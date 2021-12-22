MARKET NEWS

December 22, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,873.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. Asian Markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex56,319.01497.00 +0.89%
    Nifty 5016,770.85156.65 +0.94%
    Nifty Bank34,607.85168.00 +0.49%
    Nifty 50 16,770.85 156.65 (0.94%)
    Tue, Dec 21, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,205.0045.10 +3.89%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp206.60-3.25 -1.55%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5424.60155.00 +2.94%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2463.950.05 +0.00%


  • December 22, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Asian share markets higher despite Omicron threat

    Asian sharemarkets were gaining ground on Wednesday as the risk appetite of global investors rises heading into year-end, despite the surging number of Omicron variant cases around the world.

    SCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains.

    Australian shares were down 0.1%, which analysts said was the result of a higher US dollar overnight which weakened appetite for commodities and the sector's related stocks. Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.1% higher.

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.2% and China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was 0.23% up in early trade. Tech stocks were the major driver of the Hong Kong strong open after trading in negative territory for most of the week.

  • December 22, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 45.50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,873.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

  • December 22, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
  • December 22, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

