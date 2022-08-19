Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in the pre-opening amid mixed global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,970 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 IST. US markets ended flat, while Asian markets are trading mixed.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.75 per dollar on Friday against Thursday's close of 79.68.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex wass up 50.09 points or 0.08% at 60348.09, and the Nifty was up 2 points or 0.01% at 17958.50.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic equities are likely to start the trading session Friday on a weak note tracking a fall in SGX Nifty even as Asian markets are displaying a mixed trend. Trading session could be muted today on account of Janmashtami.
Although, Nifty bounced back to erase its losses to end positive in yesterday's trade, caution could prevail as the market is clearly in an overbought zone and may, hence, see some consolidation going ahead.
The Nifty is already around a four-and-a-half-month high and, most importantly, is up around 17% from mid-June lows. Also, FIIs for the first time in August were net sellers of local equities on Thursday to the tune of Rs 1,706 crore after the US Fed minutes indicated that policymakers could go for more rate hikes.
Mahindra mulls buying Maharashtra factory of General Motors
Mahindra & Mahindra is exploring the possibility of acquiring General Motors’ Talegaon factory in Maharashtra. Mahindra executives made several visits to the facility in the past few weeks. The visits came after the US carmaker’s term sheet with Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors expired on June 30.
Canadian pension fund in talks with Vodafone to buy stake in Indus Towers
Canadian pension fund CDPQ is in talks with Vodafone to buy the residual 21 percent stake the UK telecom firm owns in Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile tower installation company. A formal due diligence is expected to start as the stake sale process has been revived in recent weeks.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net sellers for the first time in current month, offloading shares worth Rs 1,706 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 470.79 crore on August 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Govt reviews windfall gains tax, cuts cess on crude
In its third fortnightly review of windfall gains tax, the Government of India on August 18 cut the cess on crude oil and reduced it to Rs 13,000/tonne from Rs 17,750 per tonne.
According to a circular issued by the Centre, the export duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was hiked to Rs 2 per litre from nil while the export duty on diesel was hiked by two rupees to Rs 7 per litre from Rs 5 per litre.
The changes will come into force on August 19, 2022. Read More
Japan's inflation holds above BOJ target
Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated in July to its fastest in seven-and-a-half years, driven by fuel and raw material prices and adding to the costs of living for households yet to see significant wage gains.
While inflation exceeded its 2% target for four straight months, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is likely to remain an outlier in keeping monetary conditions ultra-loose with price rises still modest compared with other major economies.
The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food prices, rose 2.4% in July from a year earlier, matching a median market forecast, government data showed on Friday. That followed a 2.2% gain in June and marked the fastest pace since December 2014, excluding sales tax hike effects.
Gold drops to 3-week low
Gold prices slipped to a three-week low on Friday and were heading for their first weekly decline in five, as a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,755.89 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 29 at $1,753.68 in early Asian trading. For the week so far, the metal is down 2.5%.
FDA issues Form 483 to Sun Pharma with 6 observations after Mohali plant inspection.
Crude Updates:
Oil prices edged higher in early trade on Friday, extending a rally into a third day, as investors weighed hopes for strong fuel demand after a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, brushing off worries about a global economic slowdown.
Brent crude futures climbed 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.66 a barrel by 0030 GMT after settling 3.1% higher on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.65 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.2%, following a 2.7% increase in the previous session.
Dollar hits 1-month high
The U.S. dollar climbed to a fresh one-month high against a basket of major peers on Friday as Federal Reserve policymakers continued to talk up the need for further interest rate hikes ahead of their key Jackson Hole symposium next week.
The dollar index rose 0.121% to 107.620, after earlier touching 107.68, its highest since July 18. The gauge is on track for a 1.89% rally this week, which would be its best weekly performance since June 12.
The greenback rose to 136.38 yen for the first time since July 28, while the euro dipped to $1.00735, the weakest since July 15. Sterling sank to $1.1905, its weakest since July 21.
Syrma SGS Technology IPO closes
The public issue of electronics system design and manufacturing company Syrma SGS Technology continued to receive robust response from all kind of investors on August 18, the final day of bidding.
The offer has subscribed 32.61 times, receiving bids for 93.14 crore equity shares as against 2.85 crore shares on the offer, according to the data available on exchanges. It is to be noted that the offer size has been reduced to 2.85 crore from around 3.81 crore shares after the company mopped up funds worth Rs 252 crore through anchor book on August 11, a day before issue opening.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 87.56 times, while the quota set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17.50 times.
Retail investors put in bids 5.53 times their reserved portion.
US home sales fell again in July
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the sixth consecutive month in July, deepening the housing markets slide under the weight of sharply higher mortgage rates, surging inflation and slower, but still solidly rising home prices.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from June to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million. Thats lower than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 20.2% from July last year. Sales have now fallen to the slowest pace since May 2020, near the start of the pandemic.
The national median home price jumped 10.8% in July from a year earlier to $403,800.
Asian Market trade mostly lower
Wall Street ends higher,
U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday as an upbeat sales forecast from Cisco Systems helped to lift the technology sector, while data showed the economy remained relatively strong.
Investors were still assessing Wednesday's minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, which they initially saw as supporting a less aggressive stance by the central bank.
But the minutes did not clearly hint at the pace of rate increases and showed policymakers committed to raising rates to tame inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.72 points, or 0.06%, to 33,999.04, the S&P 500 gained 9.7 points, or 0.23%, to 4,283.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.22 points, or 0.21%, to 12,965.34.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 37.50 points or 0.21 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,966.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST
Market on Thursday:
The Indian indices on August 18 ended a volatile trading session with marginal gains, largely supported by realty, metal, and FMCG names. This made it the eighth successive session of gains for the markets.
At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was 38 points or 0.06 percent up at 60,298 while the Nifty ended the day with a marginal gain of 12.25 points or 0.07 percent at 17,956.5.
ONGC, Dr Reddy’s, UPL, Wipro, and BPCL were the top losers on the Nifty with each losing between 1.73 to 2.94 percent during the day.
Among the gainers, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Tata Consumer Products, IndusInd Bank, and SBI Life Insurance gained the most, with each of these stocks closing higher between 1.44 to 3.52 percent from their previous closes.