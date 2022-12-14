 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,650, Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty Bank at record high

Rakesh Patil
Dec 14, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

BSE Information Technology index added 1 percent led by Subex, Coforge, L&T Technology Services

Welspun Corp receives possession of moveable properties from ABG Shipyard

Welspun Corp has received the possession of moveable properties (partially built obsolete ships, metal and scrap) from the Liquidator of ABG Shipyard Limited (Liquidator).

Further, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited has received the possession of immovable property at Dahej, Gujarat from the Liquidator.

As regards the leasehold lands at Dahej Gujarat, the Liquidator (along with Nauyaan) are in the process of taking necessary steps with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and Gujarat Maritime Board for completion of substitution/ transfer formalities.

Nifty Bank at record high, above 44,000

HDFC and HDFC Bank shares in focus on BSE & NSE in-principle approval for merger

The BSE and NSE have given an in-principle approval to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings (wholly-owned subsidiaries of HDFC) with HDFC, and HDFC with HDFC Bank.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The lower-than-expected November CPI inflation in the US which came at 7.1% YoY and only 0.1% MoM confirms the market expectation that the Fed will hike rate by only 50bp today. The consensus terminal Fed fund rate is now slightly below 5%, which is market positive. However, since recession in the US in 2023 is a high probability event, the market is unlikely to surge.

In India, the bank index, and within the bank index the PSU bank segment, is the strongest segment and this can continue to remain resilient. HDFC twins exhibit strength.

The recovery in the IT segment has some more steam to go. The resumption of FII buying is another positive. However, Nifty is unlikely to break out of the 18,400-18,800 range and sustain at higher levels. High valuations are likely to cap the rally.

Bank of Baroda shares rise on approval of divestment of holding in Nainital Bank

Bank of Baroda received board approval for divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank. Bank of Baroda currently holds 98.57% in Nainital Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

Yes Bank has received board approval for allotment of shares & warrants to CA Basque Investments, and Verventa Holdings. The bank will issue 184.8 crore shares at Rs 13.78 per share and 128 crore warrants at Rs 14.82 per warrant, each, to CA Basque Investments as well as Verventa Holdings.

One 97 Communications (paytm) shares in focus on board nod for Rs 850 crore share buyback

One 97 Communications has received approval from board of directors for Rs 850 crore share buyback.

The maximum buyback price is at Rs 810 per share.

The company will undertake a buyback via open market route, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.