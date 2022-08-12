Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; realty, oil & gas, metals shine, pharma stocks drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors Metal, Oil & Gas, Realty up 1 percent each, while selling is seen in the pharma, Information Technology, auto and FMCG names.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.
The Sensex was down 37.84 points or 0.06% at 59294.76, and the Nifty was down 1.30 points or 0.01% at 17657.70. About 1671 shares have advanced, 1095 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The ongoing market rally is being driven mainly by two factors: One, the steady decline in dollar index from above 109 to 105.26 now facilitating capital flows to emerging markets. Two, the return of FIIs into the Indian market, which has completely changed the market sentiments here.
It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs have made a complete turnaround in their strategy in India with sustained buying over the last 10 sessions. And yesterday's buy figure of Rs 2298 crore is the highest in several months. This, and the fact that India has the best growth story for this year and the next, will impart resilience to the market.
However, investors should exercise caution while chasing this rally since valuations are getting stretched.Remain invested in high quality growth stocks ; don't chase 'cats and dogs'.
Adani group to invest Rs 58,000 crore in two Odisha projects
The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha as the state government has approved its proposal to set up two projects including a 4 million metric ton per annum alumina refinery and a 30 MMTPA iron ore project.
AU Small Finance Bank Large Trade | 82.8 lakh shares (1.3% equity) worth Rs 522.3 crore change hands at Rs 630.6 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.
India to be fastest growing economy this year: Govt source
Rising inflation rates notwithstanding, India will be the fastest growing economy in the world this year, a top government source said on Thursday. While inflation continues to be above the comfort zone, the economy has continued on its recovery path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output.
The government, the source said, is taking continuous steps and engaging with the RBI to bring down inflation. Inflation has stayed above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for six straight months.
There is no chance of growth slowing and India will be the fastest growing economy this year and the next, the source added. On swelling trade deficit, the source said the current account deficit (CAD) should steady going forward.
Results on August 12
ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Divis Labs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Ahluwalia Contracts, Apollo Tyres, Astral, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Amines, Bharat Dynamics, Campus Activewear, Dilip Buildcon, Dhani Services, Finolex Cables, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Kolte-Patil Developers, Muthoot Finance, Info Edge India, Power Finance Corporation, SJVN, Sun TV Network, Supriya Lifescience, Timken India, Varroc Engineering, Voltamp Transformers, and Wockhardt will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 12.
Nifty Metal index rose 1 percent led by the Jindal Steel, Hindalco, Jindal Stainless
Buzzing:
Ipca Laboratories has reported 53 percent fall in its Q1FY23 net profit at Rs 143.06 crore against Rs 306.66 crore in June 2021.
Its net sales were up at Rs 1,585.74 crore versus Rs 1,565.79 crore, YoY.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Operating performance of the company for the month of July 2022:
The loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements through the platform now an annualised run rate of over Rs 25,000 crore in July.
The number of loans disbursed through our platform grew 296% y-o-y to 2.9 million loans in the month of July 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 512% y-o-y to Rs 2,090 crore (USD 264 million), company said in its release.
Market Opens:Indian indices opened flat on August 12 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 68.30 points or 0.12% at 59264.30, and the Nifty was down 19.20 points or 0.11% at 17639.80. About 1080 shares have advanced, 645 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ICICI Bank and Hindalco were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79.66 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 79.63.
Bond Yields Updates:
Fed officials say more rate hikes needed, despite slowing inflation
Slowing US inflation may have opened the door for the Federal Reserve to temper the pace of coming interest rate hikes, but policymakers left no doubt they will continue to tighten monetary policy until price pressures are fully broken.
A US Labor Department report Wednesday showing consumer prices didn't rise at all in July compared with June was just one step in what policymakers said would be a long process, with a red-hot job market and suddenly buoyant equity prices suggesting the economy needs more of the cooling that would come from higher borrowing costs.
After Wednesday's CPI report, traders of futures tied to the Fed's benchmark interest rate pared bets on a third straight 75-basis-point hike at its September 20-21 policy meeting, and now see a half-point increase as the more likely option.
