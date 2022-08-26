Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,600, Sensex gains 400 pts; Syrma SGS Technology lists with premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil & gas, capital goods, IT and metal indices up 1 percent each.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the early gains and trading near the day's high levels.
The Sensex was up 391.43 points or 0.67% at 59166.15, and the Nifty was up 116.90 points or 0.67% at 17639.40. About 2111 shares have advanced, 751 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Bulk Deal in Syrma SGS Technology
14,25,958 shares of Syrma SGS Technology change hands on NSE at Rs 273.65 for Rs 39.02 crore.
Syrma SGS Technology shares got listed at Rs 262 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 220, while the opening on the National Stock Exchange was at Rs 260.
Syrma SGS Technology was quoting at Rs 287.55, up Rs 67.55, or 30.70 percent on the BSE.
Syrma SGS Technology lists at Rs 262
Syrma SGS Technology shares clocked 19 percent gains on August 26 debut marking the first listing in the last three months.
The stock listed at Rs 262 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 220, while the opening on the National Stock Exchange was at Rs 260.
The recovery in equity markets and strong subscription data, along with good financial performance of the company, boosted the stock price on day one at Dalal Street.
Buzzing:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Srikakulam facility.
In July, the company informed about the inspection conducted by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) at the formulations manufacturing facility (FTO 11) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Now the agency has concluded that the inspection is "closed".
BSE Auto index added 0.7 percent led by the Escorts, Ashok Leyland, M&M
Rolex Rings Large Trade | 34.8 lakh shares (12.8% Equity) worth Rs 597 crore change hands at Rs 1,715.2 per share.
Rolex Rings was quoting at Rs 1,722.45, down Rs 38.80, or 2.20 percent.
Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by the Tech Mahindra, Mindtree, L&T Infotech
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The comprehensive stimulus measures being announced by the Chinese authorities indicate the severity of the economic slump that China is going through.
The deepening real estate crisis will impact economic growth severely since real estate accounts for almost 30% of Chinese GDP.
Another challenge for the Chinese economy is that their central bank is loosening monetary policy when the rest of the world is tightening policy. This will further aggravate capital outflows from China impacting their capital market which is already under severe strain.
Even though markets are focused on what the Fed chief Jerome Powel will say at Jackson Hole today, his comments are unlikely to trigger a market trend. Market knows, and has discounted, a hawkish Fed.
More important will be the trends in the economy like the employment numbers. On this front there is optimism like the latest US unemployment claims which have come lower than expectations. This indicates a tight labor market and strong economy. In brief, the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. This is good news for the market.
Back home in India yesterday's 200 point correction from the peak in Nifty is due to expiry issues. This remains a 'buy on dips' market for the near term. Bank Nifty appears to be the strongest segment.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Adani-RRPR update
RRPR is not a party to the SEBI Order dated 27th November 2020, Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited,subsidiary of Adani Enterprise, has responded to the RRPR Letter.
The Warrant Exercise Notice has been issued by VCPL under a contract which isbinding on RRPR. RRPR is therefore obligated to comply with its contractualobligations.
Performance of obligations by RRPR pursuant to the Warrant Exercise Noticewill not result in violation of the SEBI Order as there is no, direct or indirect,dealing in any securities of Mr. Prannoy Roy or Mrs. Radhika Roy pursuant to theexercise of the warrants by VCPL and allotment of shares by RRPR
VCPL therefore does not agree with RRPR that prior written approval from SEBI is required for allotment of shares to VCPL on exercise of warrants, it added.
Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 3,109.20, up Rs 42.40, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.
Market Opens:Indian indices opened higher on August 26 with Nifty above 17600 on the back of positive global cues.
At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 445.29 points or 0.76% at 59220.01, and the Nifty was up 130.30 points or 0.74% at 17652.80. About 1744 shares have advanced, 338 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Local benchmarks are likely to start the Friday session with solid gains, tracking overnight surge in US markets and subsequent rally in other Asian gauges.
Intra-day markets could remain volatile as investors are likely to maintain caution ahead of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.
Investors are worried that the Federal Reserve Chairman will double-down on the central bank's inflation fight. The bets are on another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, following two similar increases in June and July. Technically, markets may stay bullish as long as Nifty stays above its biggest make-or-break support at 17345.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 79.86 per dollar on Friday versus previous close of 79.88.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 201.62 points or 0.34% at 58976.34, and the Nifty was up 54 points or 0.31% at 17576.50.
The strong growth momentum in the economy and the return of business travel along with rebound in vacationing is boosting the hospitality industry. Leading indicators suggest that this trend is likely to continue.
The outperformance of hotel stocks has negatively impacted the performance of large-cap funds which have very low weightage in hotel stocks and high weightage in stocks like HDFC bank and Infosys which have delivered negative returns during the last 12 months.
S&P raises India inflation forecast to 6.8 percent for 2022-23
S&P Global Ratings has raised its inflation forecast by 0.50 percentage points to 6.8 percent for 2022-23, citing higher commodity prices, rising interest rates and foreign exchange volatility, although it also said India has ample foreign exchange reserves to withstand pressure on creditworthiness.
The rater kept its growth forecast unchanged at 7.3 percent for the financial year to March.
Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
USDINR spot closed 7 paise higher 79.88, due to hawkish comments from Fed member. Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic told WSJ that if data turns out to be strong till September meeting, then 75-bps hike is on table. These comments did rattle a few nerves, ahead of important speech from Fed chief, Powell today evening.
Over the near term, we expect USDINR to trade with an upward bias within a range of 79.60 and 80.30 on spot.
USFDA indicates inspection as VAI for Granules India's USA facility
Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India, has received a communication from the USFDA indicating the inspection classification as “Voluntary Action Indicated.” (VAI).
The VAI inspection classification indicates that the US FDA will not take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action because the observations do not meet the threshold for action at this time.
The USFDA inspected Granules Pharmaceuticals' facility located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA and issued Form 483 with 6 observations.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar held onto recent gains against the euro and sterling on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech, which traders hope will offer clues on the U.S. central bank's tightening plans.
The euro was at $0.9966 in early Asian trade, having failed in several attempts this week to break back above parity against the dollar. It fell below that psychologically important level on Monday.
Asian Markets Update:
Asian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by news of possible progress for China and the United States to hammer out an audit deal, while traders anxiously awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate-hike path later in the day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6% in early Asia trade, driven by Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong that surged 1.3%. Hong Kong shares of Alibaba were up 4%.
That helped the Asian index eke out a 0.4% gain for the week.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.9%, while South Korea gained 0.5%.
Indian Oil Corp to spend $25 bn to achieve carbon neutrality by 2046
Indian Oil Corp., the country’s biggest refiner, said it plans to spend 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to achieve carbon neutrality by 2046.
The company will target Scope 1 and 2 emissions under its net zero aim, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of the state-owned refiner-cum-fuel retailer, said on Thursday. It plans to achieve 60% of the goal through mitigation and the rest via offsets, including buying carbon credits, Vaidya said.
Overall emissions at its refineries and petrochemical units will start falling after 2030, Vaidya told reporters in New Delhi after he had announced the goal to shareholders. Indian state-run energy majors have been working on plans to switch to low-carbon operations with investments planned in hydrogen and clean power.
Indian Oil will spend 5.77 billion rupees on research on green products and fuel cells, Vaidya said. The refiner has started working on hydrogen production by gasifying biomass and expects to have a trial plant with a capacity of 1 ton a day ready by the end of the year, he said.
Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices rose in early trade on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, though gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day.
Brent crude futures climbed 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $99.80 a barrel at 0051 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose 48 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.00 a barrel. Both slumped about $2 on Thursday.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
The recent move in the index indicates consolidation after the phenomenal gains and we expect the trend to continue. Meanwhile, volatility would keep the participants on their toes.
In absence of any major domestic event, the performance of global indices will remain on the radar for cues. We thus recommend focusing more on position management and preferring stocks from the defensive basket.
Asian markets trade firm
Wall Street ends sharply higher:
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, lifted by gains in Nvidia and other technology-related stocks as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference for clues about the central bank's policy outlook.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech on Friday that investors will dissect for indications of how aggressively the Fed may move to raise interest rates as it battles decades-high inflation.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.41% to end the session at 4,199.12 points.
The Nasdaq gained 1.67% to 12,639.27 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.98% to 33,291.78 points.
DreamFolks Services IPO
The initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks Services was booked 6.09 times on August 25, the second day of bidding, getting good support from retail investors.
The retail portion has been subscribed 19.1 times. The total issue size was reduced to 94.83 lakh shares from 1.72 crore shares after the company raised Rs 253 crore through its anchor book on August 23.
Non-institutional investors have bid for 8.4 times shares set aside for them, while the qualified institutional buyers' portion was booked 60 percent.
DreamFolks Services is looking to raise Rs 562 crore through the issue, entirely an offer for sale, at the upper end of the price band of Rs 308-326 a share. The IPO closes on August 26.
Syrma SGS Technology Listing
Electronics manufacturing services provider Syrma SGS Technology is expected to see healthy debut in the range of Rs 250-300 on August 26, given the stable equity market sentiment, strong IPO subscription figures, better financial performance with diversified product portfolio and marquee customers base.
The public issue of Syrma, which opened on August 12, was subscribed 32.61 times with support from every type of investors. The issue price was fixed at Rs 220 per share.
Qualified institutional investors looked aggressive bidders for the issue as their reserved portion was subscribed 87.56 times, while the quota set aside for non-institutional investors was booked 17.5 times. Retail investors put in bids 5.53 times their reserved portion.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 92.50 points or 0.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,680.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The last day of the August Futures & Options series was exactly what an expiry day is supposed to be. After trading higher for most part of the day, the benchmark indices saw selling pressure in last hour of trade.
At close, Nifty settled around 17,500 and Sensex was down 310.71 points, or 0.53%, at 58,774.72. the Nifty was down 82.50 points, or 0.47%, at 17,522.50.
The market opened on a firm note and remained positive for most part of the session, however, selling in the final hour erased all the intraday gains and closed near the day's low.
Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC were among the major Nifty losers.
The gainers included Shree Cements, Hindalco Industries, Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors and Grasim Industries.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2.7 percent, while selling was seen in the IT, auto, bank, metal, pharma and FMCG.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.