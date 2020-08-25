Market LIVE Updates: Indices erase early gains; banks in focus led by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 25, 2020 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Alembic Pharma JV gets USFDA nod:
Gold Updates:
RBI announces OMOs of Rs 20,000 cr:
Crude Updates:
Gammon Infra gets termination notice:
Indices erase gains:
Rupee Opens:
Sun Pharma reaches resolution with DOJ:
Allcargo Logistics up 20% on delisting proposal:
ONGC to consider fund raising:
CARE downgrades rating of Vodafone-Idea::
S&P, Nasdaq close at new highs:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Alembic Pharma JV gets USFDA nod:
Alembic Pharmaceuticals' joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals Limited (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Desonide Lotion, 0.05%.
Gold Updates: Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar dipped, with investors awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech later this week, while a rally in equity markets limited bullion's advance.
Rupee erases gains: Indian rupee erased early gains and trading lower at 74.39 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. It opened higher by 14 paise at 74.18 per dollar against previous close of 74.32.
RBI announces OMOs of Rs 20,000 cr:
RBI announces special open market operations (OMOs) of simultaneous purchase & sale of government securities. RBI announces OMO for Rs 20,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crore each. The OMO auctions would be conducted on August 27 & September 3 for Rs 10,000 crore each, reported CNBC-TV18.
Fund managers raise stake in nearly 300 firms, 10 of them double wealth; worth a look?
Most of the stocks in which fund managers raised stake in the June quarter are from the small & midcap space belonging to chemical and pharma sectors.
Crude Updates: Crude oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as traders weighed massive production cuts in the U.S. Gulf Coast from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura against rising coronavirus cases in Asia and Europe.
Gammon Infra gets termination notice:
Sidhi Singrauli Road Project Limited, wholly-owned material subsidiary of the company incorporated for four laning of Sidhi Singrauli section of National Highway No. 75E in the State of Madhya Pradesh on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer basis, has received Termination Notice from Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Markets across the globe were quite cheerful yesterday morning and hence, we too started off higher above the 11400 mark. As the day progressed, the positive momentum reinforced after a brief pause; courtesy to smart surge in banking conglomerates. Eventually, the benchmark continued it’s march towards 11500, marking highest level since March fiasco. Although we have actively participated in the recent midcap rally, we still continue to be a watchful and would advise taking some money off the table. Because when markets are giving such gravity defying moves, nobody knows when and what’s going to trigger a correction.
With a broader view, we remain extremely sanguine but do not want to become complacent here and hence would advise against aggressive longs in the market. As far as levels are concerned, 11450-11500 is an extended zone for us but with the flow, if it extends further, then we continue to advise booking profits in case if Nifty heads towards 11550-11625.