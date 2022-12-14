Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,650, Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty Bank at record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.
BSE Information Technology index added 1 percent led by Subex, Coforge, L&T Technology Services
Welspun Corp receives possession of moveable properties from ABG Shipyard
Welspun Corp has received the possession of moveable properties (partially built obsolete ships, metal and scrap) from the Liquidator of ABG Shipyard Limited (Liquidator).
Further, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited has received the possession of immovable property at Dahej, Gujarat from the Liquidator.
As regards the leasehold lands at Dahej Gujarat, the Liquidator (along with Nauyaan) are in the process of taking necessary steps with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and Gujarat Maritime Board for completion of substitution/ transfer formalities.
Nifty Bank at record high, above 44,000
HDFC and HDFC Bank shares in focus on BSE & NSE in-principle approval for merger
The BSE and NSE have given an in-principle approval to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings (wholly-owned subsidiaries of HDFC) with HDFC, and HDFC with HDFC Bank.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The lower-than-expected November CPI inflation in the US which came at 7.1% YoY and only 0.1% MoM confirms the market expectation that the Fed will hike rate by only 50bp today. The consensus terminal Fed fund rate is now slightly below 5%, which is market positive. However, since recession in the US in 2023 is a high probability event, the market is unlikely to surge.
In India, the bank index, and within the bank index the PSU bank segment, is the strongest segment and this can continue to remain resilient. HDFC twins exhibit strength.
The recovery in the IT segment has some more steam to go. The resumption of FII buying is another positive. However, Nifty is unlikely to break out of the 18,400-18,800 range and sustain at higher levels. High valuations are likely to cap the rally.
Bank of Baroda shares rise on approval of divestment of holding in Nainital Bank
Bank of Baroda received board approval for divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank. Bank of Baroda currently holds 98.57% in Nainital Bank.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Buzzing:
Yes Bank has received board approval for allotment of shares & warrants to CA Basque Investments, and Verventa Holdings. The bank will issue 184.8 crore shares at Rs 13.78 per share and 128 crore warrants at Rs 14.82 per warrant, each, to CA Basque Investments as well as Verventa Holdings.
One 97 Communications (paytm) shares in focus on board nod for Rs 850 crore share buyback
One 97 Communications has received approval from board of directors for Rs 850 crore share buyback.
The maximum buyback price is at Rs 810 per share.
The company will undertake a buyback via open market route, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on positive note on December 14 with Nifty around 18650.
The Sensex was up 182.65 points or 0.29% at 62715.95, and the Nifty was up 55.30 points or 0.30% at 18663.30. About 1632 shares have advanced, 499 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Airtel, HUL, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and ITC.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicate a gap up opening with 104 points gain. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected.
HDFC Bank subscribes Preference Shares at Rs 9,731 per CCPS
HDFC Bank has executed agreements on December 13, 2022 to subscribe to 21,471 fully paid up Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares of face value of Rs 20 each at a premium of Rs 9,711 for an aggregate consideration of Rs 9,731 per CCPS to be issued by Mintoak Innovations Private Limited and to purchase 10,538 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 9,721 for an aggregate consideration of Rs 9,731 per equity share from certain existing shareholders of Mintoak.
Indian Energy Exchange becomes India’s First Carbon Neutral Power Exchange
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has become a Carbon Neutral Power Exchange. IEX is now India’s first carbon-neutral Power Exchange, using market based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 21 paise higher at 82.59 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 82.80.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 150.19 points or 0.24% at 62683.49, and the Nifty was up 69.80 points or 0.38% at 18677.80.
Landmark Cars IPO subscribed 17% on Day 1
The initial public offering of automotive retailer Landmark Cars has subscribed 17 percent on its debut as it has received bids for 14.04 lakh shares against offer size of 80.41 lakh shares.
Employees have bid 1.2 times the allotted quota, while retail investors have bought 17 percent shares of the portion set aside for them and the reserved portion of high networth individuals was subscribed 39 percent.
Qualified institutional buyers have bought 1,624 shares of the reserved portion of 22.91 lakh shares.
Sula Vineyards IPO offer subscribed 59% on Day 2
India’s leading wine producer Sula Vineyards' initial public offering (IPO) has subscribed 59 percent on December 13, the second day of bidding, as investors bought 1.10 crore shares against an offer size of 1.88 crore shares.
