Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

December 22, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

Asian share markets higher despite Omicron threat

Asian sharemarkets were gaining ground on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world.

SCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains.

Australian shares were down 0.1%, which analysts said was the result of a higher US dollar overnight which weakened appetite for commodities and the sector's related stocks. Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.1% higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2% and China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was 0.23% up in early trade. Tech stocks were the major driver of the Hong Kong strong open after trading in negative territory for most of the week.