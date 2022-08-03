Closing Bell: Nifty ends around 17,400, Sensex up 214 pts; IT stocks gain

Except Information Technology all other sectoral indices ended in the red.
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Bank Nifty index ahead of the RBI policy witnessed sideways action and ended on a flat note. The index needs to close above 38,200 for a continuation of the uptrend towards the level of the 38,500-38,700 zone.
The index downside support stands at 37500 and if breached will witness further selling pressure towards the 37,000 zone. The index will give a clear direction once a policy is announced.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
Bulls and bears slugged it out in a volatile charged session, but eventually the former maintained their winning streak on Dalal Street on buying in IT & select finance stocks. Even as FII buying into local equities has resumed after a gap of 3 months, traders are taking a stock-specific approach ahead of the RBI's rate decision on Friday.
Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a double bottom formation and a bullish candle on daily charts which is broadly positive.
We are of the view that 17200 and 17300 would be the key support zones for the traders. As long as the index is trading above the same, the uptrend texture is likely to continue. Above which, it could move up to 17500-17550. On the flip side, for the trend following and positional traders, 17200 would be the sacrosanct support level.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty continued to inch higher along with the expanding daily upper Bollinger Band. After hovering near the 61.8% retracement of the entire decline from Oct 2021 to June 2022 (i.e. near 17300) for the last couple of sessions, the index is stretching higher. It is marginally away from its subsequent target of 17500, which is 78.6% retracement of the April–June decline.
Once that is tested then the Nifty is expected to step into a short term consolidation mode. The near term support zone shifts higher to 17150-17200. Thus the short term traders can hold on to the long position with reversal trailed to 17150. However, they need to be very cautious about their exposure in the broader end of the market & need to reduce the exposure over there.
S. Hariharan, Head- Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services:
Market has rebounded strongly with a turn in the trajectory of foreign investor flows – the last 4 sessions have seen FPI inflows of nearly USD 1 billion. A perceived pivot in the Fed’s tightening cycle and cooling off of crude oil prices have made the macro environment more favourable for India, which has outperformed EM and Asian peers by 6% in the last week.
Banks and Autos have attracted strongest flows while IT has been an under-performer. Going forward, the gap in valuations between Nifty and MSCI Emerging Markets index, as well as the gap between the earnings yield of Nifty vs 10 year G-Sec yield, would be adverse factors and we can expect market returns to be more muted. A pull-back towards the technical support at 200-day moving average at 17000 is possible.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services:
Amidst the geopolitical storm affecting the global markets, domestic markets moved in-line with its global peers. The global market is also concerned about recessionary risk.
On the domestic front, the major trigger this week will be the RBI’s policy meeting outcome, where the market is largely expecting a 25-50bps rate hike.
Rupee Close:
Indian rupee ended lower by 45 paise at 79.16 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 78.71.
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended higher in the highly volatile session on August 3 with Nifty around 17,400.
At Close, the Sensex was up 214.17 points or 0.37% at 58,350.53, and the Nifty was up 42.70 points or 0.25% at 17,388.20. About 1337 shares have advanced, 1934 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints and Titan Company were among the major gainers on the Nifty. The losers included Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Coal India.
Except Information Technology all other sectoral indices ended in the red.
The BSE midcap index fell 0.6 percent and the smallcap index was down 0.28 percent.
CLSA View On Godrej Properties
Brokerage hpuse CLSA has kept underperform rating on Godrej Properties and cut target price to Rs 1,523 per share. The low collections and steady spend drag the cash flows.
The maintain presales guidance of Rs 10,000 crore plus for FY23. CLSA remain cautious & cut margin estimates, reported CNBC-TV18.
Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,421.85, down Rs 41.30, or 2.82 percent on the BSE.
BSE Realty index shed 0.6 percent dragged by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Godrej Properties
Credit Suisse View On Escorts
Foreign research firm Credit Suisse has kept underperform rating on Escorts with a target at Rs 1,440 per share.
The peaking cycle, high competitive intensity and full valuations keep us on sidelines, while near-term drivers of tractor demand appear supportive.
The tractor cycle remains near its peak with high share of replacement demand. The high valuations with company facing twin challenges of margin & market share.
Credit Suisse trim FY23/24 estimates by 17%/7%, reported CNBC-TV18.
BSE Capital Goods index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by the THermax, Siemens, Bharat Forge
Triveni Engineering and Industries Q1 results:
Triveni Engineering and Industries has posted 28 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 66.4 crore against Rs 92.3 crore and revenue was up 22.5% at Rs 1,361.5 crore versus Rs 1,111.5 crore, YoY.
Market at 3 PM
Benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility.
