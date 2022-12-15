Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues post rate hike

December 15, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed's hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024.

This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18,345 mark and intraday support at 18,547.