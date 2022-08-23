Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak US, Asian markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,412 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.
RBI likely to slow down pace of rate hikes
The Reserve Bank's rate setting panel is likely to opt for slowing down the pace of hikes and increase the repo rate by 0.25 per cent in September, Deutsche Bank said on Monday.
The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 1.40 percent in three consecutive rounds since May, to tame down an uncomfortably high inflation which has been consistently breaching the upper end of the tolerance band set by the government to the RBI.
In a report, the Germany-based bank said the RBI will respond with a slower pace of rate hikes from here, basing the expectation on the recently released minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
It pointed to Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement, where he wrote that actions will be "calibrated, measured and nimble" as one of the most important factors.
Gold ekes out gains as US dollar rally takes a breather
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar although lingering worries over further aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes kept gains in check.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,738.90 per ounce, as of 0128 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 27 at $1,727.01 on Monday.
Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte to sell nearly 3% stake in Devyani International
Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd is likely to sell nearly 3 percent stake at Rs 182-196.25 per share, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.
The base offer is of 2.6 crore shares (2.19% equity) with upsize option of 87.76 lakh shares ( 0.73% equity). The total deal size is of USD 80-86 million.
Dunearn Investments currently holds 16.26% stake in Devyani International.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.26 percent or Rs 2.50 at Rs 196.05.
Delhivery's anchor lock in ends today
Delhivery shares remain in focus today as lock in of anchor in ending today.
Logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery rose nearly 10 percent after making a muted listing on May 24.
The company had launched its initial public offer (IPO) on May 11.
The issue was subscribed 1.63 times when it closed for subscription on May 13. According to the NSE data, the offer received total bids for 10,17,04,080 shares as against 6,25,41,023 shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers portion attracted 2.66 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors was subscribed 57 percent and that for non-institutional investors 30 percent.
Oil prices rise
Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct a recent drop in oil futures.
Brent crude futures rose 32 cents to $96.80 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after a choppy session on Monday when they dropped by more than $4 before paring losses to trade near flat.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 37 cents to $90.73 a barrel by 0004 GMT.
The benchmarks are down about 12% and 8% this month, respectively.
Asian Markets trade lower
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 76 points or 0.43 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,414 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Wall Street ends sharply lower
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors fretted about a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that is expected to reinforce a strong commitment by the central bank to stamp out inflation.
The S&P 500 declined 2.14% to end the session at 4,137.99 points.
The Nasdaq declined 2.55% to 12,381.57 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.91% to 33,063.61 points.
Market on Monday:
Equities once again fell prey to heavy selling on August 22, which resulted in indices closing in the red for the second consecutive day. Additionally, it was the market's biggest fall in two months.
Selling was witnessed across the board on the back of weak global markets and a rising dollar index as investors remained worried over the possibility of continued aggressive rate hikes by the Fed going ahead.
After a weak start, the benchmarks extended the losses as they slipped over a percent before closing near the day's low point.
At Close, the Sensex was down 872.28 points or 1.46% at 58,773.87, while the Nifty was down 267.80 points or 1.51% at 17490.70.
Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel were among the major Nifty lowers.
The gainers were ITC, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, Nestle India, and Britannia Industries.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Auto, Information Technology, Metal, Pharma, and PSU Bank lost 1-2 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed over 1 percent each.