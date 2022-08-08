English
    August 08, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices; Asia trades lower

    Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,387.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. US markets edned on mixed note, while Asian markets are trading lower.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,387.930.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,397.500.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank37,920.600.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,397.50 0.00 (0.00%)
      Mon, Aug 08, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      UltraTechCement6,775.20187.15 +2.84%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco410.80-10.90 -2.58%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank37920.60165.05 +0.44%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy26418.65-385.15 -1.44%


    • August 08, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      Titan profit surges 13 times in June quarter

      Titan Company on August 5 reported a year on year growth of 1,200 percent or 13 times in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 793 crore in the June quarter. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 61.5 percent.

      Standalone revenue for the Tata group company rose 176 percent to Rs 8,961 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 23 percent.

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Paytm Q1 Result

      Digital payments platform Paytm operator One 97 Communications on August 5 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 645.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a loss of Rs 382 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

      Consolidated revenue for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,679.6 crore, an 89 percent growth compared to Rs 891 crore reported in Q1 FY22.

      EBITDA loss before employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs came in at Rs 275 crore, an improvement of Rs 57 crore as compared to Q1 FY22. The contribution of margins to revenues increased to 43 percent of revenues from 35 percent in the previous quarter i.e. Q4 FY22.

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

      HPCL Q1 Earnings:

      Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Saturday reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.

      A standalone net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore during April-June compares with a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the same period a year back, according to a company’s filing with the stock exchanges.

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

      Syrma SGS Technology to launch IPO on August 12:

      Engineering and design company Syrma SGS Technology is slated to launch its maiden public issue on August 12. It will be the first IPO in the last two-and-half-month, especially after the stability in the secondary market. The price band for the offer will be announced on August 8.

      The initial public offering comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 766 crore, and an offer for sale of 33.69 lakh equity shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon.

      Before filing the red herring prospectus, the company had raised Rs 110 crore through its pre-IPO placement of 37.93 lakh equity shares, at a price of Rs 290 per share.

      The offer will close on August 18. The anchor book will be opened for a day on August 11.

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

      NSE adds two more stocks to F&O ban list for Monday

      The National Stock Exchange has added two more stocks to its F&O ban list for August 8 after the scrips crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

      Delta Corp and Balrampur Chini Mills are the latest to be added in the list, which saw high short build-up on last Friday. In fact, both were among the top five stocks in the short build-up list. Read More

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q1 Earnings:

      Nykaa operator FSN E-Commerce Ventures on August 5 reported a 42.24 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 5.01 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by better topline and operating performance of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer.

      Profit in corresponding period of the last fiscal was Rs 3.52 crore.

      Consolidated revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,148.4 crore, registering a 40.56 percent growth compared to same period last year.

      The consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) has been quite strong, and has grown 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,155.8 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, FSN said in its BSE filing.

    • August 08, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Oil slides

      Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.

      Brent crude futures dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.18 a barrel by 0039 GMT. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.34 a barrel, down 67 cents, or 0.8%, extending losses after a 9.7% fall last week.

    • August 08, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      Marico Q1 Earnings:

      FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Saturday reported a 3.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 377 crore for the first quarter ended June.

      The company had posted a net profit of Rs 365 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.

      Its revenue from operations rose marginally by 1.3 per cent to Rs 2,558 crore, as against Rs 2,525 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

      Marico’s total expenses dipped to Rs 2,076 crore from Rs 2,085 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from the domestic market dropped 3.56 per cent to Rs 1,921 crore as against Rs 1,992 crore earlier.

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

