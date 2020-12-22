Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains, trades lower; banks under pressure

December 22, 2020 / 09:26 AM IST

Kshitij Purohit, Lead Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor:

The Indian rupee closed weak against the US dollar as risk increased throughout the region due to the new strain of Covid-19. Data says this Variant is up 70% more transmissible than the original one and many countries to take stick measure and bans flights and trains from Europe.

Dollar Index was up almost 1% and it was the biggest gain since September 21. Technically USDINR closed above psychological level 74.00 and also crossed 50 and 100 days SMA. It engulfs past 4 weeks high and close above this level. Today 74.10 is the crucial level and above this 74.30 Levels is expected.

USDINR Dec future is also crossed resistance 74.10 levels and closed above this level. For today 73.90 – 74.30 range is expected.