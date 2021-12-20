Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Shriram Properties to list today

December 20, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

LIC valuation delay may push IPO plan beyond FY22

The government is unlikely to come up with the IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the current financial year ending March 2022, as the valuation of the state-owned behemoth is taking more than anticipated time, and the preparatory work is still far from complete.

There are still some issues that need to be addressed with regard to the valuation of LIC, a senior official of one of the merchant bankers said. Even after the valuation, there are several regulatory processes that have concluded, the official said.