Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Power Grid top gainer, pharma stocks drag

August 12, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Cadila Healthcare share price shed 2 percent on August 12, a day after the pharma company reported a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 587 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY22) led by strong growth in domestic formulation business and COVID-19 drug sales.

It had reported Rs 454 crore net profit in Q1FY21. Total income from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,025 crore, up 15 percent from the previous year.

Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter were Rs 933 crore, up 18 percent YoY. The EBIDTA margin came in at 23.2 percent, an improvement of 140 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.