Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher led by PSU banks; GAIL top gainer

Aug 19, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
Dilip Buildcon gets LoA:
Zee Entertainment Q1:
RIL arm buys majority stake in Netmeds:
Wall St ends mixed:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Market Updates: Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty holding above 11400.
At 10:21 IST, the Sensex was up 147.46 points or 0.38% at 38675.78, and the Nifty was up 43.80 points or 0.38% at 11429.20. About 1457 shares have advanced, 667 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.
ICICIdierct on Zee Entertainment:
Guidance for working capital improvement, improved governance, better disclosures is a positive change. Nonetheless, near term concerns such as ad outlook as well as potential implementation of NTO 2 remain. We will turn buyers once ad recovery, improved cash flows & overdue recovery from related parties (“walking the talk”) is seen. We do, however, increase our target multiple from 9x FY22 P/E to 11x FY22 P/E with a revised target price of Rs 195/share (Rs 150/share, earlier). Maintain hold rating on the stock.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened higher at 74.69 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close of 74.76, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2 percent supported by the PNB, Canara Bank, Maharashtra Bank:
Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:
COMEX gold trades moderately lower near $2005/oz after a 0.7% gain yesterday. Weighing on gold is lack of fresh investor buying, upbeat US housing data, and continued strength in the US and global equity markets.
However, supporting price is weaker US dollar, US-China tensions, and rising virus cases. Gold has rescaled the $2000/oz level indicating that the upward momentum is still intact however we may see volatility continuing amid lack of fresh positive triggers.
Dilip Buildcon gets LoA:
Dilip Buildcon share price added over 3 percent on August 19 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from Rail Vikas Nigam.
The company through JV i.e. HCC-DBL (JV) has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on August 18, 2020, from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for the new project in Uttarakhand, India.
The project includes the construction of tunnels, bridges, yard and formation works under package-9 in connection with new BG Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in Uttarakhand.
ICICIdirect:
Renewed tensions between the US and China coupled with uncertainty ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting minutes are likely to put further pressure on the dollar.
The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.73 in the last session. The open interest in the August series increased 3.46% while it also increased 4.72% in the next series.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex: