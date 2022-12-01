Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; rupee opens higher

December 01, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark Indices are likely to open in the green today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Dow Jones closed with a gain of 737 points in yesterday’s trade while the S&P 500 rallied 3.09% to end at 4079 points and the Nasdaq also gained 4.41% after Powell indicated smaller rate hikes going ahead.

Powell’s speech that indicated moderation in rate hikes from December itself fuelled a massive rally in all Asian markets. Strong action can be witnessed in IT stocks today owing to the Fed’s stance.

On another note, Indian GDP growth slowed down to 6.30% in Q2 vs 8.40% after registering growth of 13.50% for Q1, but met street expectations. Centre's Fiscal Deficit widens to Rs 7.58 lacs crores (45.60% of FY23 aim).

Stock specific actions can be witnessed in KPI Green Energy which is to consider bonus-issue today and TCS as the company is selected by RDG to design, develop and operate UK’s Rail Data Marketplace.

In Wednesday's trade the FIIs bought shares worth Rs 9010 crores while the DIIs sold shares worth Rs 4056 crores. FIIs bought shares worth Rs 22546 crores for the Month of November and DIIs remained net sellers by selling shares worth Rs 6301 crore.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18500 and 18850 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 42750 and 43450 respectively.