Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 17,600, Sensex falls 500 pts; Adani Ports, PVR, Zomato most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except FMCG and Power all other sectoral indices are trading in the red.
Greenlam Industries starts commercial production at Gujarat manufacturing facility:
Greenlam Industries' laminate manufacturing facility situated at Village Oran, TaIuka Prantij, District Sabarkantha, Gujarat (currently having installed capacity of 3.4 million laminate sheet per annum) has commenced commercial production w.e.f. August 20, 2022, which has a potential to generate revenue of Rs 150 crore per annum on full capacity utilization.
With this the present installed capacity of the company for laminates has become 19.02 million laminate sheets per annum.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading at day's low with Nifty below 17600.
The Sensex was down 537.70 points or 0.90% at 59108.45, and the Nifty was down 172.60 points or 0.97% at 17585.90. About 1015 shares have advanced, 1953 shares declined, and 143 shares are unchanged.
Wockhardt closes manufacturing facility at Illinois in US
As already disclosed by Company in its earlier communications, and in view of the changed pharmaceutical market situation in the United States, the management had initiated various cost optimisation measures, including restructuring its USA business model, inter alia, by closing down its manufacturing facility in Illinois, USA and undertaking its business in USA through Contract manufacturing the products sold by it in US/North America by engaging USFDA approved manufacturing partners meeting the superior quality standards acceptable to the company.
In line with the above, the Company has now engaged multiple USFDA approved manufacturing partners, after thorough due diligence and inspection of their facilities, to manufacture various products of the Company for sale in US/ North America under the same brand and Wockhardt name.
Further, the Company is relieving all its staff who were directly engaged by our US subsidiary in its plant in connection with the manufacturing process in a phased manner and in full compliance with the applicable local laws.
The Company believes, that this new arrangement is in the best interest of the Company as this will help the Company to avoid the manufacturing and quality management cost completely resulting in significant savings in operating and overhead cost while allowing the management to completely focus on penetrating and expansion of the market share of its products in US/ North America.
In view of the above and since the concerned site was under 483 observations and warning letters from US FDA, the Company has entered into a Consent Decree with DoJ which resolves and settles all matters with the US FDA, whereby the Company shall stop all manufacturing activities at the plant for the present. There is no financial compensation in the Consent Decree.
Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 267.10, up Rs 3.90, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes bags orders:
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has received new orders aggregating to Rs 1,186 crore.
Domestic orders aggregating to Rs 1083 crores to be executed over next 4 to 24 months and export orders aggregating to Rs 103 crore to be executed in the current financial year 2022-23.
BSE Realty index fell 2 percent dragged by Phoenix Mills, Oberoi Realty, Sobha
Nifty Bank index shed 1 percent dragged by the Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank
India's foreign exchange reserves decline to $570.74 billion
The country's foreign exchange reserves fell $2.238 billion to $570.74 billion in the week ended August 12, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In the previous week ended August 5, the foreign exchange reserves declined $897 million to $572.978 billion.
The fall in the reserves in the reporting week ended August 12 was on account a decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by RBI on Friday. FCA declined $2.652 billion to $506.994 billion, the data showed.
Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent entity which runs Paytm, rose over 3 percent in the early trade on August 22 after company's shareholders reappointed Shekhar Sharma as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
The resolution to reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm's chief executive officer and managing director was backed by 99.67 percent of shareholders who voted at the company's annual general meeting, said One 97 Communications Ltd, the fintech's parent firm, on August 21.
Charges on UPI services not under consideration, clarifies government:
The government has said there is "no consideration" for levying charges on transactions carried out through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
"UPI is a digital public good with immense convenience for the public and productivity gains for the economy. There is no consideration in government to levy any charges for UPI services," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
The concerns of the service providers for cost recovery "have to be met through other means", it added.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Market is delicately poised with higher downward risk. The sustained FII buying is positive. But FIIs are unlikely to buy aggressively in the present context of rising dollar. The dollar index is back above 108 and the US 10-year bond yield is at 2.99%. This is negative for capital flows to emerging markets.
