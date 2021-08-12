MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
August 12, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Power Grid top gainer, pharma stocks drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, buying seen in the auto, IT, FMCG and energy names, while pharma stocks are under pressure.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex54,580.4554.52 +0.10%
    Nifty 5016,296.1513.90 +0.09%
    Nifty Bank35,719.15-87.25 -0.24%
    Nifty 50 16,296.15 13.90 (0.09%)
    Thu, Aug 12, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp181.204.85 +2.75%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Axis Bank756.35-4.45 -0.58%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Infra4515.7526.75 +0.60%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14229.00-62.15 -0.43%


  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 12, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

  • August 12, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Cadila Healthcare share price shed 2 percent on August 12, a day after the pharma company reported a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 587 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY22) led by strong growth in domestic formulation business and COVID-19 drug sales.

    It had reported Rs 454 crore net profit in Q1FY21. Total income from operations for the quarter was Rs 4,025 crore, up 15 percent from the previous year.

    Earnings before interest, depreciation and tax (EBIDTA) for the quarter were Rs 933 crore, up 18 percent YoY. The EBIDTA margin came in at 23.2 percent, an improvement of 140 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

  • August 12, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    SGX Nifty performance over the last 1-month:

    SGX Nifty performance over the last 1-month:
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 12, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Results on August 12:

    Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashapura Minechem, Avanti Feeds, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dish TV India, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GR Infraprojects, HCC, HealthCare Global Enterprises, HUDCO, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IRCON International, IRCTC, JB Chemicals, KNR Constructions, Matrimony.com, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Minda Corporation, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Page Industries, Power Finance Corporation, RailTel Corporation of India, RCF, Redington (India), RITES, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Skipper, Sundram Fasteners, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, Trident, Ujjivan Financial Services, and Venus Remedies will release their quarterly earnings on August 12.

  • August 12, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Cipla gets final USFDA nod:

    Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), company said in the release.

    Cipla was quoting at Rs 906.65, down Rs 3.60, or 0.40 percent.

  • August 12, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • August 12, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on August 12 with Nifty above 16300 amid mixed global cues.

    The Sensex is up 149.92 points or 0.27% at 54,675.85, and the Nifty up 41.20 points or 0.25% at 16323.50.About 1443 shares have advanced, 541 shares declined, and 77 shares are unchanged.

  • August 12, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Sapphire Foods files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds

    Sapphire Foods' IPO process has kickstarted with the largest franchise operator of YUM! Brands in the Indian subcontinent in terms of revenue in FY20, filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI.

    Sapphire Foods IPO comprises 1,75,69,941 equity shares and is a complete offer for sale by shareholders.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 12, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high as import costs rise

    Japanese wholesale prices rose in July at their fastest annual pace in 13 years, data showed on Thursday, a sign the global commodity inflation and a weak yen were pushing up raw material import costs for a broad range of goods.

    The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 5.6% in July from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed, beating a median market forecast for a 5.0% gain.

  • August 12, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open flat to positive tracking mixed global cues as investors cling to hopes of faster pace of economic recovery. US markets ended mixed amid release of inflation report ahead of jobless claims data during the week.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.