The Sensex was up 80.83 points or 0.14% at 58217.19, and the Nifty was up 1.60 points or 0.01% at 17347.10. About 1159 shares have advanced, 1969 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
Axis Capital View on One 97 Communications (Paytm):
We value Paytm using DCF (with explicit adjustment for ESOP cost), which gives us a target price of Rs 940. We assume a WACC of 13.0% and terminal growth rate of 5% at the end of 10 years.
Key risks are adverse regulatory changes for fintechs on payments and lending, increase in competitive intensity, and inability to moderate customer acquisition costs.
Buzzing:
Brigade Enterprises recorded profit at Rs 64.65 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 85.89 crore in same period last year.
Revenue grew by 136% YoY to Rs 902.49 crore during the same period.
European Markets Updates
TCI Express Q1: Net profit was up 30.5% at Rs 31 crore against Rs 23.8 crore (YoY). Revenue rose 30.3% at Rs 290.4 crore against Rs 223 crore (YoY). EBITDA was up 33.4% at Rs 42.8 crore against Rs 32.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 14.7% against 14.4% (YoY). The stock was trading at Rs 1,808.05, up Rs 28.20, or 1.58 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,844.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,773.25.
After falling 10% in the opening, Zomato up 1%
Aditya Birla Capital Q1
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Q1: Net profit was down 10.4% at Rs 341.8 crore against Rs 381.4 crore (YoY). Revenue at Rs 7,291.2 crore against Rs 3,539.4 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 2.1% at Rs 593.3 crore against Rs 581.1 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin came in at 8.1% against 16.4% (YoY). The stock was trading at Rs 323.75, down Rs 6.30, or 1.91 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 335.25 and an intraday low of Rs 317.10.
BASF India Q1: Net profit slipped 0.2% at Rs 196.7 crore against Rs 197.2 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 29% at Rs 3,887.7 crore against Rs 3,013 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 7.1% at Rs 310.4 crore against Rs 290 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 8% against 9.6% (YoY).
Market update at 2 PM: Benchmark indices have erased loses with Sensex down 88.11 points or 0.15% at 58048.25, and the Nifty shedding 54.60 points or 0.31% at 17290.90.
Sandhar Technologies Q1 Results:
Sandhar Technologies has posted net profit of Rs 12.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against Rs 2.2 crore and revenue was up 64.6% at Rs 675 crore against Rs 410 crore, YoY.
Sandhar Technologies was quoting at Rs 256.70, up Rs 3.25, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.
Morgan Stanley View On Godrej Properties
Morgan Stanley has kept underweight rating on Godrej Properties with a target at Rs 1,487 per share. The new launches & project acquisitions are the key themes for the company.
These moves will consume capital & drive up net gearing, reported CNBC-TV18.
Europe Data Watch | Eurozone July Services PMI at 51.2 and composite PMI at 49.9
BSE Metal index shed 0.8 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel, NMDC, Vedanta
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Q1:
Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts has reported net profit of Rs 16 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 9 crore and net revenue stood at Rs 85.5 crore agaisnst Rs 24.8 crore, YoY.
Sumit Pokharna, Research Analyst, Vice President Kotak Securities:
Indian IT companies management has pronounced a healthy demand environment in the near term and good deal pipeline. Interestingly, Mid-tier companies continue to outperform Tier 1 IT on revenue growth by a large margin in Q1FY23. We believe margins have bottomed out for the sector and will improve hereon.
The sector has been hit by a perfect storm of supply shortage and high attrition, fresher hiring cost which shows up in lower utilization, higher subcontractor costs and increase in discretionary costs such as travel.
Given macro conditions, we scout for companies that offers attractive risk-reward with balancing of growth potential, vulnerability to slowdown and valuations. Investors should follow a balanced approach and add both large cap and mid cap IT companies to their long term portfolio. In the large cap, our top pick is Infosys and in Mid-cap one can look at Mphasis and Coforge.
Nifty Pharma index shed 1 percent dragged by the Aurobindo Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Sun Pharma:
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Earnings:
Godrej Consumer Products has posted 16.6 percent fall in Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 345.1 crore versus Rs 413.7 crore and revenue was up 8 percent at Rs 3,125 crore versus Rs 2,894.5 crore, YoY.
Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 857.95, down Rs 7.05, or 0.82 percent on the BSE.
Market at 1 PM
Benchmark indices erased intraday losses and trading flat amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 78.40 points or 0.13% at 58057.96, and the Nifty was down 55.50 points or 0.32% at 17290. About 1060 shares have advanced, 2009 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
Adani Transmission incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary
Adani Transmission has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in the name of “Adani Transmission Step-Two Limited, for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week high of Rs 3,529.95 and was quoting at Rs 3,470.10, up Rs 48.55, or 1.42 percent.
