Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,400; IT, metals shine; Zomato most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front IT and Metal indices up 1 percent each, while Realty index down 1 percent.
Nomura View On Vodafone Idea:
Research firm Nomura has kept reduce rating on Vodafone Idea with a target at Rs 8 per share.
The Q1 was below on higher opex, while fund raising is critical. The Revenue/ARPU inch up on tariff hike flow through.
However, usage metrics continue to lag peers, reported CNBC-TV18.
BSE Smallcap Index added 1 percent supported by the Subex, Take Solutions, Borosil
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty holding above 17400.
The Sensex was up 238.76 points or 0.41% at 58589.29, and the Nifty was up 73.30 points or 0.42% at 17461.50. About 2004 shares have advanced, 761 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent supported by the Mindtree, Mphasis, Infosys
Vodafone Idea Limited (VI) on August 3 reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2022, at Rs 7,297 crore as against a loss of Rs 7,319 crore recorded during the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis however, the loss widened from Rs 6,563 crore during the January - March period.
Results on August 4
Britannia Industries, GAIL India, Adani Enterprises, LIC Housing Finance, Dabur India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Adani Total Gas, Aarti Surfactants, Aptech, Balkrishna Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Blue Star, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, Edelweiss Financial Services, Glenmark Life Sciences, Gujarat State Petronet, ICRA, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Manappuram Finance, Praj Industries, REC, Shankara Building Products, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan Financial Services, Welspun Corp, and Windlas Biotech.
Satin Creditcare Q1 Earnings:
Satin Creditcare Network on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 60 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 led by higher loan disbursals.
The microfinance lender had posted net loss of Rs 71 crore a year ago.
Net interest income during April-June period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 512 crore as against Rs 157 crore in same period of 2021-22, the company said in a release. Company’s Assets Under Management (AUM), however, was lower at Rs 6,389 crore at the end of June 2022.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India on Wednesday reported an 82 percent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 55.33 crore in the June quarter over the same period last year.
The lubes maker had posted a PAT of Rs 30.35 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.
Revenue from operations during the quarter was up 69.26 per cent at Rs 706.45 from Rs 706.46 crore in April-June 2021, the company said.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India was quoting at Rs 447.80, up Rs 6.60, or 1.50 percent.
BSE Metal index added 1 percent led by the Hindalco, APL Apollo Tubes, NALCO
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) July Sales Data:
The total vehicle retail sales were down 8 percent at 14.4 lakh versus 15.6 lakh. The 2-wheeler sales were down 11 percent at 10.1 lakh versus 11.3 lakh, YoY.
Passenger Vehicle sales were down 4.6 percent at 2.5 lakh versus 2.6 lakh and Commercial Vehicle sales were up 27.3 percent at 66,459 units versus 52,197 units. YoY.
Express logistics firm TCI Express on Wednesday posted an over 30 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 31.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, helped by higher income.
The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period stood at Rs 23.76 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The company’s total income from operations rose to Rs 292.37 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 224.56 crore in the same period last year.
TCI Express was quoting at Rs 1,781.10, up Rs 27.25, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.
Gold Updates:
Gold prices were steady on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. Treasury yields and as cautious investors awaited key U.S. non-farm payrolls report due this week that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,767.39 per ounce, as of 0239 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,783.90.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:Indian indices opened on strong note on August 4 with Nifty above 17400.
At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 334.22 points or 0.57% at 58684.75, and the Nifty was up 91.60 points or 0.53% at 17479.80. About 1408 shares have advanced, 384 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Infosys, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, Britannia Industries, SBI Life Insurance, ONGC and Divis Labs.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:
We expect the Nifty index to consolidate further citing mixed indications and it is healthy after the recent surge. Meanwhile, participants should maintain their focus on identifying stock-specific opportunities and utilizing any dip to accumulate.
At the same time, we recommend keeping a check on leveraged positions and preferring a hedged approach.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities are likely to start the Thursday session on a strong note in tandem with a spectacular rally in overnight US markets and subsequent gains in other key Asian indices. Giving the markets a leg-up is a 3% fall in WTI crude prices, return of foreign investors in Indian equities, decent Q1 with mostly positive management commentaries, and hopes of normal monsoon.