India's impressive GDP growth and favorable leading indicators in the context of global growth slowdown have the potential to attract more FII flows but the rising dollar and bond yields are strong headwinds.
Investors have to exercise caution. Medium to long-term investors can buy high quality banks on declines. Capital goods and autos are on a strong wicket.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on August 22 with Nifty below 17700 amid weak global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 352.75 points or 0.59% at 59293.40, and the Nifty was down 114.30 points or 0.64% at 17644.20. About 929 shares have advanced, 1238 shares declined, and 158 shares are unchanged.
Adani Ports, Power Grid Corporation, HUL, SBI Life Insurance and Dr Reddy's Labs were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, Wipro, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel.
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today tracking weak global cues. Recession fears in China and hints of aggressive rate hikes by central bankers around the world are pushing the markets into negative territory.
US markets ended lower tracking losses in technology stocks ahead of Federal Reserve’s official annual symposium
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,110.90 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,633.21 crore on August 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
A weak opening for domestic equity market indices is on the cards Monday, after US markets continued their descent on Friday while other Asian peers too are displaying a sluggish to negative trend in today's early trades.
The minutes of the monetary policy committee (MPC) deliberation for the August monetary policy review indicated more interest rate hikes in the coming months as the retail inflation remained elevated.
Nifty could wobble or waver from here on as the big debate heats up on whether the Fed will scale back to 50 basis points from consecutive 75-basis-point hikes in September.
Amidst this backdrop, the US Dollar index rose sharply and flirted around its 20-year high at 108.50, which is negative for emerging market equities like India as it triggers capital outflows.
Bond Yields Updates:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.81 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 79.78.
Market at pre-open:
: Indian indices are trading lower in the pre-opening with Nifty below 17700 amid weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 361.02 points or 0.61% at 59285.13, and the Nifty was down 81.30 points or 0.46% at 17677.20.
Rupee expected to depreciate today: ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong US dollar index. Further, the rupee may be pressurised by weakness in domestic equities. Moreover, drop in Indian forex reserves may pressurise Rupee. Forex reserves dropped from USD 572.98 bn to USD 570.74 bn. USDNR (August) is likely to trade in range of 79.80-80.
FPIs pump Rs 44,500 crore into Indian equities in three weeks of August
After turning net buyers last month, foreign investors have shown tremendous enthusiasm for Indian equities and have infused close to Rs 44,500 crore in August so far amid softening of inflation in the US and falling dollar index. This was way higher than a net investment of nearly Rs 5,000 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in entire July, data with depositories showed.
Fed to slow to 50 basis-point hike in September, recession worries grow, Reuters poll shows
The US Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
Still around a four-decade high, inflation eased last month, driving Fed funds futures to narrowly switch their pricing to a 50 basis point hike in September after 75 basis point moves in June and July. Most economists in an August 16-19 Reuters poll predicted a half percentage point hike next month, the same as in the last poll, which would take the key interest rate to 2.75-3.00 percent.
Dollar hits 5-week high
The U.S. dollar index hit a fresh five-week high on Monday after another Federal Reserve official flagged the likelihood of continued aggressive monetary tightening ahead of the central bank's key Jackson Hole symposium this week.
The euro sank to a new five-week trough after Russia announced a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month, exacerbating the region's energy crisis.
China's yuan dropped to its lowest in nearly two years after the central bank cut key lending rates, adding to a string of monetary easing measures aimed at shoring up an economy reeling from COVID-19 clampdowns and a property crisis.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals including the euro, edged up to 108.26 for the first time since July 15 and was last up 0.074% at 108.23.
Click to Read MoreSovereign Gold Bond Scheme opens today
The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 opens for subscription on August 22 for five days. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 5,197 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 Series II will be open for subscription from August 22 26, 2022.
Dreamfolks Services sets IPO price band
India's largest aggregator of airport lounge services Dreamfolks Services has set a price band for its initial public offering at Rs 308-326 a share. The company had earlier said its issue will be available for subscription from August 24 to 26. The anchor portion will open for bidders on August 23.
