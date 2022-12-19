 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 18,300; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid top gainers

Rakesh Patil
Dec 19, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the FMCG, metal stocks, while IT, pharma and capital goods sectors are under pressure.

December 19, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

IT stocks in focus:

Accenture has delivered a 15% year-on-year growth in revenue at $15.75 billion in constant currency terms (better than its own forecast of 11-14%), and 5% growth in dollar terms.

Operating margin at 16.5% expanded 20 bps YoY, but new bookings at $16.2 billion declined 3% YoY & down 12% QoQ.

The IT company has retained its FY23 revenue growth guidance at 8-11% in constant currency terms and also margin forecast at 15.3-15.5%, while it sees Q2 revenue growth at 6-10% YoY in constant currency terms.

December 19, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Shilpa Medicare launches Capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet

Shilpa Medicare has launched Capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet in the Indian market, which are used in treatment of colorectal & metastatic breast cancer. It is further looking to introduce Capebel 1 gm DT in various international markets through our partners and clients.

December 19, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

The Sensex was up 166.48 points or 0.27% at 61504.29, and the Nifty ws up 48.30 points or 0.26% at 18317.30. About 1711 shares have advanced, 1317 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.

December 19, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

Nifty Information Techniology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Persistent Systems, Infosys, Coforge

December 19, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Promoter sells shares in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Promoter Baskar Babu Ramachandran has offloaded 50 lakh shares in Suryoday Small Finance Bank via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 110.88 per share, which was worth Rs 55.44 crore.

Ramachandran sold shares to repay the loan availed by him for exercising warrants in order to maintain the promoter's stake at the minimum of 26% for the first 5 years as per the RBI regulations.

Post this transaction, the total promoter group holding will stand at 23.30% and Ramachandran’s individual holding will stand at 5.94%. However, MS Param Value Investments bought 15 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 111.87 per share.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 121.35, down Rs 2.50, or 2.02 percent.

December 19, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Promoter offloads Rs 1,154 crore stake in GMM Pfaudler

Promoter Pfaudler Inc has sold 67.85 lakh shares or 15 percent stake in GMM Pfaudler via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,700.14 per share.

The stake sale was worth Rs 1,153.68 crore.

The total promoter shareholding in the company was 56.06% as of September 2022 including Pfaudler Inc's 31.88%. However, five investors Plutus Wealth Management LLP, USSL as Trustee of Universities Superannuation Scheme, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, Indus Capital Advisors (UK) LLP A/C Indus India Fund (Mauritius), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund were buyers for some of those shares, buying 33.08 lakh shares or 7.35% stake in the company.

December 19, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index added 1 percent led by Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Avadh Sugar & Energy

December 19, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Nifty Pharma index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Natco Pharma, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratories

December 19, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

L&T divests its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects

Larsen & Toubro signed an agreement to divest its 51% stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) to a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus II, an infrastructure fund managed by Edelweiss Alternatives.

With this, L&T will divest its entire stake in the concession subsidiary, L&T IDPL. This is in line with L&T’s strategy of reducing
its exposure to the non-core asset heavy developmental projects portfolio.

December 19, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Sun Pharma shares fall on warning letter from USFDA for Halol plant

Sun Pharma has received Warning Letter from USFDA for the Halol facility. The Warning Letter summarizes violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations.