Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,642 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended higher.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are expected to gain strength in early trades Tuesday after overnight gains in the US markets and sentiment booster inflation data that eased to 11-month low would keep investors' spirits high.
India's consumer price based inflation was at 5.88% in November on an annual basis from 6.77% in October 2022, within the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6% after 10 months.
Technically, Nifty’s make-or-break support for the day is at yesterday’s low at 18345 mark. We suspect the trading bias could tilt in favor of the bulls as long as Nifty holds above the 18345 mark. However, the market will watch for the US FOMC meeting outcome to unfold as the policy decision on interest rates would determine the trend in the rest of the world in the near term.
Godrej Agrovet sells nearly 4 acre land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71 crore
Godrej Agrovet sold 3.92 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for Rs 71.36 crore in two separate deals.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has "entered into two sale deeds dated December 12, 2022 for transfer of total land admeasuring 3.92 acres (approx.) situated at Ambattur, Tamil Nadu for a total consideration of Rs 71.36 crore (approx)." The company has sold 0.65 acres to Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd for Rs 11.83 crore.
In another deal, it has sold 3.27 acres to Minerva Veritas Data Centre Pvt Ltd for Rs 59.53 crore.
Mohit Ralhan CEO TIW Capital:
The easing of CPI inflation to 11 months low of 5.88% is significant along with the fact that the inflation in food and beverages have now declined to 5.07%. It is now below the upper tolerance band of 6%. Although, RBI is likely to look at consistency of inflation remaining below 6%, it may be forced to take a harder look on the economy front given the contraction of 4% in IIP for the month of November.
This is a critical time in the RBI policy frameworks and the data for the month of December will be very keenly watched. RBI may still want to go through one instance of policy rate hike and then take a breather if Inflation continues to remain below 6%. We still need to go through the next few months very cautiously but till now RBI has managed the growth-inflation conundrum quite remarkably.
Yes Bank remained in focus, rising 7 percent to Rs 21.1, the highest closing level since July 13, 2020. It has seen another large bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes, especially after decisively breaking out of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining August 2, December 2 and December 6 this year.... Read More
BGR Energy Systems bags orders worth Rs 330 crore from India Oil
BGR Energy Systems on Monday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 330 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for civil and structural works at Panipat Refinery Project Complex.
The contract is valued at Rs 330 crore excluding GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the contract completion period is 18 months, according to a regulatory filing.
The company has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat, Haryana, the filing added.
Maruti Suzuki launches India’s first mass segment Flex Fuel prototype car
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) informed the exchanges on December 12 that it has unveiled the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype model in Delhi. The first-of-its-kind mass segment Flex Fuel prototype car was launched in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. Read More
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International
The CPI data print is a pleasant surprise, at 5.88% it has slipped below the RBI's mandated range after 10 months. Dip in food and vegetable prices are the primary reasons for the softness in inflation. The core inflation remains elevated though. The critical thing to watch out for will be the durability of this trend for the RBI to soften its stance in the fight against inflation.
The IIP, on the other hand, was a disappointment, the industrial output in October contracted despite it being a festive season. The contraction in the consumer durable and non-durables index is a cause of worry. The IIP has also been non-consistent over the past few months. A steady and rising industrial output is key to an overall pick-up in economic growth.
Route Mobile signs agreement with Uganda Telecommunications
365squared, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of Route Mobile has signed an exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation Limited (UTCL/Uganda Telecom) to provide comprehensive Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning based A2P SMS firewall solutions and managed services to empower UTCL to effectively analyze A2P SMS traffic terminating on its network.
Further, Route Mobile, as an exclusive Gateway for UTCL, will leverage its reach across global enterprises to maximize A2P SMS volumes terminating on UTCL network.
Bank Of Baroda has invited applications for the MD & CEO position, reported CNBC-TV18.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
KFin Technologies may launch IPO on Dec 19
Top private equity fund General Atlantic-promoted KFin Technologies is likely to launch its initial public offer (IPO) on December 19, 2022 as the leading tech-driven financial services platform for asset managers looks to raise around Rs 1,500 crore, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol. Read More
Abans Holdings IPO subscribed 11% on Day 1
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of financial services company Abans Holdings received bids for 14.3 lakh shares against the 12.8 million shares on offer to investors to be subscribed 11 percent on December 12, the opening day.
Retail investors led the bidding with 13 percent subscription, and high networth individuals bought 12 percent of their allotted quota. Qualified institutional investors are yet to show their interest in the IPO.
Tata Motors approved stake sale in subsidiary via IPO
Tata Motors on December 12 stated that it had approved the partial divestment of its equity shares in subsidiary Tata Technologies via an initial public offer ( IPO).
On July 8, 2022, Moneycontrol was the first to report the listing plans of Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, on the back of accelerated demand in the electric vehicles and the aviation segment. Click To Read More
Some Stocks To Watch Out For In Trade Today
-Paytm: Board to consider buyback proposal
-BGR Energy: Wins Rs 330 crore IndianOil Panipat refinery work order
-GodrejAgrovet: Sells 3.92 acres land at Ambattur in TamilNadu for Rs 71.36 crore
-Go Fashion: Rated new Buy at JM Financial; target price at Rs 1,410
-ICICI Bank: Approves raising up to Rs 5000 crorevia bonds
-Watch out for Indian IT stocks as sales of Oracle in the US exceeds analysts estimates
-KEC International: Wins Rs 1349 croreorders in various segments; orders include HVDC project in India, transmission line
-TataMotors: Mulls partial divestment of TataTech stake via IPO
Mohit Ralhan CEO TIW Capital:
The easing of CPI inflation to 11 months low of 5.88% is significant along with the fact that the inflation in food and beverages have now declined to 5.07%. It is now below the upper tolerance band of 6%. Although, RBI is likely to look at consistency of inflation remaining below 6%, it may be forced to take a harder look on the economy front given the contraction of 4% in IIP for the month of November.
