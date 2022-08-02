Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat to negative start; Taiwan, Hang Seng down 2% each

August 02, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

TVS Motor July Auto Sales

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% in July 2022 with sales of 3,14,639 units as against 2,78,855 units in the month of July 2021.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14% in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022.

The Company's total exports grew by 9% from 103,133 units in July 2021 to 112,032 units in July 2022