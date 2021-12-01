Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high, Nifty around 17,200; IT, metals shine

U.S. and European share futures jumped on Wednesday, oil rose and Asian stocks were heading for their best day in nearly two months as traders reversed course after a sharp selloff the day before took the regional benchmark to a 12-month low.
Competing for the limelight, U.S. Treasury yields climbed steadily after U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell signalled the Fed may speed up the pace of its bond-buying taper at its meeting later this month.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%, which would be its best daily gain since early October, as traders decided Tuesday’s declines, which sent the benchmark to its lowest since November 2020, had gone too far.
December 01, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development:
The economic activity in Q2 FY22 received favorable support from recovery in manufacturing and construction. The gradual removal of lockdown, good monsoon year and an increasing number of vaccinations helped boost consumer confidence. India’s Q1 & Q2 FY22 growth is optically higher due to negative growth in Q1 & Q2 of FY21.
The H1FY21 saw the worst growth period in the past few decades as the economic activity was severely impacted due to pandemic-induced lockdowns, but now the indicators are at a positive 8.4%, majorly due to government support across all sectors. Even though the situation has drastically improved this year, several economic challenges such as rising inflation, high input cost, and crude price may limit govt’s capacity to act on the fiscal front.
The risk arising due to the Omicron variant are key risks to growth going forward. Continued low interest and easy liquidity policy will help sustainable growth.
December 01, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST
Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, RBL Bank
December 01, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
Tega Industries IPO subscribed 1.34 times on day-1
The initial public offering of Tega Industries, the second largest producer of polymer-based mill-liners, has garnered bids for 1.28 crore equity shares against an issue size of 95.68 lakhs, subscribing 1.34 times on December 1, the first day of bidding.
The company mobilised Rs 186 crore from anchor investors on December 1. Subsequently, its issue size was down to 95.68 lakh equity shares, from 1.36 crores.
Retail investors bought 2.64 times of their reserved portion and non-institutional investors portion booked 9 percent. Qualified institutional investors are yet to start bidding.
December 01, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST
Marwadi Shares and Finance assign subscribe rating to Anand Rathi Wealth IPO:
Considering the FY-22 annualized EPS of Rs 29.46 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 18.67x with a market cap of Rs 22,889 mn, while its peer namely IIFL Wealth Management is trading at P/E of 24.59x (FY22 annualized).
We assign a “Subscribe” rating to this IPO as the company is one of the leading non-bank mutual fund distributors in India with a presence in Non-Convertible Market Linked Debentures as well. Also, it is available at reasonable valuations as compared to its peer.
December 01, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:
On Tuesday, the Indian markets failed to retain gains, with a turbulent trading day forcing the Sensex and Nifty to close in the red. Today, markets opened on a bullish note, boosted by better-than-expected macroeconomic data and advances in other Asian markets, as well as a drop in crude oil prices.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 8.4% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021-22, boosting sentiment. The figures represent a significant improvement over the COVID-19-affected second quarter of last fiscal year, when GDP fell by 7.4%.
Global Markets are concerned with the increase in inflation which has largely impacted the sentiments globally. Our research suggests that 17000 will be an important support level for the market to stay positive. If the market sustains above the level of 17200, we can expect the market to extend the rally till the level of 17600.
December 01, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Buzzing:
Titan Company share price edged higher in the morning trade on December 1 as Macquarie retained its “outperform” call on the stock with the target at Rs 3,000, an upside of 25 percent from the current market price.
"The company has guided to 10 percent+ jewellery sales growth and 12-13 percent margin. Its analytics/design investments enhance lead against its peers while the company is cautious on the new Omicron impact," the research firm said.
It was not witnessing any material concerns on demand and “is one of our preferred picks in the consumer space”, the brokerage firm said.
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 579.94 points or 1.02% at 57644.81, and the Nifty jumped 173.10 points or 1.02% at 17156.30.
December 01, 2021 / 10:51 AM IST
Steel Strips Wheels net turnover jumps 83.29% at Rs 291.93 crore in November 2021
Steel Strips Wheels achieved net turnover of Rs 291.93 crore in November 2021 versus Rs 158.95 crore in November 2020, recording a growth of 83.29% YoY and achieved gross turnover of Rs 343.51 crore in November 2021 versus Rs 193.10 crore in November 2020, there by recording a growth of 74.30% YoY.
Steel Strips Wheels was quoting at Rs 784.45, up Rs 37.35, or 5.00 percent.
December 01, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Star Health public issue sees 12% subscription on Day 2
The public offer of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has so far received lukewarm response from investors with subscription at 12 percent, garnering bids for 54.88 lakh equity shares against an issue size of 4.49 crores, on December 1, the second day of bidding.
The insurance company is promoted by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Safecrop Investments India LLP and WestBridge AIF.
Retail investors bought shares 66 percent of their reserved portion, while the employees’ segment saw 3 percent subscription. Non-institutional investors have bid for 1 percent of shares set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers picked up 41,648 shares as against their reserved portion of 2.38 crores.