Tata Power Green Energy commissions 225 MW Hybrid power project
Tata Power Green Energy Limited (TPGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 225 MW Hybrid power project in Rajasthan.
The power generated from the project will be supplied to Tata Power, Mumbai Distribution under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years, to fulfil its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).
Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 232.35, down Rs 0.25, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.
Strides receives USFDA approval for Cyclosporine Softgel Capsules
Strides Pharma Science's stepdown wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received approval for Cyclosporine Softgel Capsules USP (Modified), 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 348.10, up Rs 13.30, or 3.97 percent.
Devyani International Q1 Results:
Devyani International has reported profit of Rs 74.7 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 33.4 crore and revenue was up 99.8% at Rs 704.7 crore versus Rs 352.8 crore, YoY.
Firstsource Solutions Q1 Earnings:
Firstsource Solutions has posted 35.7 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 85 crore against Rs 132.3 crore and Rupee Revenue was down 4.6% at Rs 1,472.3 crore against Rs 1,543.8 crore Cr (QoQ)
Gujarat Pipavav Port Q1 results:
Gujarat Pipavav Port has posted 81 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 59.3 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore and revenue was up 30.4% at Rs 208.1 crore against Rs 159.6 crore, YoY.
Gujarat Pipavav Port was quoting at Rs 81.40, up Rs 1.10, or 1.37 percent on the BSE.
Morgan Stanley View On SBI Card
Foreign research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on SBI Cards with a target at Rs 1,100 per share.
The monthly spending in June for the industry, down 4% MoM but up 73% YoY and for company, it’s down 11% MoM but up 54% YoY.
The daily spending data from RBI suggests sustained strength in spending, reported CNBC-TV18.
SBI Cards & Payment Services was quoting at Rs 933.70, down Rs 8.30, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.
Asian stocks gain as investors weigh risk from Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit
Stocks rose in volatile trading across Asia on Wednesday and the dollar pared early gains as investors weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has angered China.
Bond yields were also helped as demand for the safest assets eased despite heightened tensions between the United States and China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province.
Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.53%, rebounding from Tuesday's two-week closing low, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.83% and Taiwan's TAIEX index rebounded from earlier losses to gain 0.2% at the close.
BofA Securities View On Godrej Properties:
Broking house BofA Securities has kept neutral call on Godrej Properties with a target at Rs 1,650 per share.
The company reporetd healthy bookings on new launches with sustenance sales. The affordability levels still comforting for demand.
The impact of CEO transition- expect this to be smooth given internal elevation, reported CNBC-TV18.
Godrej Properties was quoting at Rs 1,413.85, down Rs 49.30, or 3.37 percent on the BSE.
Buzzing:
Lemon Tree Hotels has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 13.57 crore in Q1FY23, against loss of Rs 59.8 crore in year-ago period. Earnings in Q1FY13 were affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 356% YoY to Rs 192 crore for the quarter.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices has erased some of the intraday losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17250.
The Sensex was down 245.28 points or 0.42% at 57891.08, and the Nifty was down 93.30 points or 0.54% at 17252.20. About 1038 shares have advanced, 1990 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
PI Industries launches a new product BROFREY in insecticides category
PI Industries was quoting at Rs 3,038.30, down Rs 7.00, or 0.23 percent.
Tirthankar Das, Head of Technical Research, Ashika Group:
Nifty halted after 4 days of sharp rise and formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, indicating of minor correction or consolidation is in the making. On the oscillator front there is still no signs of exhaustion, or any reversal signal are being unfolded.
On the contrary, weekly RSI clocked breakout from 6 months falling trend line indicating long term positive bias. The psychological level of 17000 which further coincides with the 200dma would be the immediate short term trend deciding level for the market. On the upside the elevated target level for Nifty is around 17500 (being 80% retracement of two-month decline (18100-15183). Hence, though index is likely to open on a subdued note today, intraday support around the levels of 17150 is likely to provide cushion for the Index.
Prism Johnson Q1 Earnings:
Prism Johnson has posted net loss at Rs 16 crore against loss of Rs 4.2 crore and revenue was up 38.1% at Rs 1,811 crore versus Rs 1,311 crore, YoY.
Prism Johnson was quoting at Rs 118, down Rs 1.80, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.
Morgan Stanley View on Voltas
Brokerage house Morgan Stanley has kept the 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 1,160 per share.
The AC margin and project business has disappointed with AC market share in June at 24.1 percent versus March exit market share of 19.5 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
ITC was quoting at Rs 305.60, down Rs 4.05, or 1.31 percent on the BSE.