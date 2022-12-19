Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 18,300; Bharti Airtel, Power Grid top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the FMCG, metal stocks, while IT, pharma and capital goods sectors are under pressure.
IT stocks in focus:
Accenture has delivered a 15% year-on-year growth in revenue at $15.75 billion in constant currency terms (better than its own forecast of 11-14%), and 5% growth in dollar terms.
Operating margin at 16.5% expanded 20 bps YoY, but new bookings at $16.2 billion declined 3% YoY & down 12% QoQ.
The IT company has retained its FY23 revenue growth guidance at 8-11% in constant currency terms and also margin forecast at 15.3-15.5%, while it sees Q2 revenue growth at 6-10% YoY in constant currency terms.
Shilpa Medicare launches Capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet
Shilpa Medicare has launched Capecitabine 1000 MG dispersible tablet in the Indian market, which are used in treatment of colorectal & metastatic breast cancer. It is further looking to introduce Capebel 1 gm DT in various international markets through our partners and clients.
Market at 10 AM
The Sensex was up 166.48 points or 0.27% at 61504.29, and the Nifty ws up 48.30 points or 0.26% at 18317.30. About 1711 shares have advanced, 1317 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Information Techniology index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Persistent Systems, Infosys, Coforge
Promoter sells shares in Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Promoter Baskar Babu Ramachandran has offloaded 50 lakh shares in Suryoday Small Finance Bank via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 110.88 per share, which was worth Rs 55.44 crore.
Ramachandran sold shares to repay the loan availed by him for exercising warrants in order to maintain the promoter's stake at the minimum of 26% for the first 5 years as per the RBI regulations.
Post this transaction, the total promoter group holding will stand at 23.30% and Ramachandran’s individual holding will stand at 5.94%. However, MS Param Value Investments bought 15 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 111.87 per share.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank was quoting at Rs 121.35, down Rs 2.50, or 2.02 percent.
Promoter offloads Rs 1,154 crore stake in GMM Pfaudler
Promoter Pfaudler Inc has sold 67.85 lakh shares or 15 percent stake in GMM Pfaudler via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,700.14 per share.
The stake sale was worth Rs 1,153.68 crore.
The total promoter shareholding in the company was 56.06% as of September 2022 including Pfaudler Inc's 31.88%. However, five investors Plutus Wealth Management LLP, USSL as Trustee of Universities Superannuation Scheme, Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte Ltd, Indus Capital Advisors (UK) LLP A/C Indus India Fund (Mauritius), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund were buyers for some of those shares, buying 33.08 lakh shares or 7.35% stake in the company.
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index added 1 percent led by Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Avadh Sugar & Energy
Nifty Pharma index fell 0.5 percent dragged by Natco Pharma, Sun Pharma, Alkem Laboratories
L&T divests its entire stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects
Larsen & Toubro signed an agreement to divest its 51% stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) to a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus II, an infrastructure fund managed by Edelweiss Alternatives.
With this, L&T will divest its entire stake in the concession subsidiary, L&T IDPL. This is in line with L&T’s strategy of reducing
its exposure to the non-core asset heavy developmental projects portfolio.
Sun Pharma shares fall on warning letter from USFDA for Halol plant
Sun Pharma has received Warning Letter from USFDA for the Halol facility. The Warning Letter summarizes violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations.
Tata Group set to buy majority stake in UTI Asset Management Company
The Tata Group is in final talks to buy a majority stake in UTI Asset Management Company from four state-owned financial entities.
Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda together own a 45.16 percent stake in UTI AMC.
A final agreement is being sought on the deal valuation. Internal approvals have been secured and Tata has received in-principle nod from the other big investor in the AMC, global investment management firm T Rowe Price Group, which holds around 23 per cent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The synchronised rate hikes by the leading central banks of the world and their hawkish tone impacted market sentiments last week with Nifty closing below the near-term support of 18400. While this risk-off can continue to impact the market, there are positive triggers too, like steadily declining inflation in the U.S. and the hope that the Fed will respond to this with a pause in rate hikes in early 2023. Therefore, market trends are likely to oscillate like the World Cup finals.
Leading indicators point to a resilient Indian economy. Credit growth continues to be strong and this can impart strength to the Bank Index. High quality bank stocks can be bought on declines.
IT may show weakness on fears of a US recession but this weakness can be an opportunity for long-term investors. Capital goods segment is on a strong wicket.
Buzzing:
Yes Bank has concluded assignment of the Rs 48,000-crore stressed asset loan portfolio of the bank to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction company.
The bank had earlier declared JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited (JC Flowers ARC) as the winner of the Swiss Challenge process for sale of its identified portfolio of stressed assets.
Tata Motors subsidiary signs deal with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses
Automobile major Tata Motors on Friday announced that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has signed an agreement with its subsidiary company for the operation of 921 low-floor electric buses in the city.
As part of the agreement, subsidiary firm TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate and maintain 921 units of electric buses for 12 years, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on flat note on December 19 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 24.04 points or 0.04% at 61313.77, and the Nifty was down 8.30 points or 0.05% at 18260.70. About 1624 shares have advanced, 644 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Infosys, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among major lower on the Nifty, while gainres were Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco Industries, Coal India and Nestle India.
India's forex reserves rise for 5th straight week
India's foreign exchange forex reserves rose by $2.91 billion to $564.07 billion for the fifth consecutive week ending on December 9, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The forex reserve rose $11.02 billion to $561.16 billion during the week ending December 2.
The uptick in the foreign exchange reserves is a result of the rise in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. The FCA rose $3.14 billion to $500.13 billion for the week ending December 9. However, gold reserves fell $296 million to $40.73 billion.
