Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices; Asia trades lower

Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,387.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets edned on mixed note, while Asian markets are trading lower.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar extended it best rally against the yen since mid-June on Monday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields after blockbuster U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The greenback was last 0.31% higher at 135.42 yen, and earlier rose to 135.585 yen, its highest since July 28, after surging 1.57% in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since June 17.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, stood at 106.77, from a Friday peak of 106.93, also the strongest since July 28.
Titan profit surges 13 times in June quarter
Titan Company on August 5 reported a year on year growth of 1,200 percent or 13 times in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 793 crore in the June quarter. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 61.5 percent.
Standalone revenue for the Tata group company rose 176 percent to Rs 8,961 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 23 percent.
Paytm Q1 Result
Digital payments platform Paytm operator One 97 Communications on August 5 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 645.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a loss of Rs 382 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Consolidated revenue for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,679.6 crore, an 89 percent growth compared to Rs 891 crore reported in Q1 FY22.
EBITDA loss before employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs came in at Rs 275 crore, an improvement of Rs 57 crore as compared to Q1 FY22. The contribution of margins to revenues increased to 43 percent of revenues from 35 percent in the previous quarter i.e. Q4 FY22.
HPCL Q1 Earnings:
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Saturday reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.
A standalone net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore during April-June compares with a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the same period a year back, according to a company’s filing with the stock exchanges.
Syrma SGS Technology to launch IPO on August 12:
Engineering and design company Syrma SGS Technology is slated to launch its maiden public issue on August 12. It will be the first IPO in the last two-and-half-month, especially after the stability in the secondary market. The price band for the offer will be announced on August 8.
The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon.
Before filing the red herring prospectus, the company had raised Rs 110 crore through its pre-IPO placement of 37.93 lakh equity shares, at a price of Rs 290 per share.
The offer will close on August 18. The anchor book will be opened for a day on August 11.
NSE adds two more stocks to F&O ban list for Monday
The National Stock Exchange has added two more stocks to its F&O ban list for August 8 after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Delta Corp and Balrampur Chini Mills are the latest to be added in the list, which saw high short build-up on last Friday. In fact, both were among the top five stocks in the short build-up list. Read More
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q1 Earnings:
Nykaa operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures on August 5 reported a 42.24 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 5.01 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by better topline and operating performance of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer.
Profit in corresponding period of the last fiscal was Rs 3.52 crore.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,148.4 crore, registering a 40.56 percent growth compared to same period last year.
The consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) has been quite strong, and has grown 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,155.8 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, FSN said in its BSE filing.
Oil slides
Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.
Brent crude futures dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.18 a barrel by 0039 GMT. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.34 a barrel, down 67 cents, or 0.8%, extending losses after a 9.7% fall last week.
Marico Q1 Earnings:
FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Saturday reported a 3.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 377 crore for the first quarter ended June.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 365 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,558 crore, as against Rs 2,525 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Marico’s total expenses dipped to Rs 2,076 crore from Rs 2,085 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from the domestic market dropped 3.56 per cent to Rs 1,921 crore as against Rs 1,992 crore earlier.
SBI Q1 result
State Bank of India on August 6 reported a net profit of Rs 6,068 crore for the June quarter, missing the Street estimates by a wide margin as treasury losses eroded profitability.
Net interest income, the difference between the interest income the bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it paid to depositors, grew by a healthy 12.87 percent to Rs 31,196 crore for the June quarter on the back of a robust 14.9 percent loan growth and stable margins.
Provisions toward bad loans declined, as asset quality improved. Provisions declined 15 percent to Rs 4268 crore for the three months ended June 30, aiding net profit growth.
Reliance to hold its 44th AGM on August 29
Reliance Industries announced the date of its forty-fifth Annual General Meeting (AGM) as August 29, 2022. The meeting will take place at 2 pm through video conferencing. The company has fixed August 19 as the record date for the FY22 dividend, which might be declared at the AGM.
It has also fixed Monday, August 22, 2022 as the "cut-off date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM, according to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 46.50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,377 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Wall Street ends mixed:
The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Tesla and other technology-related stocks after a solid jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.
Data showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%.
The S&P 500 declined 0.16% to end the session at 4,145.19 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.50% to 12,657.56 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23% to 32,803.47 points.
Market on Friday:
The Indian indices ended marginally positive on August 5 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key policy rate by 50 bps against the street’s expectations of a 30-40 bps increase.
At close, the Sensex was up 89.13 points or 0.15% at 58,387.93, and the Nifty was up 15.5 points or 0.09% at 17,397.5.
UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, ICICI Bank, UPL, and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on the Nifty, with each gaining between 1.35 to 2.84 percent. On the other hand, Hindalco, Britannia, M&M, Eicher Motors, and Reliance Industries comprised the list of top losers on the Nifty as each lost between 1.47 to 2.58 percent today.
Among sectors, Nifty IT was the top gainer with a gain of 0.64 percent. The rate-sensitive Nifty Auto was the top loser as it declined by more than one percent today. The Nifty Metal index lost 0.44 percent while the other rate-sensitive sector, Nifty Realty managed to gain 0.31 percent.
The broader indices had a mixed day today but most of them closed marginally in the positive. However, BSE Midcap ended the day higher by 0.09 percent and BSE Smallcap was up 0.23 percent.