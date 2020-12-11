Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher with Nifty above 13,500; Oil & Gas stocks gain

December 11, 2020 / 12:05 PM IST

Mrs Bectors IPO opens on Dec 15:

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mrs Bectors Food Specialties, one of the leading companies in the premium bakery segment and a supplier to fast-food chains like Burger King, will open for subscription on December 15, with the price band fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.

The bakery products maker plans to raise Rs 540.54 crore the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore by selling shareholders.

Linus Private Limited is going to sell Rs 245 crore worth of shares via offer for sale, Mabel Private Limited Rs 38.5 crore, GW Crown PTE Ltd Rs 186 crore and GW Confectionary PTE Ltd Rs 30.5 crore.