However, the biggest negative catalyst at the moment is that the US yield curve has steepened, which is indicative of a recession warning. On technical front, Nifty will aim to inch towards the 17500 mark, and is likely to be in the trading range of 16500-18000 zone.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.21 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 79.16.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 70.39 points or 0.12% at 58280.14, and the Nifty was down 57.90 points or 0.33% at 17330.30.
FRP of sugarcane raised
The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane for the sugar season 2022–23 (October–September) has been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The FRP is set at Rs 305 per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 percent, with a premium of Rs 3.05 per qtl for each 0.1 percent recovery over and above that level, and a reduction in FRP by Rs 3.05 per qtl for every 0.1 percent decrease in recovery.
Asian stocks rise on upbeat data, Fed hawks lift dollar
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, taking cues from a strong rally on Wall Street after robust economic data and upbeat corporate guidance boosted investor appetite.
The dollar hovered near its highest this week after Federal Reserve officials continued to stress that policy tightening is far from over. However, Treasury yields remained down from two-week highs as investors stayed sidelined ahead of employment data this week that will guide the path of interest rates.
Crude oil prices stabilised after sliding to an almost six-month low overnight as U.S. data showed an unexpected surge in stockpiles.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.58%, while Chinese blue chips added 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.24%, with an index of its tech stocks surging 2.29%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.65%.
US services sector gains speed
The US services industry unexpectedly picked up in July as new orders grew solidly, supporting views that the economy was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half.
The ISM's non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to a reading of 56.7 last month from 55.3 in June, ending three straight monthly declines. Thirteen industries, including mining, public administration and wholesale trade reported growth. But agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, as well as retail trade and finance and insurance contracted.
Adani Wilmar Q1 Results:
Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) on Wednesday reported a 10 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 193.59 crore for the quarter ended June on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 175.70 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 14,783.92 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 11,369.41 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Aditya Birla Capital reports highest ever quarterly profit
Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday reported its highest ever consolidated quarterly net profit at Rs 429 crore in the April-June period, up by 42 per cent over the year-ago period.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 302 crore in the corresponding June 2021 quarter of the previous fiscal.
The consolidated revenue of the company grew by 26 per cent to Rs 5,859 crore in the April-June quarter of 2022-23 compared to Rs 4,632 crore in the same period of 2021-22, ABCL said in a release.
The company said the overall lending book under its NBFC and HFC business grew by 22 per cent to Rs 69,887 crore at end of the June quarter of FY23.
Results Today:
Adani Power Q1 Result
Adani Power on August 3 reported a 17-fold year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,780 crore for the June FY23 quarter, backed by a healthy top line, other income, and operating performance. The growth on sequential basis was 2.9 percent.
The profit in the year-ago quarter was Rs 278.22 crore and at Rs 4,645.5 crore in Q4FY22.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter grew by 109 percent YoY to Rs 13,723 crore and sequentially 29.5 percent.
Dhanuka Agritech Q1 Earnings:
Dhanuka Agritech’s net profit inched up by 1 percent to Rs 49.11 crore for the quarter ended June compared to the year-ago period, the company said on Wednesday.
Total income grew by 10 percent to Rs 409.58 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 371.54 crore in the corresponding period of FY22, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Result
Godrej Consumer Products on August 3 reported a 16.57 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 345 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher input costs and advertising expenses. The sequential decline was 5 percent.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,125 crore for the June FY23 quarter with India business growing 12 percent.
Lupin Q1 Results
Pharma company Lupin on August 3 has swung to a consolidated loss of Rs 89.08 crore for the quarter ended June from a profit of Rs 542.46 crore a year ago. A significant decline in North America and India business hit earnings but the company expects a strong bounceback in the September quarter.
Consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter fell 12.3 percent to Rs 3,743.84 crore, with North America business falling 24.2 percent to Rs 1,010.4 crore and India business declining 8.8 percent to Rs 1,492 crore.
North America business contributed 28 percent to revenue and India 41 percent.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 765.17 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 518.42 crore on August 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bond Yield Updates:
Dollar climbs:
The dollar was on the front foot on Thursday, helped by several U.S. Federal Reserve officials pushing back against suggestions they will slow the pace of interest rate hikes, while the pound was flat ahead of a Bank of England meeting.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was steady in early trade at 106.39 having eked out small gains overnight. It is up around 0.5% this week, reversing the trend of the previous two weeks.
