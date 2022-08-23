English
    August 23, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower amid weak US, Asian markets

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,412 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. Asian markets are trading lower tracking weak US markets.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,773.870.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,490.700.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank38,297.750.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,490.70 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Aug 23, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      TATA Cons. Prod793.957.00 +0.89%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel105.05-5.00 -4.54%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG42890.65-54.70 -0.13%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5708.10-175.15 -2.98%


    • August 23, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      RBI likely to slow down pace of rate hikes

      The Reserve Bank's rate setting panel is likely to opt for slowing down the pace of hikes and increase the repo rate by 0.25 per cent in September, Deutsche Bank said on Monday. 

      The central bank has hiked the repo rate by 1.40 percent in three consecutive rounds since May, to tame down an uncomfortably high inflation which has been consistently breaching the upper end of the tolerance band set by the government to the RBI.

      In a report, the Germany-based bank said the RBI will respond with a slower pace of rate hikes from here, basing the expectation on the recently released minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). 

      It pointed to Governor Shaktikanta Das' statement, where he wrote that actions will be "calibrated, measured and nimble" as one of the most important factors.

    • August 23, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

      Gold ekes out gains as US dollar rally takes a breather

      Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a near one-month low in the previous session, helped by a slight pullback in the dollar although lingering worries over further aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes kept gains in check.

      Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,738.90 per ounce, as of 0128 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 27 at $1,727.01 on Monday.

    • August 23, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte to sell nearly 3% stake in Devyani International

      Dunearn Investments (Mauritius) Pte Ltd is likely to sell nearly 3 percent stake at Rs 182-196.25 per share, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

      The base offer is of 2.6 crore shares (2.19% equity) with upsize option of 87.76 lakh shares ( 0.73% equity). The total deal size is of USD 80-86 million.
       
      Dunearn Investments currently holds 16.26% stake in Devyani International.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.26 percent or Rs 2.50 at Rs 196.05.

    • August 23, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      Delhivery's anchor lock in ends today

      Delhivery shares remain in focus today as lock in of anchor in ending today.

      Logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery rose nearly 10 percent after making a muted listing on May 24.

      The company had launched its initial public offer (IPO) on May 11. 

      The issue was subscribed 1.63 times when it closed for subscription on May 13. According to the NSE data, the offer received total bids for 10,17,04,080 shares as against 6,25,41,023 shares on offer. Qualified institutional buyers portion attracted 2.66 times subscription, while the category for retail individual investors was subscribed 57 percent and that for non-institutional investors 30 percent.

    • August 23, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      Oil prices rise

      Oil prices edged up on Tuesday, after Saudi Arabia warned that OPEC could cut output to correct a recent drop in oil futures.

      Brent crude futures rose 32 cents to $96.80 a barrel by 0004 GMT, after a choppy session on Monday when they dropped by more than $4 before paring losses to trade near flat.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 37 cents to $90.73 a barrel by 0004 GMT.

      The benchmarks are down about 12% and 8% this month, respectively.

    • August 23, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade lower

    • August 23, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 76 points or 0.43 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,414 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • August 23, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

      Wall Street ends sharply lower

      Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors fretted about a U.S. Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that is expected to reinforce a strong commitment by the central bank to stamp out inflation.

      The S&P 500 declined 2.14% to end the session at 4,137.99 points.

      The Nasdaq declined 2.55% to 12,381.57 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.91% to 33,063.61 points.

