Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high, Nifty around 17,200; IT, metals shine

December 01, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

Asian shares bounce sharply from year low

U.S. and European share futures jumped on Wednesday, oil rose and Asian stocks were heading for their best day in nearly two months as traders reversed course after a sharp selloff the day before took the regional benchmark to a 12-month low.

Competing for the limelight, U.S. Treasury yields climbed steadily after U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled the Fed may speed up the pace of its bond-buying taper at its meeting later this month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%, which would be its best daily gain since early October, as traders decided Tuesday’s declines, which sent the benchmark to its lowest since November 2020, had gone too far.