Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in pre-opening; Tata Steel, BPCL in focus

Eicher Motors Q1 results:

The company on August 13 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which was better than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 290 crore.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 451.8 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue declined significantly by 65.6 percent YoY to Rs 818.2 crore in the quarter. Hit by lockdown, volumes fell sharply though the company saw good demand recovery towards the end of the quarter.