This is a critical time in the RBI policy frameworks and the data for the month of December will be very keenly watched. RBI may still want to go through one instance of policy rate hike and then take a breather if Inflation continues to remain below 6%. We still need to go through the next few months very cautiously but till now RBI has managed the growth-inflation conundrum quite remarkably.
Dollar firm in calm before CPI and central bank storm
The dollar was firm on Tuesday leading in to the release of U.S. inflation data and the final Federal Reserve meeting of the year, with investors waiting to update interest rate outlooks.
A month ago, a small surprise to the downside unleashed a wave of bond-buying and dollar selling on the expectation that inflation had peaked. The figures due at 1330 GMT will test that assumption, while Fed's decision on Wednesday should provide some reasonably instant feedback from policymakers.
The dollar lifted 0.8% on the yen overnight and was steady at 137.62 yen in early Asia trade on Tuesday. It held gains at $0.6756 per Australian dollar.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 34 points.... Read More
Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 28% on day one as retail portion booked 48%
The initial public offering of Sula Vineyards, the leading wine producer in India, has garnered bids for 52.34 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares, getting subscribed 28 percent on December 12, the first day of bidding.
Retail investors and high networth individuals turned active on the first day itself, buying 48 and 18 percent of their quotas respectively.
But qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids for the offer. They already have invested Rs 288.10 crore in the company via the anchor book.
Landmark Cars IPO opens today, mobilises Rs 165 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO
Landmark Cars, the automotive retailer for premium and luxury brands, on December 12, has raised Rs 165.30 crore via its anchor book ahead of initial public offering's (IPO) opening.
The company, in its BSE filing, said it has finalised allocation of 32.66 lakh shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 506 per share, the upper end of price band.
The price band for the offer, which opens on December 13, is Rs 481-506 per share. The IPO will close on December 15.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 26 paise higher at 82.53 on spot on the back of uptick in the US Dollar Index ahead of US Fed meeting on Wednesday. Going into the Fed meeting, we could see USDINR be range bound between 82.25 and 82.80 on spot.
Buzzing Stocks | Tata Motors, KEC International, V-Guard Industries, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.... Read More
Asian stock markets were buoyed on Tuesday by overnight optimism on Wall Street that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would ease off on the pace at which interest rates have been hiked to tackle the highest inflation levels in decades.
Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management:
While the CPI at 5.88% has beaten market expectations by being lower than forecast, the decline in IIP is a bigger cause for concern as it could indicate poor demand offtake leading to slower GDP growth in the coming quarters. We should observe the trend of both CPI and IIP over the next few months to get clear signals.
Industrial output crashes by 4% in October
India's industrial output, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), crashed by 4 percent in October, data released on December 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
With the output having increased by 3.5 percent in September, the latest figure shows industry growth returned to sub-zero territory after a gap of just one month.
Industrial production had shrunk by 0.7 percent in August.
The fall in IIP in October is well below the consensus estimates. A Moneycontrol poll had predicted IIP may shrink by 0.4 percent in October. Read More
CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November
India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.
At 5.88 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is well below the consensus estimate. As per a Moneycontrol poll, inflation was seen falling to 6.4 percent.
The fall in inflation in November follows a similar drop in October, allowing it to fall below the 6 percent upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent tolerance band for the first time in 2022. Read More
Wall Street rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
US stock indexes rallied to kick off the trading week on Monday, lifted in part by gains in Microsoft and Pfizer, as investors girded for inflation data on Tuesday and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 528.58 points, or 1.58%, to 34,005.04, the S&P 500 gained 56.18 points, or 1.43%, to 3,990.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 139.12 points, or 1.26%, to 11,143.74.
Trade setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the open interest future percentage, we have seen a long build-up in a total of 58 stocks on Monday, including Dalmia Bharat, Honeywell Automation, Persistent Systems, InterGlobe Aviation, and Ramco Cements.... Read More
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 28.50 points or 0.15 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,626.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Monday:
In yet another volatile session, the Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note on December 12 amid a mixed trend shown on the sectoral front. At Close, the Sensex was down 51.10 points or 0.08 percent at 62,130.57, and the Nifty was up 0.60 points at 18,497.20.
After a weak start, the market recovered and remained flat throughout the session amid volatility as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation data points and the outcome of the FOMC meeting this week.
Asian Paints, Infosys, Eicher Motors, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were BPCL, Divi's Laboratories, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and UPL.
On the sectoral front, the PSU bank index was up 1.4 percent, the metal index was up 0.4 percent, and the information technology index declined 0.4 percent.
The broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending 0.3 percent higher.
On the BSE, the information technology index shed 0.5 percent, while the oil & gas index added 1 percent, the realty index rose 0.5 percent, the capital goods index was up 0.5 percent and the metal index gained 0.4 percent.