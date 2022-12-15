Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues post rate hike

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets after Fed raises key rate by half-point. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,681 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed's hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024.
This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18,345 mark and intraday support at 18,547.
SBI board approves raising of Rs 10,000 crore capital via bonds
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 10,000 crore capital raising plan through Tier I bonds.
The fund raising through Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore is subject to Government of India concurrence, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
RBL Bank shares rallied 6 percent to Rs 167.55 and formed big bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher highs higher lows for second consecutive session. The stock has seen a nice and decisive breakout of horizontal resistance trend line in the gap up opening on Wednesday.
Poonawalla Fincorp to sell housing arm to TPG Group
Indian non-banking lender Poonawalla Fincorp on December 14 announced that it will sell its housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore.
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, in its board meeting approved sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited to TPG (Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) at a valuation of INR 3,900 Crores, subject to regulatory approvals.
China Data | November Industrial Output up 2.2% YoY
Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears
Asian stocks sagged on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.
U.S. Treasury yields remained depressed and the curve deeply inverted as traders continued to fret that tighter policy will trigger a recession. The U.S. dollar languished near a six-month low against major peers.
Crude oil, though, continued to firm after bouncing off last week's nearly one-year low, with OPEC and the IEA forecasting a recovery in demand next year as China's economy reopens.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.17%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.92% and Australia's stock benchmark fell 0.4%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.71% and mainland Chinese blue chips declined 0.51%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slumped 0.91%, after climbing as high as 160.37 in the previous session for the first time since late August.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 926.45 crore on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Glenmark Pharma inks pact with JB Chemicals
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on December 14 announced that it has entered into a pact with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd to divest its cardiac brand, Razel (Rosuvastatin and combinations), in India and Nepal.
The brand would be divested for a "considerable amount of Rs 313.7 crore", as per the agreement inked with JB Chemicals, Glenmark Pharma informed the stock exchanges.
Oil prices largely unchanged:
Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China's demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.
Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $82.71 per barrel at 0121 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell 4 cents to $77.24.
NTPC to sell stake in green energy business- sources
India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd aims to sell a 20% stake in its green energy business this fiscal year, expecting to raise up to 30 billion Indian rupees ($363.97 million), three government sources said.
The deal marks the first green transaction by an Indian state company, which has drawn interest from investors, such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Malaysia's Petronas and Brookfield.
The decision to sell 20% to strategic investors will be followed by an initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) next financial year, two of the sources, senior government officials with direct knowledge of the matter, said.
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth USD 3.58 billion in last 3 days (December 12-14), reported CNBC-TV18.
AstraZeneca India MD Gagandeep Singh Bedi resigns
AstraZeneca Pharma India on December 14 stated that Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the post of managing director (MD) and also as the director of the company, with effect from December 31, 2022.
The company noted that the board has approved Bedi's resignation based on his transfer to another global position.
Bedi will be replaced by Sanjeev Panchal as additional director and also as managing director of the company with effect from January 1, 2023, AstraZeneca further said in a regulatory filing.
Tata Motors bags order for 5,000 XPRES-T EVs from Everest Fleet
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd to supply 5,000 units of XPRES-T EVs.
As part of the deal, the company handed over 100 units to Mumbai-based Everest Fleet on Wednesday.
IDBI Bank files plea in NCLT against Zee Entertainment Enterprises on payment default
An application has been filed against Zee Entertainment Enterprises under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules 2016, by IDBI Bank, claiming to be a financial creditor, before the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against Zee Entertainment, claiming a default of Rs 149,60,69,763.
The bank’s purported claim arises under a Debt Service Reserve Agreement entered into by the bank and Zee for the financial facility availed by Siti Networks Limited.
The company is vehemently disputing the Bank’s claim in other proceedings filed by the Bank against the Company for recovery of its alleged dues
Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS
The government will sell up to 2.5 percent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on December 15 and 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share.
The floor price is 7.4% lower than IRCTC's closing price of Rs 734.70 on the BSE on December 14.
The issue will have the option to sell two crore additional shares, constituting 2.5% paid-up share capital of the company in case of oversubscription.
The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,00,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, with an option to additionally sell 2,00,00,000 shares, representing 2.5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Asia-Pacific markets traded lower after the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in 15 years
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But the Fed announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
The Fed boosted its benchmark rate a half-point to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years. Though smaller than its previous three-quarter-point hikes, the latest move will further heighten the costs of many consumer and business loans and the risk of a recession.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 45 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,705 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Wall Street ends lower:
US stocks closed lower in volatile trading on Wednesday following a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates by an expected 50 basis points, but its economic projections see higher rates for a longer period.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.29 points, or 0.42%, to 33,966.35, the S&P 500 lost 24.33 points, or 0.61%, to 3,995.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 85.93 points, or 0.76%, to 11,170.89.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on December 13 amid buying across the sectors, positive global markets, better inflation data points and anticipation of a slower rate hike by the Federal Reserve, due tonight.
At close, the Sensex was up 144.61 points or 0.23 percent at 62,677.91, and the Nifty was up 52.30 points or 0.28 percent at 18,660.30.
After a positive start, the benchmark indices remained in the green and extended the gain as wholesale inflation for the month of November 2022 came to a 21-month low at 5.85 percent. However, profit booking in the second half erased most of the intraday gains.
Also, the less-than-expected rise in US inflation print for a second straight month in November and the sharp fall in Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation in November to 10.7 percent, slipping from October's 41-year high of 11.1 percent, boosted the sentiments.
Hindalco Industries, ONGC, UPL, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were among the biggest Nifty gainers, while losers were Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL and Asian Paints.
Among sectors, except the Nifty FMCG (down 0.4 percent) all other indices ended in the green with metal, and information technology indices up 1 percent each and pharma, PSU bank, energy, and auto indices gained 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.6 percent each.
On the BSE, metal and realty indices rose 1 percent each, information technology and capital goods indices up 0.9 percent each, and power and healthcare indices up 0.5 percent each. However, the FMCG index shed 0.37 percent.