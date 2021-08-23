MARKET NEWS

English
Markets
August 23, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 16,565.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian Markets are trading firm, while US markets ended higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex55,329.320.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5016,450.500.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank35,033.850.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 16,450.50 0.00 (0.00%)
    Mon, Aug 23, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG38596.05857.75 +2.27%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5335.95-366.65 -6.43%


  • August 23, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices reversed out of a seven-day losing stretch on Monday as investors punted on crude at bargain levels, though lingering fears over how a surge in globalCOVID-19 cases might affect fuel demand combined with a firmer U.S. dollar to limit gains.

  • August 23, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:
  • August 23, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

  • August 23, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

  • August 23, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery.

    The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade higher:

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation to debut on Monday:

    Country's fifth largest cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is expected to see a tepid listing on the bourses despite strong outlook for the sector, as the market environment turned weak due to weak global cues, overvaluations and rising Covid cases globally. Read More

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Metro Brands files IPO papers with Sebi:

    Footwear retailer Metro Brands has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.

    The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale of 2,19,00,100 equity shares by selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

    The company will consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating up to Rs 10 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced. Read More

  • August 23, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Wall Street ends higher:

    Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher at the close of a tumultuous week on waning concerns over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could begin tightening its dovish monetary policy sooner than expected.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222.15 points, or 0.64%, to 35,116.27, the S&P 500 gained 35.79 points, or 0.81%, to 4,441.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 169.95 points, or 1.17%, to 14,711.73.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.