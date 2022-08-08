Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices; Asia trades lower

August 08, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Paytm Q1 Result

Digital payments platform Paytm operator One 97 Communications on August 5 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 645.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a loss of Rs 382 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,679.6 crore, an 89 percent growth compared to Rs 891 crore reported in Q1 FY22.

EBITDA loss before employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs came in at Rs 275 crore, an improvement of Rs 57 crore as compared to Q1 FY22. The contribution of margins to revenues increased to 43 percent of revenues from 35 percent in the previous quarter i.e. Q4 FY22.