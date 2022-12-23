Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens around 18,000, Sensex falls 400 points amid weak global cues

December 23, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

Volatility gripped the market on the weekly expiry after RBI minutes signalled another interest rate hike in its next policy meet. Growing concerns over the spread of COVID and the advisories issued by the authorities also dampened the sentiment.

At close, the 30-pack Sensex was down 241 points, or 0.4 percent, at 60,826, while the Nifty lost 72 points, or 0.4 percent, to close the day at 18,127.

All sectoral indices were down, even as the Nifty IT showed some resistance and managed to close at the same levels as the previous day.

Nifty Realty was the top loser, with a loss of 1.4 percent and was followed by the Nifty PSU bank index, which closed down 1.2 percent.

Nifty metal and auto indices were down 1.1 percent each, while other sectoral indices lost less than a percent.

UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, Grasim and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty, with gains ranging from 0.6 to 0.9 percent.

Top Nifty losers included UPL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors, with each of these stocks down between 2 and 3.4 percent.