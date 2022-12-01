English
    December 01, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; rupee opens higher

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 19, 002 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking strong US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex63,357.99258.34 +0.41%
      Nifty 5018,871.95113.60 +0.61%
      Nifty Bank43,512.10281.10 +0.65%
      Nifty 50 18,871.95 113.60 (0.61%)
      Thu, Dec 01, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,305.6048.50 +3.86%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,167.80-12.80 -1.08%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Best Sector details available.
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      No Worst Sector details available.


    • December 01, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark Indices are likely to open in the green today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The Dow Jones closed with a gain of 737 points in yesterday’s trade while the S&P 500 rallied 3.09% to end at 4079 points and the Nasdaq also gained 4.41% after Powell indicated smaller rate hikes going ahead. 

      Powell’s speech that indicated moderation in rate hikes from December itself fuelled a massive rally in all Asian markets. Strong action can be witnessed in IT stocks today owing to the Fed’s stance.

      On another note, Indian GDP growth slowed down to 6.30% in Q2 vs 8.40% after registering growth of 13.50% for Q1, but met street expectations. Centre's Fiscal Deficit widens to Rs 7.58 lacs crores (45.60% of FY23 aim).

      Stock specific actions can be witnessed in KPI Green Energy which is to consider bonus-issue today and TCS as the company is selected by RDG to design, develop and operate UK’s Rail Data Marketplace.

      In Wednesday's trade the FIIs bought shares worth Rs 9010 crores while the DIIs sold shares worth Rs 4056 crores. FIIs bought shares worth Rs 22546 crores for the Month of November and DIIs remained net sellers by selling shares worth Rs 6301 crore.

      On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18500 and 18850 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 42750 and 43450 respectively.

    • December 01, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 32 paise higher at 81.10 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.42.

    • December 01, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 185.81 points or 0.29% at 63285.46, and the Nifty was up 126.00 points or 0.67% at 18884.30.

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      ATF Price Cut | Jet fuel (ATF) price cut to Rs 1.17 lakh/kL from RS 1.21 lakh/kL in Delhi

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Strong global cues led by overnight surge in the US markets is expected to give local equities a major fillip in early trades Thursday, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a smaller rate hike in December. Powell said the US central bank is on track to raise interest rates by a half percentage point at its December meeting. 

      Adding to the optimism, FIIs showing renewed interest in Indian markets and the lifting of curbs in several cities from the Chinese authorities could encourage investors to go long on equities in the near to medium term. 

      Technically, while the aggressive inter-month bull case for Nifty is seen between 19000-19500 zone, the make-or-break support for the index is seen only at 18577 mark.

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      Will Nifty 50 hit 20,000 points before end of the year?

      CJ's View:

      - Nifty looks all set to hit 19,000 points this week, 20,000 by Dec-end
      - December month tends to be positive for Nifty 80% of times
      - Powell's comments on easing pace of rate hikes may trigger rally

      Santo's View: 

      - Despite smaller rate hikes, rates still rising
      - Difference between 2-year and 10-year US Treasury bills at highest in 41 years
      - Investors willing to pay premium valuations at this stage

      Watch to know more

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      Ritika Chhabra- Economist and Quant Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher

      The GDP grew by 6.3% y-o-y, in line with the expectations. We are observing normalization in growth rates compared to the previous quarter due to waning covid effect. 

      The private consumption growth remains robust. The growth is expected to remain resilient despite global headwinds on the back of strong domestic demand.

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

      China's factory activity shrinks in Nov amid widespread COVID curbs - Caixin PMI

      China's factory activity shrank in November as widespread COVID-19 curbs disrupted manufacturers' output, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, weighing on employment and economic growth in the fourth quarter.

      The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose slightly to 49.4 in November from 49.2 the previous month and beat expectations of a Reuters poll of 48.9. But the reading marks the fourth monthly contraction in a row as the 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 9,010.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 4,056.40 crore on November 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • December 01, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Upasna Bhardwaj, Chief Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank

      The GDP numbers came in line with our expectations. However the GVA numbers have been softer than expectations led by weaker manufacturing activity. Expectedly, the services segments have been playing catch-up although the sector still remains the only category lagging from its pre pandemic levels. 

      We retain our FY23 gdp estimate at 6.8% and remain watchful of the increasing global headwinds.

