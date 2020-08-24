172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|share-market-live-updates-stock-market-today-august-24-latest-news-bse-nse-sensex-nifty-godfrey-phillips-union-bank-of-india-jsw-steel-zee-learn-mindspace-business-parks-reit-ceat-adani-enterpri-5745911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Aug 24, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade near day's high; bank, auto stocks in focus

Benchmark indices are trading higher supported by the banking and auto stocks. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are trading in the green.

highlights

  • August 24, 2020 10:31 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index added over 1 percent helped by the Eicher Motors, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries:

  • August 24, 2020 10:24 AM IST

    Zen Tech granted patent by UK patent office:

    Zen Technologies has been granted a patent by UK Patent office for Containerised Tubular Shooting Range (CTSR). With the rapid increase in urbanisation, the shooting ranges in the suburban areas have been swallowed by growing urban landscape. In addition, the super sensitivity pertaining to environment pollution caused by a shooting range is ensuring that ranges are slowly becoming an endangered specie.

  • August 24, 2020 10:13 AM IST

    Gold Updates: Gold prices fell on Monday as risk sentiment improved after the U.S. drug regulator authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option, and the dollar held firm.

  • August 24, 2020 10:05 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower at 74.91 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 74.85, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

  • August 24, 2020 09:54 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index added 1 percent supported by the Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank:

  • August 24, 2020 09:52 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Union Bank of India share price jumped almost 5 percent on August 24 after PSU lender on August 21 has reported a profit of Rs 332.74 crore for the quarter-ended June after the merger with Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank. Profit in the year-ago period was Rs 224.43 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 2,503.2 crore in the March quarter.

  • August 24, 2020 09:31 AM IST

    Dollar Updates: The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

  • August 24, 2020 09:23 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