Dreamfolks has cut its offer-for-sale to 1.72 crore shares from 2.18 crore shares with up to 65 lakh shares each of Mukesh Yadav and Dinesh Nagpal and up to 40 lakh units owned by Liberatha Peter Kallat.
From its upper end price band, it will raise around Rs 562.10 crore.
PharmEasy parent withdraws IPO DRHP
API Holdings, the parent entity of PharmEasy, on August 20 announced the withdrawal of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted for an initial public offering (IPO).
The pre-IPO draft papers, which were filed on November 9 last year, are being withdrawn due to "market conditions and strategic considerations", the company said in a notice.
API Holdings noted that the company is committed to its growth and expansion plans, and is considering to raise funds via a "rights issue".
"The rights issue will be open for a period of 30 days, starting from on or around the first week of September," the PharmEasy owner said.
Gold hits over 3-week low
Gold prices fell for a sixth straight session on Monday to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, weighed down by a robust dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,746.06 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. The metal lost nearly 3% last week.
L&T commissions green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on August 20 announced the commissioning of a new green hydrogen plant in Gujarat's Hazira, adding that its daily output will be 45 kg.
The plant, set up at L&T's AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex in Hazira, was inaugurated by Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
The plant is spread across 3,000 square metres, and the first phase of the project has been "installed, tested, and commissioned", L&T said in a press release.
Adani to launch open offer for ACC and Ambuja Cements on August 26
The Adani Group is likely to launch next week an open offer worth Rs 31,000 crore to acquire 26 per cent stake each in Swiss firm Holcim's two Indian listed entities Ambuja Cements and ACC, from public shareholders. In May this year, the Adani Group announced that it has clinched a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India for $10.5 billion.
Markets regulator Sebi granted approval for the open offer this week. The open offer is estimated at over Rs 31,000 crore if fully subscribed. In two separate regulatory filings, Ambuja Cements and ACC have submitted their letter of offers for the open offer launched by the Adani family group's Mauritius-based firm Endeavour Trade and Investment.
As per the revised schedule submitted by ICICI Securities and Deutsche Equities India - which are the managers of open offer - tendering of the shares in the open will start from August 26 as against the earlier date of July 6. This will end on September 9, 2022. In May, the Adani Group had made an open offer at Rs 385 per share for Ambuja Cements and Rs 2,300 per share for ACC. Read More
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 73 points or 0.41 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,671 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Asian markets trade mostly lower
Wall Street ends lower:
U.S. stocks fell and the dollar rose on Friday, even as Treasury yields gained, with traders anxious about inflation and what the Federal Reserve will do to combat it.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.86%, to 33,706.15, the S&P 500 lost 1.29%, to 4,228.37, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped about 2%, to 12,705.22.
Paytm shareholders reappoints Shekhar Sharma as MD, CEO:
The resolution to reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm's chief executive officer and managing director was backed by 99.67 percent of shareholders who voted at the company's annual general meeting, said One97 Communications Ltd, the fintech's parent firm, on August 21.
A total of seven resolutions were passed at the 22nd AGM of Paytm, held on August 19. These included Sharma's remuneration for next three fiscal years, reappointment of Madhur Deora as the company's chief financial officer and retaining Ravi Adsumalli as a director.
The company, in a statement, said the resounding vote in favour of Sharma's reappointment "reflects investors’ faith" in the leadership. The vote also shows that the investors are confident about Paytm's "growth and profitability target", it added. Read More
Market on Friday:
The Indian equity benchmarks closed higher on August 17, as cooling inflation and buying in PSU bank, power and information technology stocks saw the Sensex vault pass 60,000 after more than four months.
At close, the Sensex was up 417.92 points, or 0.70 percent at 60,260.13, and the Nifty was up 119 points, or 0.67 percent at 17,944.30. It was the seventh straight session of gains, which is also the longest winning streak for the market since October.
Bajaj Finserv, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel were among the major Nifty gainers.
The losers included M&M, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Cipla and UltraTech Cement.
Except auto, all sectoral indices ended in the green. PSU bank and IT sectors were up 1-2 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.