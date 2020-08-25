Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains; banks in focus led by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Markets across the globe were quite cheerful yesterday morning and hence, we too started off higher above the 11400 mark. As the day progressed, the positive momentum reinforced after a brief pause; courtesy to smart surge in banking conglomerates. Eventually, the benchmark continued it’s march towards 11500, marking highest level since March fiasco. Although we have actively participated in the recent midcap rally, we still continue to be a watchful and would advise taking some money off the table. Because when markets are giving such gravity defying moves, nobody knows when and what’s going to trigger a correction.

With a broader view, we remain extremely sanguine but do not want to become complacent here and hence would advise against aggressive longs in the market. As far as levels are concerned, 11450-11500 is an extended zone for us but with the flow, if it extends further, then we continue to advise booking profits in case if Nifty heads towards 11550-11625.