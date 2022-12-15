 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues post rate hike

Rakesh Patil
Dec 15, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets after Fed raises key rate by half-point. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,681 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST.

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed's hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024.

This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18,345 mark and intraday support at 18,547.

SBI board approves raising of Rs 10,000 crore capital via bonds

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 10,000 crore capital raising plan through Tier I bonds.

The fund raising through Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore is subject to Government of India concurrence, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Poonawalla Fincorp to sell housing arm to TPG Group

Indian non-banking lender Poonawalla Fincorp on December 14 announced that it will sell its housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, in its board meeting approved sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited to TPG (Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) at a valuation of INR 3,900 Crores, subject to regulatory approvals.

China Data | November Industrial Output up 2.2% YoY

Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears

Asian stocks sagged on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.

U.S. Treasury yields remained depressed and the curve deeply inverted as traders continued to fret that tighter policy will trigger a recession. The U.S. dollar languished near a six-month low against major peers.

Crude oil, though, continued to firm after bouncing off last week's nearly one-year low, with OPEC and the IEA forecasting a recovery in demand next year as China's economy reopens.

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.17%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.92% and Australia's stock benchmark fell 0.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.71% and mainland Chinese blue chips declined 0.51%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slumped 0.91%, after climbing as high as 160.37 in the previous session for the first time since late August.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 926.45 crore on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Glenmark Pharma inks pact with JB Chemicals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on December 14 announced that it has entered into a pact with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd to divest its cardiac brand, Razel (Rosuvastatin and combinations), in India and Nepal.

The brand would be divested for a "considerable amount of Rs 313.7 crore", as per the agreement inked with JB Chemicals, Glenmark Pharma informed the stock exchanges.