Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets gain

Dec 13, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,642 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended higher.

December 13, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets are expected to gain strength in early trades Tuesday after overnight gains in the US markets and sentiment booster inflation data that eased to 11-month low would keep investors' spirits high.

India's consumer price based inflation was at 5.88% in November on an annual basis from 6.77% in October 2022, within the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6% after 10 months.

Technically, Nifty’s make-or-break support for the day is at yesterday’s low at 18345 mark. We suspect the trading bias could tilt in favor of the bulls as long as Nifty holds above the 18345 mark. However, the market will watch for the US FOMC meeting outcome to unfold as the policy decision on interest rates would determine the trend in the rest of the world in the near term.

December 13, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

Godrej Agrovet sells nearly 4 acre land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71 crore

Godrej Agrovet sold 3.92 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71.36 crore in two separate deals.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has "entered into two sale deeds dated December 12, 2022 for transfer of total land admeasuring 3.92 acres (approx.) situated at Ambattur, Tamil Nadu for a total consideration of Rs 71.36 crore (approx)." The company has sold 0.65 acres to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd for Rs 11.83 crore.

In another deal, it has sold 3.27 acres to Minerva Veritas Data Centre Pvt Ltd for Rs 59.53 crore.

December 13, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Mohit Ralhan CEO TIW Capital:

The easing of CPI inflation to 11 months low of 5.88% is significant along with the fact that the inflation in food and beverages have now declined to 5.07%. It is now below the upper tolerance band of 6%. Although, RBI is likely to look at consistency of inflation remaining below 6%, it may be forced to take a harder look on the economy front given the contraction of 4% in IIP for the month of November.

This is a critical time in the RBI policy frameworks and the data for the month of December will be very keenly watched. RBI may still want to go through one instance of policy rate hike and then take a breather if Inflation continues to remain below 6%. We still need to go through the next few months very cautiously but till now RBI has managed the growth-inflation conundrum quite remarkably.

December 13, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

BGR Energy Systems bags orders worth Rs 330 crore from India Oil

BGR Energy Systems on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex.

The contract is valued at Rs 330 crore excluding GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the contract completion period is 18 months, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat, Haryana, the filing added.

December 13, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki launches India’s first mass segment Flex Fuel prototype car

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) informed the exchanges on December 12 that it has unveiled the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi. The first-of-its-kind mass segment Flex Fuel prototype car was launched in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. Read More

December 13, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

The CPI data print is a pleasant surprise, at 5.88% it has slipped below the RBI's mandated range after 10 months. Dip in food and vegetable prices are the primary reasons for the softness in inflation. The core inflation remains elevated though. The critical thing to watch out for will be the durability of this trend for the RBI to soften its stance in the fight against inflation.

The IIP, on the other hand, was a disappointment, the industrial output in October contracted despite it being a festive season. The contraction in the consumer durable and non-durables index is a cause of worry. The IIP has also been non-consistent over the past few months. A steady and rising industrial output is key to an overall pick-up in economic growth.

December 13, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

Route Mobile signs agreement with Uganda Telecommunications

365squared, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Route Mobile has signed an exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Limited (UTCL/Uganda Telecom) to provide comprehensive Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning based A2P SMS firewall solutions and managed services to empower UTCL to effectively analyze A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network.

Further, Route Mobile, as an exclusive Gateway for UTCL, will leverage its reach across global enterprises to maximize A2P SMS volumes terminating on UTCL network.

December 13, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

Bank Of Baroda has invited applications for the MD & CEO position, reported CNBC-TV18.

December 13, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

