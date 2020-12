December 18, 2020 / 07:47 AM IST

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record as investors eye fiscal stimulus

Technology shares lifted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% at 30,285.97 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53% to 3,720.69. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.68% to 12,744.90.