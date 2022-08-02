 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Taiwan, Hang Seng down 2% each

Rakesh Patil
Aug 02, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,310 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading weak as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan against the objections of China.

August 02, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

August 02, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

TVS Motor July Auto Sales

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% in July 2022 with sales of 3,14,639 units as against 2,78,855 units in the month of July 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022.

The Company's total exports grew by 9% from 103,133 units in July 2021 to 112,032 units in July 2022

August 02, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

South Korea July inflation near 24-year high

South Korea's consumer inflation sped up to a nearly 24-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the market's view for further central bank tightening this year.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood 6.3% higher in July than a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.0% rise seen in June. The July inflation rate was the fastest pace since a 6.8% gain in November 1998.

August 02, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Results Today:

August 02, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Smallcap World Fund buys 5.54 lakh shares of Mastek:

Smallcap World Fund Inc on Monday purchased 5.54 lakh shares of IT company Mastek Ltd for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 5,54,883 shares of the company.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 2,109.96 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 117.07 crore. Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia sold 5.50 lakh shares of Mastek for Rs 2,110 per scrip.

August 02, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

United Spirits to seek shareholders' nod on August 9 for 'slump sale' of business linked to 32 brands

United Spirits Ltd (USL) will seek shareholders' nod for "slump sale" of business linked to 32 brands, a regulatory filing stated on August 1.

The approval from shareholders will be sought at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled on August 9, 2022, the Diageo subsidiary said.

The approval is required for a transaction with Inbrew Beverages Pvt Ltd involving "(i) slump sale of the entire business undertaking associated with 32 brands in the ‘popular’ segment; and (ii) grant of franchise in relation to 11 other brands in the ‘popular’ segment to Inbrew for a period of five years", the company informed the stock exchanges.