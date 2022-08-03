Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 17,400, Sensex up 214 pts; IT stocks gain

August 03, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd





Bulls and bears slugged it out in a volatile charged session, but eventually the former maintained their winning streak on Dalal Street on buying in IT & select finance stocks. Even as FII buying into local equities has resumed after a gap of 3 months, traders are taking a stock-specific approach ahead of the RBI's rate decision on Friday.

Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a double bottom formation and a bullish candle on daily charts which is broadly positive.

We are of the view that 17200 and 17300 would be the key support zones for the traders. As long as the index is trading above the same, the uptrend texture is likely to continue. Above which, it could move up to 17500-17550. On the flip side, for the trend following and positional traders, 17200 would be the sacrosanct support level.