Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening amid mixed global cues

Rakesh Patil
Aug 19, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,970 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. US markets ended flat, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

August 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.75 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 79.68.

August 19, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

At 09:03 IST, the Sensex wass up 50.09 points or 0.08% at 60348.09, and the Nifty was up 2 points or 0.01% at 17958.50.

August 19, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Domestic equities are likely to start the trading session Friday on a weak note tracking a fall in SGX Nifty even as Asian markets are displaying a mixed trend. Trading session could be muted today on account of Janmashtami.

Although, Nifty bounced back to erase its losses to end positive in yesterday's trade, caution could prevail as the market is clearly in an overbought zone and may, hence, see some consolidation going ahead.

The Nifty is already around a four-and-a-half-month high and, most importantly, is up around 17% from mid-June lows. Also, FIIs for the first time in August were net sellers of local equities on Thursday to the tune of Rs 1,706 crore after the US Fed minutes indicated that policymakers could go for more rate hikes.

August 19, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Mahindra mulls buying Maharashtra factory of General Motors

Mahindra & Mahindra is exploring the possibility of acquiring General Motors’ Talegaon factory in Maharashtra. Mahindra executives made several visits to the facility in the past few weeks. The visits came after the US carmaker’s term sheet with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors expired on June 30.

August 19, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

Canadian pension fund in talks with Vodafone to buy stake in Indus Towers

Canadian pension fund CDPQ is in talks with Vodafone to buy the residual 21 percent stake the UK telecom firm owns in Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile tower installation company. A formal due diligence is expected to start as the stake sale process has been revived in recent weeks.

August 19, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers for the first time in current month, offloading shares worth Rs 1,706 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 470.79 crore on August 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

August 19, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Govt reviews windfall gains tax, cuts cess on crude

In its third fortnightly review of windfall gains tax, the Government of India on August 18 cut the cess on crude oil and reduced it to Rs 13,000/tonne from Rs 17,750 per tonne.

According to a circular issued by the Centre, the export duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked to Rs 2 per litre from nil while the export duty on diesel was hiked by two rupees to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre.

The changes will come into force on August 19, 2022. Read More