The offer size has been reduced to 1.88 crore shares from 2.69 crore shares as the company raised Rs 288.10 crore through the anchor book on December 9.
Retail investors continued to lead the bidding process, buying 99 percent of their allotted quota, while high networth individuals have bid for 45 percent shares of the portion set aside for them.
Qualified institutional buyers bought 12,684 shares of the company out of the reserved portion of 53.80 lakh shares.
Abans Holdings IPO subscribed 28% on day two
The public issue of Abans Holdings is yet to receive full subscription on the second day of bidding but qualified institutional buyers have bought all the shares reserved for them.
The offer has garnered bids for 35.27 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.28 crore shares, getting subscribed 28 percent.
The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers is fully subscribed, while retail investors have bid for 23 percent of the allotted quota and high networth individuals 13 percent.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to be in a strong position in early trades Wednesday, as uptick in the US and Asian indices would help the mood stay bullish. All eyes will be on today's US FOMC meeting on interest rate later in the day, as the outcome would set the tone for the rest of the equity markets across the globe.
If the rate hike is on expected lines, the likely optimism could continue in the next few sessions, although other concerning factors like recessionary fears and slowdown in global growth could test markets in the long term. Technically, Nifty has support at 18,365 and 18,117 levels, while the index may resistance at 18,888 and 19,001.
Bond Yields Update:
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold shares worth Rs 138.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 695.60 crore on December 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
MCX India rose nearly 4 percent to Rs 1,644, the highest closing level since December 12, 2021, and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with higher volumes. The stock has given a decisive breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 14, 2021, and December 8, 2022.
GMR Airports Infrastructure raises Rs 11.50 billion via NCDs
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited and a step-down subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure Limited (GIL)), announced that it had successfully raised funds through the issuance of 10 year Listed, Rated, Redeemable, Secured NonConvertible Debentures (NCDs) amounting Rs 11.50 billion, on private placement basis. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited.
Dollar weak after soft U.S inflation data, focus switches to Fed
The U.S. dollar struggled to gain foothold on Wednesday after a sharp dive overnight on cooler-than-expected inflation data which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve will chart a moderate rate hike path later in the day.
After delivering four consecutive 75 basis points hikes, the U.S. central bank is widely expected to increase interest rates by 50 basis points as it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.
The euro was up 0.03% against the dollar at $1.0633, not far off a six-month high of $1.06730 it touched in the previous session.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus six major currencies, fell 0.067% to 104.000, having slid 0.9% overnight.
Stocks To Watch In Trade Today
-Adani Transmission: Incorporates Adani Cooling Solutions unit
-HDFC Bank: BSE, NSE approve transfer of HDFC non-convertible debentures to HDFC Bank
-Bank of Baroda: Approves divestment of holding in Nainital Bank
-Paytm: Approves Rs 850 crore share buyback at Rs 810 each
-Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel: India working on national policy to curb steel industry emission
-TVS Motor: Plans to launch Euro-5 two-wheelers in Turkey
-Ultratech Cement: Commissions 1.9 MTPA clinker backed grinding capacity
-Vedanta: Vedanta Group inks understanding with 30 Japanese firms
-Yes Bank: Approves allotment of shares to CA Basque, Verventa
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.
Apurva Sheth, Head of Markets Perspective & Research, Samco Securities:
The US CPI (YoY) (Nov) actual number has come at around 7.1% which is lower than consensus estimate of 7.3%. It is also below the previous reading of 7.7%.
Markets are heaving a sigh of relief as this brings us closer to actual Fed pivot of interest rates. Fed Chief had told that he might go slow on hiking rates. This might soon become a reality now.
Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks
Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a big build in U.S. crude inventories, rather than the decline forecast by analysts, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.09 at 0128 GMT, paring a 3% gain from the previous session.
Brent crude futures dropped 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.30 per barrel.
Bank of Baroda proposes to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it plans to sell its majority stake in Nainital Bank.
The board of directors of the bank has approved divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank Limited (NBL), and authorised issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI) through a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) from interested parties (IPs), the lender said in a regulatory filing.
BoB currently holds 98.57 per cent of the total equity share capital of NBL.
Yes Bank to issue shares and warrants to Carlyle Group and Advent International
Private sector lender Yes Bank on December 13 said that its board has approved the allotment of shares to global private equity firms Carlyle Group and Advent International. This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the transaction.
