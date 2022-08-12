Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; realty, oil & gas, metals shine, pharma stocks drag

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.
The Sensex was down 37.84 points or 0.06% at 59294.76, and the Nifty was down 1.30 points or 0.01% at 17657.70. About 1671 shares have advanced, 1095 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
August 12, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The ongoing market rally is being driven mainly by two factors: One, the steady decline in dollar index from above 109 to 105.26 now facilitating capital flows to emerging markets. Two, the return of FIIs into the Indian market, which has completely changed the market sentiments here.
It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs have made a complete turnaround in their strategy in India with sustained buying over the last 10 sessions. And yesterday's buy figure of Rs 2298 crore is the highest in several months. This, and the fact that India has the best growth story for this year and the next, will impart resilience to the market.
However, investors should exercise caution while chasing this rally since valuations are getting stretched. Remain invested in high quality growth stocks ; don't chase 'cats and dogs'.
ADVERTISEMENT
August 12, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Adani group to invest Rs 58,000 crore in two Odisha projects
The Adani Group is planning to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha as the state government has approved its proposal to set up two projects including a 4 million metric ton per annum alumina refinery and a 30 MMTPA iron ore project.
August 12, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank Large Trade | 82.8 lakh shares (1.3% equity) worth Rs 522.3 crore change hands at Rs 630.6 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.
August 12, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
India to be fastest growing economy this year: Govt source
Rising inflation rates notwithstanding, India will be the fastest growing economy in the world this year, a top government source said on Thursday. While inflation continues to be above the comfort zone, the economy has continued on its recovery path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output.
The government, the source said, is taking continuous steps and engaging with the RBI to bring down inflation. Inflation has stayed above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for six straight months.
There is no chance of growth slowing and India will be the fastest growing economy this year and the next, the source added. On swelling trade deficit, the source said the current account deficit (CAD) should steady going forward.
ADVERTISEMENT
August 12, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Results on August 12
ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, Divis Labs, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Ahluwalia Contracts, Apollo Tyres, Astral, Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj Healthcare, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balaji Amines, Bharat Dynamics, Campus Activewear, Dilip Buildcon, Dhani Services, Finolex Cables, Godrej Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Kolte-Patil Developers, Muthoot Finance, Info Edge India, Power Finance Corporation, SJVN, Sun TV Network, Supriya Lifescience, Timken India, Varroc Engineering, Voltamp Transformers, and Wockhardt will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on August 12.
August 12, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
Nifty Metal index rose 1 percent led by the Jindal Steel, Hindalco, Jindal Stainless
August 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Buzzing:
Ipca Laboratories has reported 53 percent fall in its Q1FY23 net profit at Rs 143.06 crore against Rs 306.66 crore in June 2021.
Its net sales were up at Rs 1,585.74 crore versus Rs 1,565.79 crore, YoY.
August 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
August 12, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
Operating performance of the company for the month of July 2022:
The loan distribution business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements through the platform now an annualised run rate of over Rs 25,000 crore in July.
The number of loans disbursed through our platform grew 296% y-o-y to 2.9 million loans in the month of July 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 512% y-o-y to Rs 2,090 crore (USD 264 million), company said in its release.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on August 12 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 68.30 points or 0.12% at 59264.30, and the Nifty was down 19.20 points or 0.11% at 17639.80. About 1080 shares have advanced, 645 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, ICICI Bank and Hindalco were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Wipro.