December 20, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Shriram Properties to list today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 16,887.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian market are trading lower, while US markets ended on negative note.

  • December 20, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 16800.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 362.40 points or 0.64% at 56649.34, and the Nifty was down 198.80 points or 1.17% at 16786.40.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open for the week on a negative note on the back of weak global cues due to concerns about more curbs to tackle the omicron Coronavirus variant and a spike in global inflation threatening the economic recovery.

    US markets ended lower amid increasing threat of Omicron cases of the Coronavirus.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    LIC valuation delay may push IPO plan beyond FY22

    The government is unlikely to come up with the IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the current financial year ending March 2022, as the valuation of the state-owned behemoth is taking more than anticipated time, and the preparatory work is still far from complete.

    There are still some issues that need to be addressed with regard to the valuation of LIC, a senior official of one of the merchant bankers said. Even after the valuation, there are several regulatory processes that have concluded, the official said. Click to Read More

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Shriram Properties to list today

    One of the top five residential real estate developers in South India, Shriram Properties will list on the stock exchanges on December 20.

    Its initial public offering was subscribed 4.6 times, with retail investors bidding 12.7 times, while non-institutional and qualified institutional investors’ portions were subscribed 4.8 and 1.8 times.

    The Shriram Group company launched its maiden public offer on December to raise Rs 600 crore. Click to Read More

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,069.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore in the Indian equity market on December 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    China cuts lending benchmark LPR for first time since April 2020

    China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months on Monday, matching market expectations, in a bid to prop up the slowing economy.

    The one-year LPR was lowered by 5 basis points to 3.80% from 3.85% previously, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

    The reduction marks the first LPR cut since April 2020.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The U.S. dollar hovered near the highest since July of last year against major peers on Monday after a Federal Reserve official signaled a first pandemic-era interest rate hike could come as early as March.

    The euro sank with the British pound after the Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and Britain's health minister declined to rule out the chance of further restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

    The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, stood at 96.629, not far from the peak at 96.938 reached last month.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on December 20:

    Petrol, diesel prices remained unchanged across metros on December 20. Fuel prices have been stable since the Centre cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs.

    The government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3 to give relief to consumers battered by record-high retail fuel prices. Following this, many states and union territories have cut value-added tax (VAT) to give further reprieve to consumers battered by record-high retail prices.

  • December 20, 2021 / 08:14 AM IST

    Oil prices drop 2% as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook

    Oil prices slumped by about 2% early on Monday as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new restrictions on businesses to combat its spread may hit fuel demand.

    Brent crude futures fell $1.36, or 1.9%, to $72.16 a barrel by 0036 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.51, or 2.1%, to $69.35 a barrel.

  • December 20, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Asia stocks, oil prices suffer as Omicron spreads

    Asian share markets fell and oil prices slid on Monday as surging Omicron cases triggered tighter restrictions in Europe and threatened to drag on the global economy into the new year.

    A seasonal lack of liquidity made for a bumpy start and S&P 500 futures led the way with a 0.7% drop, while Nasdaq futures shed 0.6%.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei 0.7%.

Video of the day

