Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,000, Sensex falls 400 points amid weak global cues

Rakesh Patil
Dec 23, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

December 23, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on negative note on December 23 with Nifty around 18,000.

The Sensex was down 334.88 points or 0.55% at 60491.34, and the Nifty was down 102.10 points or 0.56% at 18025.20. About 459 shares have advanced, 1638 shares declined, and 85 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Wipro, Hindalco and Infosys were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla and ONGC.

December 23, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Godrej Properties to develop a Residential Group Housing project in Gurugram, Haryana

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement for developmentof 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana.

December 23, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Abans Holdings to list shares on December 23

Abans Holdings, the financial services subsidiary of Abans Group will list shares on the BSE and NSE on December 23. The final offer price has been fixed at Rs 270 per share.

December 23, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

December 23, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

Markets may falter in early trades Friday amid global weakness as recession fears in key economies loom large, with the US economy growing above expectations in Q3 raising concerns that the Fed could continue to hike interest rates to battle inflation.

If the turbulence in the market continues, Nifty is likely to close below the psychological 18000 mark. Globally, investors are already in a cautious mode after the recent spurt in Covid cases in China, Japan, as any explosion in cases could trigger a major sell-off going ahead.

Based on the chart, we are bearish on Canara Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, HUL, M&M, and Rain Industries with an inter-week perspective.

December 23, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened flat at 82.77 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.76.

December 23, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 736.61 points or 1.21% at 60089.61, and the Nifty was down 150.10 points or 0.83% at 17977.20.

December 23, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Bond Yields Updates:

December 23, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund collects over Rs 1,200 crore via NFO

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund on December 22 said it has mobilised over Rs 1,234.72 crore assets under management (AUM) during the new fund offer (NFO) period of its multi-asset fund.

The NFO for Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund was open from November 28 to December 12, 2022. The fund will reopen for subscriptions on December 26.