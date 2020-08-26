Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Bharti Airtel top loser, metal, auto stocks in focus

Live now
Aug 26, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Updates: Brent crude oil prices rose on Wednesday, lifted by US producers shutting most of their offshore output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Laura and optimism over China-US trade talks.
Tata Motors share price rose 6 percent on August 26, a day after the company said it proposed to reduce its debt to near-zero levels.
In the previous trading session, the share, which has risen 55 percent in the past three months, closed up 4.83 percent or Rs 5.85 at Rs 127.05.
At Tata Motors annual general meeting on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targeting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years, CNBC-TV18 reported
Market Updates: Benchmark indices are trading flat amid volatility. Buying is witnessing in the auto and metal stocks.
At 12:24 IST, the Sensex was down 9.39 points or 0.02% at 38834.49, and the Nifty was up 10.40 points or 0.09% at 11482.70. About 1391 shares have advanced, 1019 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdirect on LIC Housing Finance:
Business growth is seen remaining gradual with a focus on opportunities in Tier II, III cities. Slightly aggressive pricing is seen offsetting benefit of lower funding cost thereby keeping margins steady. Given the current scenario, strong parentage, housing finance business (which is better placed) and higher proportion of individual loans provide comfort. However, higher restructuring and thereby regulatory provisions remain a near term risk. We expect earnings growth at 12% CAGR in FY20-22E to | 2961 crore. Valuing the business at ~1x FY22E ABV, we revise our target price to Rs 345/share. We have a buy recommendation on the stock.
Rupee Updates: Indian rupee is trading lower at 74.38 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. It opened flat at 74.31 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 74.32.
Buzzing Stock: Affle India share price hit 5 percent upper circuit after the company won contract for Singapore-citizens-engagement project. Affle International Pte. Ltd. announced that it has won the contract from the Singapore Government to build a ‘Digital & Cloud-based Commuter Survey Platform’ for Land Transport Authority (LTA), the company said in an exchange filing.
Jhunjhunwala among proposed investors for VA Tech Wabag's Rs 120-crore Preferential Issue: VA Tech Wabag is planning to raise Rs 120 crore from three marquee investors, including Rekha Jhunjhunwala (wife of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala). In an exchange filing, the Chennai-based water and sewage treatment company said its board had considered equity infusion on a preferential basis at Rs 160 apiece, which is at 30 percent discount to the stock’s closing price on August 25.
Yash Gupta, Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking: FDC Limited announced the launches two variant's of Favipiravir Drug for COVID-19, PiFLU and Favenza which will be used to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India. Favipiravir has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease. FDC’s PiFLU and Favenza are currently available across the country. This will be a very positive development for the FDC.
