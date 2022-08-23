Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak US, Asian markets

August 23, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

RBI likely to slow down pace of rate hikes

The Reserve Bank's rate setting panel is likely to opt for slowing down the pace of hikes and increase the repo rate by 0.25 per cent in September, Deutsche Bank said on Monday.

The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 1.40 percent in three consecutive rounds since May, to tame down an uncomfortably high inflation which has been consistently breaching the upper end of the tolerance band set by the government to the RBI.

In a report, the Germany-based bank said the RBI will respond with a slower pace of rate hikes from here, basing the expectation on the recently released minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

It pointed to Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement, where he wrote that actions will be "calibrated, measured and nimble" as one of the most important factors.