Market likely to consolidate, Nifty may find support at 18,100-18,000: Experts
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, the generic version of Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc. Glenmark’s Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.80 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.86.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 40.35 points or 0.07% at 61297.46, and the Nifty was up 68.70 points or 0.38% at 18337.70.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic equities may see a steady positive opening on Monday despite weakness seen in other Asian market peers. However, the markets may turn volatile intraday if weakness persists in Asian and European indices, as investors have been risk averse in the wake of the US Fed Chairman delivering a hawkish stance on interest rates last week.
With the US Dollar once again beginning to ascend against major currencies, including the rupee, any further depreciation in the local currency could trigger further FII selling.
Phoenix Mills announces acquisition of 7-acre land parcel in Gujarat
The Phoenix Mills has completed acquisition of a prime city-centric land parcel in Surat, Gujarat, admeasuring approximately 7.22 acres, for a total consideration of approximately Rs 510 crores, inclusive of stamp duty. The land is at a strategic location on Udhana Magdalla Road, Surat, Gujarat.
Crude oil prices climb
Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession.
Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8 percent.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net-sold shares worth Rs 1,975.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net-purchased shares worth Rs 1,542.50 crore on December 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
KEC International secures new orders of Rs 1,313 crore
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,313 crore across its various businesses.
Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and SAARC:
• 220 kV GIS Substation for a refinery project in India
• 500 kV Transmission line in Thailand
• 132 kV Transmission line and associated substations in Nepal
The Solar business has secured a large order for a 500 MW Solar PV project in India.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 479, down Rs 0.40, or 0.08 percent.
Gold prices edge higher as weaker dollar lifts appeal
Gold prices ticked higher on Monday as a tepid dollar made bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, although the prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year kept gains in check.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,794.60 per ounce, as of 0226 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% at $1,804.00.
The dollar index slipped 0.1%.
Buzzing Stocks | Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Dilip Buildcon, and others in news today
CPP Investments to sell 49% stake in L&T Infra Development Projects
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) announced on December 17 that it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL).
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which holds the remaining 51 percent stake in L&T IDPL, will also be selling its stake.
L&T IDPL will be acquired by Epic Concesiones Private Limited, a portfolio company of Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy, managed by Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited.
IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week
The primary market prime time is nowhere near over. Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five.
Market regulator to discuss sweeping changes to share buyback norms
The board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India is set to approve several proposals, including sweeping changes to share buyback norms, tighter disclosure rules for listed companies, stronger governance at market infrastructure institutions like stock exchanges, and a regulatory framework for fintech platforms providing execution services in direct plans of mutual fund schemes to investors.
The board is scheduled to meet on December 20 to discuss these proposals.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Sula Vineyards IPO share allotment on December 19
India's largest wine producer Sula Vineyards is set to announce its IPO share allotment on December 19. The Rs 960-crore public issue, which opened for subscription between December 12 and December 14, was an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the promoter and timesinvestors.
Tata Steel executes implosion of two obsolete units in Jamshedpur coke plant
Tata Steel on December 18 said that it has successfully executed the implosion of two obsolete units of coke plant at its Jamshedpur-based production facility.
The coke plant units, which had turned obsolete, will be replaced with newer versions that are equipped with the "latest technology" and are environment-friendly, the company said in a release.
"Tata Steel is replacing the existing Coke Oven Batteries 5, 6 and 7 (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) with new Coke Oven Batteries 6A and 6B (combined capacity of 1MnTPA) in Jamshedpur, with the latest technology and higher energy efficiency," it noted.
At least 89 companies plan to go public next year to mop up Rs 1.4 trillion
KFin Technologies IPO to open today for subscription
KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform going public today, has garnered Rs 675 crore from anchor investors, ahead of floating its IPO.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target
The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.
The yen was last 0.6 percent stronger at 135.91 per dollar, after having touched a high of 135.80 earlier in the session.
Stocks To Watch Out For In Trade Today
-Watch out for IT stocksas Accenture's Q2 guidance signals caution
-HDFC: Targets issuing one million credit cards a month
-L&T:Edelweiss Alternatives Platform to buy L&T IDPL for $720 milliom
-DilipBuildcon: Gets Letter of Acceptance for Rs 1647 crore order for hybrid annuity highway project
-Mastek: Makes strategic investment inVolteoEdge
-Phoenix Mills: Buys 7.22 acre land in Surat
-SunPharma: Gets warning letter fromUSFDAforHalolplant
-Tata Motors: Unit in pact to supply, operate and maintain 921 electric buses in Bengaluru
-Tech Mahindra: To sell Dynacommerce stake to unit for 6.6 million Euros
Asian Markets mixed on the first trading day of the week
Asia-Pacific markets started the week on a mixed note as investors struggled to shake off recession fears. In China, officials vowed to stabilize its economy in 2023 and maintain ample liquidity in financial markets in order to meet key targets, according to a Government statement.
Wall Street ends lower:
US stocks dropped for a third straight session and suffered a second straight week of losses on Friday as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 281.76 points, or 0.85 percent, to 32,920.46; the S&P 500 lost 43.39 points, or 1.11 percent, to 3,852.36; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 105.11 points, or 0.97 percent, to 10,705.41
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 53.50 points or 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,371.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian market ended lower for the second straight session on December 16, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 461.22 points, or 0.75 percent, to end at 61,337.81, while the broader Nifty shed 145.90 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 18,269.
After a weak start, the market made recovery but remained under pressure amid selling across sectors and closed near the day's low.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, M&M, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and BPCL were among the biggest Nifty losers, while gainers included Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, HUL, Tata Steel and JSW Steel.
All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty auto, information technology, pharma and PSU bank down 1-3 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost a percent each.
On the BSE, auto, capital goods, healthcare, information technology, power and realty indices were down 1-1.5 percent, while bank, metal and oil & gas indices slipped 0.5 percent each.