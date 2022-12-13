Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets gain

December 13, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets are expected to gain strength in early trades Tuesday after overnight gains in the US markets and sentiment booster inflation data that eased to 11-month low would keep investors' spirits high.

India's consumer price based inflation was at 5.88% in November on an annual basis from 6.77% in October 2022, within the RBI's tolerance band of 2-6% after 10 months.

Technically, Nifty’s make-or-break support for the day is at yesterday’s low at 18345 mark. We suspect the trading bias could tilt in favor of the bulls as long as Nifty holds above the 18345 mark. However, the market will watch for the US FOMC meeting outcome to unfold as the policy decision on interest rates would determine the trend in the rest of the world in the near term.