December 02, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,164.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am. Asian Markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended lower.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,684.790.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5017,166.900.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank36,364.900.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 17,166.90 0.00 (0.00%)
    Thu, Dec 02, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2628.2568.10 +2.66%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13442.10-220.70 -1.62%


  • December 02, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Star Health public issue sees 20% subscription on Day 2

    The public offer of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has so far received lukewarm response from investors with subscription at 20 percent, garnering bids for 89.67 lakh equity shares against an issue size of 4.49 crores, on December 1, the second day of bidding.

    The insurance company is promoted by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Safecrop Investments India LLP and WestBridge AIF.

    Retail investors bought shares 89 percent of their reserved portion, while the employees’ segment saw 5 percent subscription. Non-institutional investors have bid for 2 percent of shares set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers picked up 15.82 lakh shares as against their reserved portion of 2.38 crores.

  • December 02, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

    Going ahead, we expect the market to continue with its volatility given the uncertainty around the new Omicron variant and Fed tapering. However sharp sell-off have made valuations comfortable and the economic data points continue to point towards economic recovery thus keeping long term fundamentals intact.

    We would thus advise investors to buy in this volatility in staggered fashion.

  • December 02, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal

    Gold prices eased on Thursday hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

    Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,780.36 per ounce by 0050 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.1% to $1,782.50.

    The dollar index held firm and rebounded 0.4% from the previous session's low, increasing gold's cost to buyers holding other currencies.

  • December 02, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST
  • December 02, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST

    Anand Rathi to launch initial public offering (IPO) today

    The wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Financial Services and one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India, Anand Rathi Wealth, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 2. 

    The offer will open for subscription on December 2 and the last date for subscribing to the offer is set for December 6.

    The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 530-550 per share.

    Anand Rathi Financial Services would be selling up to 92.9 lakh shares, while others will be selling up to 3.75 lakh shares each.

  • December 02, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Fed 'not at all sure' inflation will fade next year: Powell

    In a fresh sign of his growing concerns about inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the Federal Reserve can't be sure that price increases will slow in the second half of next year as many economists expect.

    Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that most economists regard the current price spikes, which have sent consumer inflation to a three-decade high, as largely a response to the pandemic's persistent disruptions to supply and demand. As Americans have spent more time at home, they have ramped up spending on furniture, appliances, laptop computers. Soaring demand for such goods, combined with parts shortages, have resulted in supply chain snarls and higher prices.

  • December 02, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    US announces first Omicron case in traveler returning from South Africa

    The United States on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant had been detected in California, in a fully vaccinated traveler who had recently returned from South Africa and was recovering from mild symptoms.

    Top health official Anthony Fauci said authorities "knew it was just a matter of time" before the strain was found in the country, reminding Americans that vaccination, boosters and masking in indoor public settings remained the best way to stay protected.

    According to a statement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the person returned from South Africa on November 22, and their close contacts have all tested negative.

    Speaking to reporters, Fauci added that the patient tested positive on November 29, and that they had not received a booster, to the best of his knowledge.

  • December 02, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed

  • December 02, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

    Wall Street turns red as Omicron reaches the United States

    Wall Street's major averages fell more than 1% on Wednesday after a morning rally faded as investor angst about the latest coronavirus variant soared with the first U.S. case confirmation while the market also digested Fed comments on inflation.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461.68 points, or 1.34%, to 34,022.04, the S&P 500 lost 53.96 points, or 1.18%, to 4,513.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 283.64 points, or 1.83%, to 15,254.05.

  • December 02, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 80.50 points or 0.47 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,164.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 am.

  • December 02, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday:

    Indian equity benchmarks ended higher on December 1 as the market cheered improved GDP numbers and robust GST collection, shrugging off mixed global cues.

    After a strong start, the market held on to the gain throughout the session helped by auto, metal, financials and IT names.

    At close, the Sensex was up 619.92 points, or 1.09 percent, from the previous day’s close at 57,684.79, and the Nifty gained 183.70 points, or 1.08 percent, at 17,166.90.

    The BSE midcap index rose 1 percent and smallcap index added 0.27 percent.

    IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Axis Bank were among the major Nifty gainers. The losers included Cipla, Divis Labs, Dr Reddy’s Labs, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma.

    Except Nifty pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green, with metal, auto, bank, energy, IT and PSU bank indices up 1-2 percent.

