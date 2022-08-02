Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Taiwan, Hang Seng down 2% each

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,310 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading weak as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan against the objections of China.
TVS Motor July Auto Sales
TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% in July 2022 with sales of 3,14,639 units as against 2,78,855 units in the month of July 2021.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022.
The Company's total exports grew by 9% from 103,133 units in July 2021 to 112,032 units in July 2022
South Korea July inflation near 24-year high
South Korea's consumer inflation sped up to a nearly 24-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the market's view for further central bank tightening this year.
The consumer price index (CPI) stood 6.3% higher in July than a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.0% rise seen in June. The July inflation rate was the fastest pace since a 6.8% gain in November 1998.
Results Today:
Smallcap World Fund buys 5.54 lakh shares of Mastek:
Smallcap World Fund Inc on Monday purchased 5.54 lakh shares of IT company Mastek Ltd for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 5,54,883 shares of the company.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 2,109.96 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 117.07 crore. Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia sold 5.50 lakh shares of Mastek for Rs 2,110 per scrip.
United Spirits to seek shareholders' nod on August 9 for 'slump sale' of business linked to 32 brands
United Spirits Ltd (USL) will seek shareholders' nod for "slump sale" of business linked to 32 brands, a regulatory filing stated on August 1.
The approval from shareholders will be sought at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM), scheduled on August 9, 2022, the Diageo subsidiary said.
The approval is required for a transaction with Inbrew Beverages Pvt Ltd involving "(i) slump sale of the entire business undertaking associated with 32 brands in the ‘popular’ segment; and (ii) grant of franchise in relation to 11 other brands in the ‘popular’ segment to Inbrew for a period of five years", the company informed the stock exchanges.
Finance minister says no chance India will slip into recession or stagflation
India’s economic fundamentals are intact and there is no risk of the economy entering into recession or stagflation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament. The government is trying to keep inflation below 7 percent, she said. “There is absolutely zero probability of India slipping into recession,” Sitharaman said.
Reliance Jio top bidder for 5G spectrum auction
Reliance Jio Infocomm emerged as the top buyer of 5G airwaves, spending Rs 88,078 crore, which was more than double that of Bharti Airtel. Jio’s purchases helped the government net a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore by selling spectrum in the auction that lasted a week. About 71 percent of the airwaves on sale were bought by the wireless operators.
Gold climbs
Gold hit a four-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted demand for the safe-haven metal amid mounting worries over an economic slowdown.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,778.69 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its highest since July 5.
U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,791.10 per ounce.
Zomato Q1 Earnings:
Food delivery platform Zomato on August 1 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 186 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY23), which was nearly half of the loss of Rs 359 crore reported in the same period last year.
Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,413.9 crore, up 67.44 percent against Rs 844.4 crore logged in the year-ago quarter.
Oil prices slip
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries.
Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
Asian Markets trade lower
ITC Q1 Earnings:
Diversified conglomerate ITC on August 1 said its net profit on a consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) came in at Rs 4,462.25 crore, up 33.46 percent against Rs 3,343.44 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The number was above estimates as a CNBC TV18 poll of analysts had projected a profit of Rs 4,050 crore.
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 19,831.27 crore, up 39.25 percent from Rs 14,240.76 crore logged in the same quarter last year.
The company said its cigarette revenue jumped 28.63 percent to Rs 7,464.10 crore year-on-year (YoY). Non-cigarette revenue came in at Rs 4,458.71 crore, up 19.49 percent YoY.
Nancy Pelosi expected to arrive in Taiwan today, sources say
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.
One person familiar with Pelosi's itinerary said that most of her planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, and that it was possible that her delegation would arrive in Taiwan early on Wednesday.
"Everything is uncertain," the person said.
Pelosi was scheduled to visit Malaysia on Tuesday. She began her Asia tour in Singapore on Monday, and her office has said she will also visit South Korea and Japan. It has not mentioned a Taiwan visit.
Asian Markets Slide:
Asia stocks continued a decline from Wall Street on Tuesday, and U.S. long-term Treasury yields sank to a four-month low, pulling the U.S. dollar down against the yen and other currencies as investors worried about the risk of global recession.
There were also jitters about an escalation in Sino-U.S. tension with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to begin a visit to Taiwan against the objections of China, which regards the self-governed island as a breakaway province.
The Australian and South Korean equity benchmarks suffered losses of about 0.3% each, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.17%.
Chinese blue chips dropped 1.06% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1%.Taiwan's stock index slid 1.68%.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares retreated 0.8%.
Wall Street ends down:
Wall Street ended lower after a choppy session on Monday, with declines in Exxon Mobil and other energy companies weighing against gains in Boeing as investors digested the U.S. stock market's biggest monthly gains in two years.
The S&P 500 declined 0.28% to end the session at 4,118.59 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.18% to 12,368.98 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.14% to 32,798.60 points.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 63 points or 0.36 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,333 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Monday:
Indian equity benchmarks continued to make smart gains for the fourth day on August 1 on positive global cues, improved June quarter earnings and encouraging auto sales data.
The second-highest goods and services mop-up in and improved manufacturing activity in July also spurred the market.
At close, the Sensex was up 545.25 points, or 0.95 percent, at 58,115.50, and the Nifty was up 181.70 points, or 1.06 percent, at 17,340.
Tata Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, ONGC and UPL were among the major gainers on the Nifty. The losers included Sun Pharma, HDFC Life, HUL, Britannia Industries and Divis Labs.
All sectoral indices ended on a positive note, with Nifty bank, auto, energy, metal and PSU bank indices gaining 1-3 percent.
The broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices adding over 1 percent each.