The bank will allot 185 crore shares to Carlyle Group entity CA Basque Investments at Rs 13.78 per share and 128 crore convertible warrants at Rs 14.82 per warrant, the bank said in a release.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: BSE, NSE give in-principle approval
The Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on December 13 stated that the Indian exchanges, BSE and NSE have given in-principle approval to its merger with HDFC Bank Ltd.
"...we wish to inform you that BSE and NSE vide their letters dated December 13, 2022, granted their in-principle approval for the transfer of non convertible debentures issued by HDFC Limited to HDFC Bank, in terms of Regulation 59 of the Listing Regulations, subject to sanctioning of the Scheme by the National Company Law Tribunal. The copies of said letters are enclosed herewith," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24. After merger, HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank. Read More
KFin Technologies IPO set to open on December 19, to raise Rs 1,500 crore
KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, has decided to launch its initial public offering in the coming week, on December 19. This would be the fourth IPO in the current month after Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings, and Landmark Cars.
The price band for the offer, which closes on December 21, is likely to be announced later this week.
The anchor book will be opened for investors for a day, on December 16.
KFin plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore via a public issue comprising only an offer for sale, by promoter General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte Ltd. The selling shareholder will get all the proceeds and the company will not receive any money from the offer.
Fed to downshift to 50 bps hike but point to higher peak
The Federal Reserve is poised to moderate its aggressive tightening on Wednesday while signaling that interest rates will ultimately go higher than previously forecast.
The tricky part for Chair Jerome Powell will be convincing investors that this isn’t a dovish pivot and that officials won’t prematurely end their assault against inflation that’s running three times higher than their 2% goal.
The Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and bring its benchmark target rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest since 2007. Fresh quarterly economic projections released after the meeting will also shed light on how much further policymakers expect rates to go.
Based on the open interest future percentage, we saw short build-up in total 58 stocks on Tuesday that included Dr Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Can Fin Homes, and BPCL.
Paytm approves Rs 850 crore buyback priced at Rs 810 per share
One97 Communications, the parent entity of payments solutions firm Paytm, on December 12 approved a share buyback of Rs 850 crore, priced at Rs 810 per share.
"At the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,493,827," it said in an exchange filing. This represents around 1.62 percent of the company's paid-up share capital as of March 2022, Paytm added. Read More
ADB trims growth outlook for developing Asia as headwinds persist
The Asian Development Bank cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next as the region faces persistent headwinds from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China's COVID-19 policies, and a slowing global economy.
The Manila-based lender said in a supplement to its Asia Development Outlook report it expected 2022 growth in developing Asia to slow to 4.2%, down slightly from its 4.3% forecast in September and marking the fifth time the outlook was downgraded.
For next year, the combined bloc's economy, which includes China and India, is projected to grow 4.6%, much slower than its previous projection of 4.9%.
Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected.
US inflation subsiding as consumer prices rise moderately in boost to economy
U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November amid decreases in the costs of gasoline and healthcare as well as used cars and trucks, leading to the smallest annual increase in inflation in nearly a year.
The consumer price index increased 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would increase 0.3%.
Wall Street ends higher:
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after a unexpectedly small consumer price increase buoyed optimism that the Federal Reserve could soon dial back its inflation-taming interest rate hikes, but concerns remained the central back could stay aggressive.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 103.6 points, or 0.3%, to 34,108.64, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 29.09 points, or 0.73%, to 4,019.65 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 113.08 points, or 1.01%, to 11,256.81.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 92.50 points or 0.49 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,793.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian equity markets ended higher on December 13 led by the information technology and financial names with the Sensex closing 402.73 points or 0.65 percent higher at 62,533.30, and the Nifty rising 110.80 points or 0.60 percent to end at 18,608.
Amid positive global cues, the Indian indices opened on a flat note but witnessed buying in the next couple of hours, as retail inflation was at an 11-month low at 5.88 percent, and ended near the day's high levels.
IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, HCL Technologies and Infosys were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries, BPCL, UPL and Nestle India.
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 4 percent, the information technology index gained 1 percent, the Nifty Bank index rose 0.5 percent and the auto index added 0.4 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.
On the BSE, the information technology index added 1 percent and the bank and capital goods indices added 0.4 percent each. However, the realty index shed nearly 1 percent.