December 16, 2020 / 10:14 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 13,600; M&M, ONGC top gainers in focus

M&M, ONGC, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Nestle were among major gainers on the Nifty. Metal and Auto indices rose 1 percent each.

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:22 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty is edging slowly and steadily towards the upper end of the index range which is between 13,400-13,700. A serious move can be expected only post 13,700 or if we break 13,400 on a closing basis. Good support for this market lies at 13,400.

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST

    Ratnamani Metals bags order: The company has received a domestic order of Rs 105 crore for coated carbon steel pipes from Oil and Gas Sector, to be executed between May, 2021 to September, 2021. 

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:08 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened 17 paise higher at 73.47 per dollar against previous close of 73.64, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On December 15, domestic currency ended lower at 73.64 per dollar against Monday's close of 73.57.

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

    Nomura on L&T:

    Research house has kept buy rating and raised target to Rs 1,510 per share. Its valuations undemanding vis-a-vis the outlook. The government focus on infra provides growth comfort.

    The rise in share of multilateral-funded projects bodes well, while execution & cash collections seen improving from FY22, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:43 AM IST

    Nifty Metal Index added 1 percent led by the SAIL, Tata Steel, JSPL:

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:33 AM IST

    M&M hikes prices:

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price rose 3 percent on December 16 after the company increased prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles across models.

    Effective January 1, 2021, the company will increase the price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said in the release. An increase in commodity prices and other input costs necessitated the hike.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:26 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    As the Dollar index saw a range bound move, the US$INR also remained largely range bound. However, considering the significant Put base placed near 73.50, a round of recovery is expected from these levels.
     
    The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.67 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 0.8% in the December series contract.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the Sensex:

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

