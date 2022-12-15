Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower amid weak global cues post rate hike

SBI board approves raising of Rs 10,000 crore capital via bonds
Poonawalla Fincorp to sell housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore
Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears
Glenmark Pharma inks pact with JB Chemicals
Oil prices largely unchanged amid demand hopes, interest rate hike
NTPC to sell stake in green energy business- sources
AstraZeneca India MD Gagandeep Singh Bedi resigns from post effective December 31
Tata Motors bags order for 5,000 XPRES-T EVs from Everest Fleet
IDBI Bank files plea in NCLT against Zee Entertainment Enterprises on payment default
Govt to sell up to 5% stake in IRCTC via OFS; floor price set at Rs 680 per share
Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng down 1.3 percent, Kospi down 1 percent
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
Wall Street ends lower after latest Fed rate hike
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,677.91
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,660.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|44,049.10
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|469.30
|11.20
|+2.44%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nestle
|20,063.50
|-324.80
|-1.59%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6805.85
|83.85
|+1.25%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|44049.10
|102.50
|+0.23%
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
With global equities in a sea of red, local equity benchmarks in all probability would see a weak opening on Thursday. The likely bearishness can be attributed to US Fed's hawkish comments that indicated it will keep rates higher through next year and hold off on cuts until 2024.
This also sounded caution for the bond markets, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury rose 3 basis points to 3.538%. Hence volatility is likely to be the hallmark of today’s trading session with Nifty’s make-or-break support seen at 18,345 mark and intraday support at 18,547.
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 10,000 crore capital raising plan through Tier I bonds.
The fund raising through Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore is subject to Government of India concurrence, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with PNB Housing Finance, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank on Thursday?
RBL Bank shares rallied 6 percent to Rs 167.55 and formed big bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, making higher highs higher lows for second consecutive session. The stock has seen a nice and decisive breakout of horizontal resistance trend line in the gap up opening on Wednesday.... Read More
Poonawalla Fincorp to sell housing arm to TPG Group
Indian non-banking lender Poonawalla Fincorp on December 14 announced that it will sell its housing arm to TPG Group for Rs 3,900 crore.
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, in its board meeting approved sale of its housing subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited to TPG (Perseus SG Pte. Ltd., an entity affiliated with TPG Global, LLC) at a valuation of INR 3,900 Crores, subject to regulatory approvals.
China Data | November Industrial Output up 2.2% YoY
Asian stocks sag with dollar as hawkish Fed spurs recession fears
Asian stocks sagged on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, after the U.S. Federal Reserve projected higher interest rates for a longer period.
U.S. Treasury yields remained depressed and the curve deeply inverted as traders continued to fret that tighter policy will trigger a recession. The U.S. dollar languished near a six-month low against major peers.
Crude oil, though, continued to firm after bouncing off last week's nearly one-year low, with OPEC and the IEA forecasting a recovery in demand next year as China's economy reopens.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.17%, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.92% and Australia's stock benchmark fell 0.4%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 1.71% and mainland Chinese blue chips declined 0.51%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares slumped 0.91%, after climbing as high as 160.37 in the previous session for the first time since late August.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 926.45 crore on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Glenmark Pharma inks pact with JB Chemicals
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on December 14 announced that it has entered into a pact with JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd to divest its cardiac brand, Razel (Rosuvastatin and combinations), in India and Nepal.
The brand would be divested for a "considerable amount of Rs 313.7 crore", as per the agreement inked with JB Chemicals, Glenmark Pharma informed the stock exchanges.
Oil prices largely unchanged:
Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China's demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks.
Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $82.71 per barrel at 0121 GMT while U.S. crude futures fell 4 cents to $77.24.
NTPC to sell stake in green energy business- sources
India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd aims to sell a 20% stake in its green energy business this fiscal year, expecting to raise up to 30 billion Indian rupees ($363.97 million), three government sources said.
The deal marks the first green transaction by an Indian state company, which has drawn interest from investors, such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Malaysia's Petronas and Brookfield.
The decision to sell 20% to strategic investors will be followed by an initial public offering of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) next financial year, two of the sources, senior government officials with direct knowledge of the matter, said.