Indian markets likely to open on a flat note: ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on the back of mixed global cues as caution prevails on Fed's interest hike rate strategy.
US markets ended mixed on the back of gains in technology stocks amid release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 177.47 points or 0.30% at 59155.13, and the Nifty was down 95.30 points or 0.54% at 17563.70.
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. NASDAQ closed -0.58% down yesterday after rallying the day before yesterday on better-than-expected inflation data. The majority of the European indices also closed flat to negative yesterday.
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17400 and 17800 respectively. For Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 38250 and 39250 respectively.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought shares worth Rs 2,298.08 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 729.56 crore on August 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
US producer prices fall in July; weekly jobless claims rise
US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July amid a drop in the cost for energy products and underlying producer inflation appears to be on a downward trend, while jobless claims rose for a second straight week in a labor market that remains tight.
The producer price index for final demand declined 0.5% last month, the first negative monthly reading since April 2020, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The PPI climbed 1.0% in June. In the 12 months through July, it increased 9.8% after advancing 11.3% in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2% in July and increase 10.4% on a year-on-year basis. There was a drop of 1.8% in goods prices after a gain of 2.3% in June. A 16.7% fall in gasoline prices accounted for 80% of that decline. The prices of diesel fuel, liquefied petroleum gas and residential natural gas also fell sharply.
Asian markets struggle as traders contemplate more rate hikes
Asian markets mostly fell Friday, winding back some of the previous day's rally, as traders come to terms with the likelihood that central banks will continue to raise interest rates to battle runaway inflation.
Equities surged across the region Thursday after the closely watched US consumer prices index eased more than expected in July, boosting hopes the Federal Reserve could slow down its pace of monetary tightening.
A similarly upbeat report on the producer price index, which can act as a guide to future CPI readings, provided further reason for optimism.
However, the feel-good vibe wore off in US trading after Fed officials lined up to warn that there was a long way to go before inflation, which is still sitting around four-decade highs, is tamed.
Results Today:
Rupee expected to depreciate today: ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid expectations of weak macroeconomic data from India. CPI YoY is expected to drop from
7.01% to 6.78%. Additionally, industrial production is expected to drop from 19.6% to 10.7% USDINR (August) is likely to trade in a
range of 79.70-79.90.
Retail inflation seen falling to 6.7% in July as food price pressure eases
India's retail inflation rate likely slowed in July, thanks to lower food prices. According to a Moneycontrol poll of 18 economists, inflation may have dropped to 6.7 percent last month.
In June, the inflation rate measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to 7.01 percent from 7.04 percent in May.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release the retail inflation figure for July at 5.30 pm on August 12.
According to economists, headline retail inflation likely cooled in July, led by lower food prices, with prices of certain key items posting a sequential fall. Click To Read More
Gold Prices Update:
Gold prices were flat on Friday, weighed down by an uptick in the Treasury yields and prospects of U.S. interest rate hikes, although broader weakness in the dollar kept bullion on track for its fourth weekly gain.
Spot gold was flat at $1,787.57 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT. However, bullion has gained 0.7% so far this week.
Jet Airways Q1 Earnings:
Jet Airways on August 11 reported a standalone net loss of Rs 390.1 crore for the three months ended June which was more than twice the amount it had reported in the year-ago period. The full-service carrier had reported a loss of Rs 129 crore in the April-June quarter last year.
The defunct carrier's revenue from operations declined 83 percent to Rs 12.53 crore for the quarter under review, the airline said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
The airline's total income stood at Rs 13.10 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 crore in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
The boards of Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Health Insurance have approved a proposed investment of Rs 665 crore for a 9.99% stake in the latter from a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the company said in a statement on August 12.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance is a 51:49 joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of South African-based Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.
The transaction values Aditya Birla Health Insurance at approximately Rs. 6,650 crores. Upon the completion of the transaction, ADIA will own a 9.99% stake, ABCL will hold a 45.91% stake and MMH a 44.10% stake, respectively, in the company.
The company plans to use this capital to drive its growth in the health insurance market in India.
