Live now
auto refresh
August 31, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase gains, trade flat; IT stocks in focus

Market LIVE Updates: IT index up 1 percent, while buying also seen in the FMCG and pharma stocks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex56,937.0247.26 +0.08%
    Nifty 5016,939.858.80 +0.05%
    Nifty Bank36,341.65-6.00 -0.02%
    Nifty 50 16,939.85 8.80 (0.05%)
    Tue, Aug 31, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,181.7518.35 +1.58%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors287.50-4.45 -1.52%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34411.80302.60 +0.89%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2306.30-13.05 -0.56%


  • August 31, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    A distinguishing feature of this bull market which started in April 2020 is that it has been remarkably stable without any major correction. So, the newbie retail investors who entered the market since April 2020 (1.42 crore new Demat accounts opened in FY21) have been buying every dip, successfully. 

    Now, with the Fed giving a commentary favourable to bulls, momentum is likely to take the Nifty to 17000. The flip side of this relentless bull run is the excessive valuation, which exposes the market to an unexpected sharp correction. This market has proved skeptics wrong, till now. Even while enjoying the party, investors should be prepared for a sharp correction.

    Partial profit booking is never a bad idea. IT stocks have turned a bit weak, perhaps due to dollar appreciation. But experience tells us that the performance of IT companies depends more on the deal wins than the exchange rate. So dips can be used to buy.

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Nifty IT index gained 1 percent led by the Coforge, HCL Technologies, Mphasis:

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Nifty IT index gained 1 percent led by the Coforge, HCL Technologies, Mphasis:

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar hovered near two-week lows against a basket of currencies on Tuesday with trade seen driven by month-end flows as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs figures later in the week.

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on August 31 with Sensex crossing 57,000 for the first time led by the IT, power and pharma names.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 127.37 points or 0.22% at 57017.13, and the Nifty was up 39.20 points or 0.23% at 16970.20. About 1298 shares have advanced, 521 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output.

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICIDirect:

    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to negative note tracking a mixed trend in Asian peers as worries about China's slowing economic growth and spike in Delta variant cases are expected to impact investor sentiments. US markets ended mixed as investors await the new macroeconomic data due later in the week.

  • August 31, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 233.52 points or 0.41% at 57123.28, and the Nifty was up 60.80 points or 0.36% at 16991.80.

  • August 31, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, market is likely to continue with its positive momentum as US Fed’s dovish statement has put investors worry to rest. Sentiments turned optimistic as Powell stressed that even if they start reducing asset purchases this year, it would not tighten monetary policy quickly. Now all attention will turn to an OPEC meeting due on Wednesday to discuss a further output boost. 

    Further, investors will keep watch on India’s GDP data that is due later this week along with Auto sales number that will start pouring in from Wednesday. However, rising Delta variant cases and poor monsoon does is a concern to the market. 

    From the long term perspective, the overall trend of the market remains positive led by the opening up of the economy, improving economic data points and pickup in vaccinations. Hence, investors can take advantage of the current volatility and build their positions from the medium to long term perspective.

  • August 31, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,202.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 688.85 crore in the Indian equity market on August 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

