Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

August 23, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

Dollar Updates:

The safe-haven dollar traded near its highest in more than nine months against major peers on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Aussie languished amid worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was little changed at 93.468 from Friday, when it climbed as high as 93.734 for the first time since Nov. 4.