Nykaa's Beauty Private Label CEO Reena Chhabra resigns
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa has informed about the resignation of CEO of Beauty Private Label Reena Chhabra w.e.f. August 16, 2022.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.05 percent or Rs 28.55 at Rs 1,418.40.
PGIM India MF, Abu Dhabi Investment sell Newgen Software shares
Two entities -- PGIM India Mutual Fund and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority -- on Thursday offloaded shares of Newgen Software Technology Ltd worth Rs 45 crore through open market transactions.
PGIM India Mutual Fund (PGIM MF) and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) sold a total of 12.20 lakh shares of the software company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 370 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 45.17 crore. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Institute of Technology picked up the company's shares.
Syrma SGS Technology mobilises Rs 252 crore via anchor book
Syrma SGS Technology on August 11 raised Rs 252.04 crore through its anchor book, ahead of its initial public offering. A total of 18 anchor investors poured money into the IPO.
The company finalised the allocation of more than 1.14 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 220 per share.
Crude Prices Update:
Oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday amid uncertainty on the demand outlook based on contrasting views from OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA), but benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased.
Brent crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $99.26 a barrel at 0112 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 34 cents, or 0.3%, to $94.00 a barrel.
Brent was on track to climb more than 4% for the week, recouping part of last week's 14% tumble, its biggest weekly decline since April 2020 amid fears that rising inflation and interest rate hikes will hit economic growth and fuel demand.
OPEC sees global oil market tipping into surplus this quarter
OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the third quarter by 1.24 million barrels a day to 28.27 million a day, according to its latest monthly report. That’s about 570,000 barrels a day less than OPEC’s 13 members pumped in July.
The revision diverges from that of the International Energy Agency, which bolstered demand forecasts on Thursday as soaring natural gas prices compel companies and refiners to switch to using oil. But OPEC’s outlook may give further explanation for the minimal production increase it agreed on with its allies last week.
OPEC+ surprised traders at the Aug. 3 meeting with plans to add just 100,000 barrels a day in September, despite calls from US President Joe Biden to open the taps during a visit to group leader Saudi Arabia last month. The alliance explained the move by saying it had to deploy “severely limited” spare production capacity with “great caution.”
Shapoorji Pallonji to offload stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
Construction firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has proposed to offload the 1.25 per cent shares it holds in green energy company Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL).
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, SWREL said, "Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (seller) is one of (its) promoters. The seller proposes to sell up to 23,70,787 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each, representing 1.25 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company."
The Offer For Sale (OFS) shall take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on August 12 from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm for non-retail investors.
The floor price of the offer shall be Rs 270 per equity share of the company, it said.
Asian Markets trade mixed
Balaji Amines arm files draft papers with Sebi for IPO
Balaji Amines' subsidiary Balaji Speciality Chemicals has filed a draft red herring prospectus with capital markets regulator SEBI for fund raising via an initial public offering.
The offer consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale of 2.6 crore shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders of Balaji Speciality Chemicals.
Balaji Amines will not be participating in the proposed offer.The company said it has filed draft papers on August 10.
Wall Street ends mixed:
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 retreated to close lower on Thursday on the realization the Federal Reserve still needs to aggressively boost interest rates to fully tame rising consumer prices despite fresh evidence of cooling inflation.
The S&P 500 closed a tad lower after earlier hitting fresh three-month highs following data that showed the US producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly fell in July.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.16 points, or 0.08%, to 33,336.67, while the S&P 500 slid 2.97 points, or 0.07%, to 4,207.27 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.89 points, or 0.58%, to 12,779.91.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 17 points or 0.10 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,671.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The equity benchmark indices extended their rally on August 11 and ended the session on a strong note, hitting a four-month high. Positive global cues post better-than-expected US inflation data, which raised the hopes about a slowdown in the interest rate hike by US Fed going ahead, aided investor sentiment.
At Close, the Sensex was up 515.31 points or 0.88% at 59,332.60, while the Nifty was up 124.20 points or 0.71% at 17,659.
Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major Nifty gainers. The losers included Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Hindalco Industries, and NTPC.
Barring FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Bank, Information Technology and PSU Bank adding up to 2 percent.
The broader indices - BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each.