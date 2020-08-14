Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat in pre-opening; Tata Steel, BPCL in focus

Live now
Aug 14, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Crude Updates:
Eicher Motors Q1 results:
Wall St ends mixed:
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 69.31 points or 0.18% at 38379.80, and the Nifty was up 15.90 points or 0.14% at 11316.40.
Crude Updates: Oil prices advanced on Friday and were heading for a second week of gains amid growing confidence that demand for fuel is starting to pick up despite the coronavirus pandemic that has slammed economies worldwide.
Eicher Motors Q1 results:
The company on August 13 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 55.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, which was better than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of Rs 290 crore.
The company had reported a profit of Rs 451.8 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
Consolidated revenue declined significantly by 65.6 percent YoY to Rs 818.2 crore in the quarter. Hit by lockdown, volumes fell sharply though the company saw good demand recovery towards the end of the quarter.
FII Trading Activity:
DII Trading Activity:
Earnings:
Tata Steel on August 13, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore for the June quarter of FY21. It had reported a loss of 1,615.35 crore in the March quarter and a profit of Rs 714.03 crore in the June quarter of FY20.
Total revenue from operations fell to Rs 24,288.51 crore in Q1 FY21 against Rs 33,769.95 crore sequentially and Rs 35,947.11 crore year-on-year.
Adjusted EBITDA came in at Rs 1,038 crore against Rs 5,530 crore YoY and Rs 4,869 crore QoQ.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 19 points loss.
Results Today:
Hindalco Industries, NTPC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Berger Paints, Bodal Chemicals, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Dilip Buildcon, Dollar Industries, Emkay Global, Finolex Cables, Fortis Healthcare, Greenply Industries, HG Infra Engineering, IIFL Wealth Management, Indian Bank, MRF, Nagarjuna Fertilizers, New India Assurance Company, Ramco Cements, Sun TV Network, United Breweries, Varroc Engineering, Voltas, VRL Logistics, Zuari Global, etc.
Indian ADRs ended mixed: