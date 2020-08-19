Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by PSU banks; GAIL top gainer

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:

COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $2005/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Weighing on gold is lack of fresh investor buying, upbeat US housing data, and continued strength in the US and global equity markets.

However, supporting price is weaker US dollar, US-China tensions, and rising virus cases. Gold has rescaled the $2000/oz level indicating that the upward momentum is still intact however we may see volatility continuing amid lack of fresh positive triggers.