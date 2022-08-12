Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; realty, oil & gas, metals shine, pharma stocks drag

August 12, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The ongoing market rally is being driven mainly by two factors: One, the steady decline in dollar index from above 109 to 105.26 now facilitating capital flows to emerging markets. Two, the return of FIIs into the Indian market, which has completely changed the market sentiments here.

It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs have made a complete turnaround in their strategy in India with sustained buying over the last 10 sessions. And yesterday's buy figure of Rs 2298 crore is the highest in several months. This, and the fact that India has the best growth story for this year and the next, will impart resilience to the market.

However, investors should exercise caution while chasing this rally since valuations are getting stretched. Remain invested in high quality growth stocks ; don't chase 'cats and dogs'.