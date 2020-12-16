Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13,600; M&M, ONGC top gainers in focus

December 16, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

Nomura on L&T:

Research house has kept buy rating and raised target to Rs 1,510 per share. Its valuations undemanding vis-a-vis the outlook. The government focus on infra provides growth comfort.

The rise in share of multilateral-funded projects bodes well, while execution & cash collections seen improving from FY22, reported CNBC-TV18.