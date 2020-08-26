Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Bharti Airtel top loser, metal, auto stocks in focus

Tata Motors in focus:

Tata Motors share price rose 6 percent on August 26, a day after the company said it proposed to reduce its debt to near-zero levels.

In the previous trading session, the share, which has risen 55 percent in the past three months, closed up 4.83 percent or Rs 5.85 at Rs 127.05.

At Tata Motors annual general meeting on August 25, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, said the company had a net automotive debt of Rs 48,000 crore and was targeting to reduce it to near-zero levels in three years, CNBC-TV18 reported