Oil prices rebound
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signalling weak U.S. fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 0.6%, at $97.31 a barrel by 0020 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 55 cents, also a 0.6% gain, to $91.21. Both benchmark fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said.
Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities:
Rupee traded very weak near 79.25 a fall of more than 0.50 points as the dollar index rose above 106$ on back of US China geopolitical issues with regards to Taiwan. Also India’s trade deficit widened to an all time high. Sending signals on imbalance of trades guiding rupee weaker to dollar.
Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice President - Commodity and Currency Research, Religare Broking:
The Indian rupee has erased all of the gains witnessed in the previous session to drift lower by 0.75% amid concerns about the swelling trade deficit on the domestic front, wherein it has surged to a record high of $31.02 bln in July as compared to $26.18 bln in June.
We are yet to see the impact of cooling off commodity prices on our trade data. Besides, the strong advance witnessed in the Dollar Index from the key 105 mark owing to hawkish comments from a trio of Fed officials amid widespread inflationary pressures and rising friction between the US and China have again roiled the sentiments and raised the case for aggressive rate hikes by the US central bank ahead.
Strong demand from oil importers and corporates for hedging their overseas loans at attractive levels for the Indian rupee also led to the recent downwards drift witnessed in the domestic currency.
Treasury curve inversion deepens as yields jump and then plunge
The inversion of the Treasury yield curve deepened Wednesday as the market proved volatile once again, with yields surging on the back of increased confidence about the prospect of Federal Reserve hiking interest rates and then tumbling anew before the day was out.
The gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields shifted to a fresh extreme, with the longer rate dropping to be as much as 38 basis below the longer benchmark. That level on the widely watched yield curve metric, seen by many as a potential harbinger of recession, hasn’t been seen since 2000. Read More
IndiGo Q1 result:
InterGlobe Aviation, which operates India's biggest airline IndiGo, narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 1,064 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 3,174.2 crore in the year-ago period.
The company on August 3 reported a 327 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 12,855.3 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23. Read More
Uber exits Zomato, sells entire 7.78% stake
Cab aggregator Uber on August 3 offloaded its entire 7.78 percent stake in Zomato, marking its exit from the Indian food delivery giant.
The company sold a total of 61,21,99,100 shares for Rs 50.44 a piece via a block deal, as per the data shared by BSE.
The same amount of shares were held by Uber in Zomato as of June 30, 2022, according to the shareholding pattern shared with stock exchanges.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Both global as well and Indian markets shrugged off the increasing geo-political tension surrounding Taiwan to close in green. Strong momentum in the market over the last few days has helped pull-up Nifty by more than 1000 points in the last 6 trading sessions.
Strong macro data, positive FII flows, steady earnings and healthy progress in monsoon have been some of the key factors supporting the market. In the near term it could be a tug of war between domestic and global factors which could determine the market direction.
Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995
The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by the most since 1995 on Thursday, even as the risks of a recession mount, in an attempt to stop a surge in inflation from becoming embedded in Britain's economy.
Most investors and economists predict the BoE will increase its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 1.75%, its highest level since late 2008 at the start of the global financial crisis, when it announces its decision at 1100 GMT.
India July retail inflation may ease to 5-month low: Barclays
India's headline retail inflation is expected to ease to its lowest level in five months in July due to declining food prices as well as the lagged effect of a cut in fuel taxes, Barclays said.
"There is more evidence that inflation in India has peaked for now, and it is likely to slow faster than RBI's published trajectory, coming into the target band by October, according to our latest tracking estimate," Rahul Bajoria, chief India economist at Barclays, said in a note.
The bank expects July inflation at 6.65% over a year ago, as compared to 7.01% in June and a near eight-year high of 7.79% in April. India is due to release July inflation data on Aug. 12.
The government had reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel in May to insulate consumers from rising prices.
Wall Street ends higher:
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp lifting sentiment and helping elevate the Nasdaq to its highest level since early May.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.56% to end the session at 4,155.12 points.
The Nasdaq gained 2.59% to 12,668.16 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.29% to 32,812.50 points.