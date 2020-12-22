MARKET NEWS

December 22, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains, trades lower; banks under pressure

GAIL, HUL, HCL Tech, TCS and Tech Mahindra were among major gainers on the Nifty. Nifty Pharma, PSU Bank and Auto indices shed 1 percent each.

  • December 22, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on December 22. It opened 18 paise lower at 73.96 per dollar against previous close of 73.78, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

    On December 21, rupee ended 21 paise lower at 73.78 per dollar versus Friday's close of 73.57.

  • December 22, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the PNB, J&K Bank, IOB :
  • December 22, 2020 / 09:52 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    After remaining firm above 73.5 levels, a sharp rebound was seen in the USD-INR pair, which moved above 74 levels. We feel weakness in the rupee could lead the pair towards 74.5 levels in the coming days.
     
    The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.1 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.3% in the December series contract.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:39 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices erased all the early gains and trading lower with Nifty below 13300.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:26 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Lead Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor:

    The Indian rupee closed weak against the US dollar as risk increased throughout the region due to the new strain of Covid-19. Data says this Variant is up 70% more transmissible than the original one and many countries to take stick measure and bans flights and trains from Europe. 

    Dollar Index was up almost 1% and it was the biggest gain since September 21. Technically USDINR closed above psychological level 74.00 and also crossed 50 and 100 days SMA. It engulfs past 4 weeks high and close above this level. Today 74.10 is the crucial level and above this 74.30 Levels is expected. 

    USDINR Dec future is also crossed resistance 74.10 levels and closed above this level. For today 73.90 – 74.30 range is expected.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • December 22, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on December 22 with Nifty above 13400 amid mixed global cues due to fresh concerns over a new Coronavirus in UK.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 166.03 points or 0.36% at 45719.99, and the Nifty was up 51.10 points or 0.38% at 13379.50. About 855 shares have advanced, 638 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a positive bias on the back of mixed global cues amid potential new Coronavirus relief package in the US overweighing concerns on a surge in Coronavirus cases. US markets ended mixed amid concerns over a new Coronavirus strain and potential Covid-19 relief package.

  • December 22, 2020 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 592.91 points or 1.30% at 44961.05, and the Nifty was down 39.70 points or 0.30% at 13288.70.

  • December 22, 2020 / 08:53 AM IST

    US House passes COVID relief bill:

    US House passed COVID relief bill & government funding plan and also passed legislation with USD 900 billion in relief and USD 1.4 trillion to fund government through September 30, reported CNBC-TV18.

