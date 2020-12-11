PlusFinancial Times
December 11, 2020 / 11:18 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher with Nifty above 13,500; Oil & Gas stocks gain

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green. ONGC, NTPC, SBI, Bajaj Finance and L&T were among major gainers on the BSE Sensex.

  • December 11, 2020 / 12:05 PM IST

    Mrs Bectors IPO opens on Dec 15:

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Mrs Bectors Food Specialties, one of the leading companies in the premium bakery segment and a supplier to fast-food chains like Burger King, will open for subscription on December 15, with the price band fixed at Rs 286-288 per share.

    The bakery products maker plans to raise Rs 540.54 crore the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore by selling shareholders.

    Linus Private Limited is going to sell Rs 245 crore worth of shares via offer for sale, Mabel Private Limited Rs 38.5 crore, GW Crown PTE Ltd Rs 186 crore and GW Confectionary PTE Ltd Rs 30.5 crore. Read More

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:47 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali - Head, Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors

    The dollar rupee in a small range of 73.50/80. Exporters to keep selling for very near term st 73.80, while importers to hedge near 73.55 drain for near term. RBI continues to absorb flows while FPIs continue to invest. Brexit, Stimulus not affecting our markets at all.

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:29 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank Index added 1.5 percent supported by the Canara Bank, PNB, Union Bank of India:

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:17 AM IST

    Angel Broking on IRCTC OFS:

    On First day of OFS it got oversubscribed by 1.98x times from the non-retail category. Now the company has fixed the cutoff rate of 1377.55 after the first day of bidding. The OFS is of 15% of paid up share capital with the promoter having oversubscription option of 5%.

    As the OFS got oversubscribed on day 1 and so now the promoter exercised their option and now OFS will be 20% (3.2 crore shares). We have given a neutral rating to this OFS as there will be very limited upside left for retail investors also there is no retail discount in this OFS.

  • December 11, 2020 / 11:03 AM IST

    Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Although we are a bit cautious at current levels, the undertone is strongly bullish and the mighty Bulls are not willing to give up. Going ahead, 13,400 will now be seen as key as well as crucial support. A decisive close below this would confirm the first sign of extended profit booking. Till then, 13,400 - 13,550 becomes the range for the coming session. 
     
    Sectorally, FMCG space came for a rescue yesterday as we saw an extraordinary rally in heavyweights from this space. This is a perfect characteristic of a strong bull run as every now and then you would find someone stepping up for a rescue. However, the midcap index saw some profit booking during the session. We reiterate that one should avoid aggressive bets and strictly follow a stock centric approach.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:59 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The texture of the market is clearly buy on dips. Since the market is under bull grip, dips are consistently getting bought. The global backdrop is also favorable since emerging markets have outperformed developed markets so far in December. However, the recent spike in crude and disappointing news regarding Brexit are likely to be dampeners. Recent data indicates that the pandemic hit on the banking system is likely to be far less than initially feared. This explains the sustained FII investment in banking stocks and their relative strength.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:55 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Snowman Logistics share price was up over 4 percent gaining over 10 percent since December 10. Snowman and SpiceJet have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:48 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Nifty is in a rangebound phase between 13,400 and 13,700. This is also a profit booking resistance zone. Traders should maintain caution at these levels and book profits at regular intervals. Timely upgrading of stop losses should also happen as the markets can get volatile. We have a good support at the 13,300-13,500 levels.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:39 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:

    COMEX gold trades marginally higher near $1842/oz after a 0.1% decline yesterday. Gold is supported by weaker US dollar, disappointing US economic data, ECB’s monetary easing, rising virus cases, Brexit uncertainty and increased US-China tensions.

    However, weighing on price is vaccine progress and lack of ETF buying. Gold may struggle for direction amid mixed cues, however, vaccine optimism and US stimulus delay may keep the pressure on prices.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading at the fresh record highs.

    At 10:23 IST, the Sensex was up 323.94 points or 0.70% at 46,283.82, and the Nifty was up 91.60 points or 0.68% at 13,569.90. About 1759 shares have advanced, 535 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

  • December 11, 2020 / 10:15 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 73.66 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 73.66, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On December 10 rupee ended 10 paise lower at 73.66 per dollar against Wednesday close of 73.56.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

