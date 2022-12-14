Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,650, Sensex up 200 pts; Nifty Bank at record high

December 14, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Welspun Corp receives possession of moveable properties from ABG Shipyard

Welspun Corp has received the possession of moveable properties (partially built obsolete ships, metal and scrap) from the Liquidator of ABG Shipyard Limited (Liquidator).

Further, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited has received the possession of immovable property at Dahej, Gujarat from the Liquidator.

As regards the leasehold lands at Dahej Gujarat, the Liquidator (along with Nauyaan) are in the process of taking necessary steps with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and Gujarat Maritime Board for completion of substitution/ transfer formalities.