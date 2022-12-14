English
    December 14, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,650, Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty Bank at record high

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,816.49283.19 +0.45%
      Nifty 5018,688.0080.00 +0.43%
      Nifty Bank44,063.95117.40 +0.27%
      Nifty 50 18,688.00 80.00 (0.43%)
      Wed, Dec 14, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco466.758.65 +1.89%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bharti Airtel831.20-6.85 -0.82%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29800.50423.95 +1.44%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4492.20-32.80 -0.72%


    • December 14, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

    • December 14, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      BSE Information Technology index added 1 percent led by Subex, Coforge, L&T Technology Services

      BSE Information Technology index added 1 percent led by Subex, Coforge, L&T Technology Services
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      Welspun Corp receives possession of moveable properties from ABG Shipyard

      Welspun Corp has received the possession of moveable properties (partially built obsolete ships, metal and scrap) from the Liquidator of ABG Shipyard Limited (Liquidator). 

      Further, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited has received the possession of immovable property at Dahej, Gujarat from the Liquidator. 

      As regards the leasehold lands at Dahej Gujarat, the Liquidator (along with Nauyaan) are in the process of taking necessary steps with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and Gujarat Maritime Board for completion of substitution/ transfer formalities.

    • December 14, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Nifty Bank at record high, above 44,000

      Nifty Bank at record high, above 44,000
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

      HDFC and HDFC Bank shares in focus on BSE & NSE in-principle approval for merger

      The BSE and NSE have given an in-principle approval to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings (wholly-owned subsidiaries of HDFC) with HDFC, and HDFC with HDFC Bank.

      The BSE and NSE have given an in-principle approval to the proposed composite scheme of amalgamation for the amalgamation of HDFC Investments and HDFC Holdings (wholly-owned subsidiaries of HDFC) with HDFC, and HDFC with HDFC Bank.
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The lower-than-expected November CPI inflation in the US which came at 7.1% YoY and only 0.1% MoM confirms the market expectation that the Fed will hike rate by only 50bp today. The consensus terminal Fed fund rate is now slightly below 5%, which is market positive. However, since recession in the US in 2023 is a high probability event, the market is unlikely to surge. 

      In India, the bank index, and within the bank index the PSU bank segment, is the strongest segment and this can continue to remain resilient. HDFC twins exhibit strength. 

      The recovery in the IT segment has some more steam to go. The resumption of FII buying is another positive. However, Nifty is unlikely to break out of the 18,400-18,800 range and sustain at higher levels. High valuations are likely to cap the rally.

    • December 14, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      Bank of Baroda shares rise on approval of divestment of holding in Nainital Bank

      Bank of Baroda received board approval for divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank. Bank of Baroda currently holds 98.57% in Nainital Bank.

      Bank of Baroda received board approval for divestment of its majority shareholding in Nainital Bank. Bank of Baroda currently holds 98.57% in Nainital Bank.
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Yes Bank has received board approval for allotment of shares & warrants to CA Basque Investments, and Verventa Holdings. The bank will issue 184.8 crore shares at Rs 13.78 per share and 128 crore warrants at Rs 14.82 per warrant, each, to CA Basque Investments as well as Verventa Holdings.

      Yes Bank has received board approval for allotment of shares & warrants to CA Basque Investments, and Verventa Holdings. The bank will issue 184.8 crore shares at Rs 13.78 per share and 128 crore warrants at Rs 14.82 per warrant, each, to CA Basque Investments as well as Verventa Holdings.
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      One 97 Communications (paytm) shares in focus on board nod for Rs 850 crore share buyback

      One 97 Communications has received approval from board of directors for Rs 850 crore share buyback. 

      The maximum buyback price is at Rs 810 per share.

      The company will undertake a buyback via open market route, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.

      One 97 Communications has received approval from board of directors for Rs 850 crore share buyback. 

The maximum buyback price is at Rs 810 per share.

The company will undertake a buyback via open market route, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.
    • December 14, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on December 14 with Nifty around 18650.

      The Sensex was up 182.65 points or 0.29% at 62715.95, and the Nifty was up 55.30 points or 0.30% at 18663.30. About 1632 shares have advanced, 499 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.

      Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Airtel, HUL, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and ITC.

    • December 14, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as trends on SGX nifty indicate a gap up opening with 104 points gain. Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, after stocks on Wall Street saw a second day of gains on an inflation print that came in cooler than expected.

