Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

December 02, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Star Health public issue sees 20% subscription on Day 2

The public offer of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has so far received lukewarm response from investors with subscription at 20 percent, garnering bids for 89.67 lakh equity shares against an issue size of 4.49 crores, on December 1, the second day of bidding.

The insurance company is promoted by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Safecrop Investments India LLP and WestBridge AIF.

Retail investors bought shares 89 percent of their reserved portion, while the employees’ segment saw 5 percent subscription. Non-institutional investors have bid for 2 percent of shares set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers picked up 15.82 lakh shares as against their reserved portion of 2.38 crores.