initial public offering (IPO) of Elin Electronics was fully subscribed on December 22, the final day of bidding.
The offer has been subscribed 3.09 times, with bids coming for 4.39 crore shares against an IPO size of 1.42 crore shares, data available with exchanges.
Retail investors and high networth individuals bought 2.2 times and 3.29 times their allotted quota of shares. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 4.51 times.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 99 points on Friday amid return of the Covid scare and poor show by overseas markets due to unfavourable macro factors... Read More
Reliance Jio acquires 100% stake in Reliance Infratel
Reliance Jio's arm, Reliance Projects and Property Management Services (RPPMSL), has completed 100 per cent stake acquisition in Reliance Infratel for about Rs 3,720 crore, Reliance Industries Limited said on December 22.
The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom subsidiary had placed a bid of Rs 3,720 crore in November 2019 to acquire the tower and fibre assets of the debt-ridden subsidiary of his younger brother Anil Ambani-managed firm Reliance Communications. Click To Read More
Radiant Cash Management Services mops up Rs 116.38 crore via anchor book
Radiant Cash Management Services on December 22 raised Rs 116.38 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering. The company in its BSE filing said it has finalised allocation of 1.17 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 99 per share.
Total 16 investors have bought 1.17 crore shares in the company via anchor book, including prominent names such as HDFC Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Emerging Business Fund, Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow, Citigroup Global Markets, Dovetail India Fund, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, UTI Mutual Fund, and Saint Capital Fund.
The public issue will open for subscription on December 23 and the closing date will be December 27, 2022.
Reliance Jio subidiary wins IOCL order
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced on December 22 that its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has been awarded an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to provide an SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) solution to power the oil company's retail automation and critical business processes across 7,200 outlets.Read More
Asia-Pacific shares traded lower, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street while investors also looked ahead to some economic data in the region.
Based on the open interest future percentage, a short build-up was seen in a total of 96 stocks on Thursday including Metropolis Healthcare, Torrent Power, Power Finance Corporation, BHEL, and Nifty Financial.... Read More
Wall Street tumbles:
Wall Street's major averages closed lower on Thursday with technology-heavy Nasdaq's 2% drop leading losses as investors worried that data showing a resilient economy would lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates for longer than feared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 348.99 points, or 1.05%, to 33,027.49, the S&P 500 lost 56.05 points, or 1.45%, to 3,822.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 233.25 points, or 2.18%, to 10,476.12.
Market on Thursday:
Volatility gripped the market on the weekly expiry after RBI minutes signalled another interest rate hike in its next policy meet. Growing concerns over the spread of COVID and the advisories issued by the authorities also dampened the sentiment.
At close, the 30-pack Sensex was down 241 points, or 0.4 percent, at 60,826, while the Nifty lost 72 points, or 0.4 percent, to close the day at 18,127.
All sectoral indices were down, even as the Nifty IT showed some resistance and managed to close at the same levels as the previous day.
Nifty Realty was the top loser, with a loss of 1.4 percent and was followed by the Nifty PSU bank index, which closed down 1.2 percent.
Nifty metal and auto indices were down 1.1 percent each, while other sectoral indices lost less than a percent.
UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Grasim and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, with gains ranging from 0.6 to 0.9 percent.
Top Nifty losers included UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors, with each of these stocks down between 2 and 3.4 percent.