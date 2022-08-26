Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,600, Sensex gains 400 pts; Syrma SGS Technology lists with premium

August 26, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

Market on Thursday:

The last day of the August Futures & Options series was exactly what an expiry day is supposed to be. After trading higher for most part of the day, the benchmark indices saw selling pressure in last hour of trade.

At close, Nifty settled around 17,500 and Sensex was down 310.71 points, or 0.53%, at 58,774.72. the Nifty was down 82.50 points, or 0.47%, at 17,522.50.

The market opened on a firm note and remained positive for most part of the session, however, selling in the final hour erased all the intraday gains and closed near the day's low.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC were among the major Nifty losers.

The gainers included Shree Cements, Hindalco Industries, Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors and Grasim Industries.

Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2.7 percent, while selling was seen in the IT, auto, bank, metal, pharma and FMCG.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.