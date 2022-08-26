 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,600, Sensex gains 400 pts; Syrma SGS Technology lists with premium

Rakesh Patil
Aug 26, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil & gas, capital goods, IT and metal indices up 1 percent each.

August 26, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading near the day's high levels.

The Sensex was up 391.43 points or 0.67% at 59166.15, and the Nifty was up 116.90 points or 0.67% at 17639.40. About 2111 shares have advanced, 751 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

August 26, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Bulk Deal in Syrma SGS Technology

14,25,958 shares of Syrma SGS Technology change hands on NSE at Rs 273.65 for Rs 39.02 crore.

Syrma SGS Technology shares got listed at Rs 262 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 220, while the opening on the National Stock Exchange was at Rs 260.

Syrma SGS Technology was quoting at Rs 287.55, up Rs 67.55, or 30.70 percent on the BSE.

August 26, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Syrma SGS Technology lists at Rs 262

Syrma SGS Technology shares clocked 19 percent gains on August 26 debut marking the first listing in the last three months.

The stock listed at Rs 262 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 220, while the opening on the National Stock Exchange was at Rs 260.

The recovery in equity markets and strong subscription data, along with good financial performance of the company, boosted the stock price on day one at Dalal Street.

August 26, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Buzzing:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Srikakulam facility.

In July, the company informed about the inspection conducted by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) at the formulations manufacturing facility (FTO 11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Now the agency has concluded that the inspection is "closed".

August 26, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

BSE Auto index added 0.7 percent led by the Escorts, Ashok Leyland, M&M

August 26, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Rolex Rings Large Trade | 34.8 lakh shares (12.8% Equity) worth Rs 597 crore change hands at Rs 1,715.2 per share.          

Rolex Rings was quoting at Rs 1,722.45, down Rs 38.80, or 2.20 percent.

August 26, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by the Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, L&T Infotech

August 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The comprehensive stimulus measures being announced by the Chinese authorities indicate the severity of the economic slump that China is going through.

The deepening real estate crisis will impact economic growth severely since real estate accounts for almost 30% of Chinese GDP.

Another challenge for the Chinese economy is that their central bank is loosening monetary policy when the rest of the world is tightening policy. This will further aggravate capital outflows from China impacting their capital market which is already under severe strain.

August 26, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

Even though markets are focused on what the Fed chief Jerome Powel will say at Jackson Hole today, his comments are unlikely to trigger a market trend. Market knows, and has discounted, a hawkish Fed.

More important will be the trends in the economy like the employment numbers. On this front there is optimism like the latest US unemployment claims which have come lower than expectations. This indicates a tight labor market and strong economy. In brief, the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. This is good news for the market.

Back home in India yesterday's 200 point correction from the peak in Nifty is due to expiry issues. This remains a 'buy on dips' market for the near term. Bank Nifty appears to be the strongest segment.