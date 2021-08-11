MARKET NEWS

English
Market LIVE Updates
August 11, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low; metal stocks gain, pharma drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Barring Nifty Metal, all sectoral indices are in the red, with realty and media falling 3 percent. Nifty Bank, financial services, private bank, auto, FMCG all fell more than a percent each.

    Sensex54,364.65-190.01 -0.35%
    Nifty 5016,227.30-52.80 -0.32%
    Nifty Bank35,716.15-317.95 -0.88%
    Nifty 50 16,227.30 -52.80 (-0.32%)
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    JSW Steel746.5524.40 +3.38%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Shree Cements26,444.60-673.05 -2.48%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5690.55117.25 +2.10%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14253.00-249.90 -1.72%


  • August 11, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

    More than 150 stocks hit their fresh 52-week high on BSE:

    Even as the market is witnessing across the board selloff, more than 150 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Alkem Laboratories, BASF India and Cummins India, have hit their fresh 52-week high on BSE in intraday trade today.

    BSE Metal index rose more than 2 percent while the oil and gas index traded with nominal gains. Rest all sectoral indices suffered losses, with realty, consumer durables and healthcare falling more than 2 percent each.

  • August 11, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

    GMR Infrastructure to consider funds raising:

    We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the board of directors of the company to be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, the board besides the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other items, would also consider raising of funds of up to Rs 6000 crore in one or more tranche(s) through issue of securities including a qualified institutions placement and/or foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other securities.

    GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 27.80, down Rs 0.15, or 0.54 percent on the BSE.

  • August 11, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

    India Cements Q1 earnings:

    The company posted consolidatd net profit at Rs 43.1 crore versus Rs 19.5 crore and revenue was up 36.9% at Rs 1,045.3 crore versus Rs 763.5 crore, YoY.

    India Cements was quoting at Rs 175.95, down Rs 6.90, or 3.77 percent on the BSE.

  • August 11, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST

    Prathamesh Mallya, AVP- Research, Non-Agri Commodities and Currencies, Angel Broking:

    Threats over further slowdown in the global economic recovery as many nations impose fresh curbs following the surge in infected cases helped Gold put a pause to the recent fall in prices.

    However, expectation of a tighter economic policy and hike in the interest rates following the robust economic figures and hawkish comments by US FED officials supported the US Treasury yield and the Dollar which pulled the non-interest bearing Gold lower.
     
    Renewed restrictions due to the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus might continue to support Gold prices. However, investors are expected to remain cautious ahead of the key US economic data scheduled later in the week.

  • August 11, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday losses but still trading lower with Nifty below 16200.

    The Sensex was down 339.21 points or 0.62% at 54215.45, and the Nifty was down 97.20 points or 0.60% at 16182.90. About 400 shares have advanced, 2499 shares declined, and 74 shares are unchanged.

  • August 11, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

    Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Three dojis in the last four days summarily explains the prevailing indecision. Yet, within this construct, the bias is leaning towards upside, especially within bottoms being held by a horizontal support, even as peaks remain uneven. Meanwhile, a hammer formed in the closing hour yesterday, calls for a run up early in the day, which though could be limited to 16350 on first attempt. 

    However, if subsequent pull backs manage to keep its head above 16268, then we could be heading towards 16450-500 in the next few sessions. Alternatively, inability to float above 16268 could see Nifty drifting back into an indecisive zone, but the chances of a collapse beyond 16090-33, looks very limited.

  • August 11, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Chemplast Sanmar IPO sees subscription of 19%

    The public offer of Chemplast Sanmar, a specialty chemicals manufacturer in India, has seen a subscription of 19 percent with garnering bids for 75.01 lakh equity shares against offer size of 3.99 crore equity shares on August 11, the second day of bidding.

    The retail investors' reserved portion was booked 98 percent and that of non-institutional investors saw 4 percent bids against the portion set aside, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

    Qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 1,836 equity shares against their reserved portion of 2.17 crore equity shares.

  • August 11, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST

    Nifty FMCG index fell 1 percent dragged by the Varun Beverages, Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Consumer Products:

  • August 11, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO subscribed 36%:

    The initial public offering of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, the 5th largest cement company in India, has received subscription of 36 percent, with getting bids for 2.25 crore equity shares against IPO size of 6.25 crore equity shares on August 11, the final day bidding.

    The qualified institutional buyers are important entities to get the public issue sail through as their reserved portion has subscribed 27 percent, and that of non-institutional investors saw 5 percent subscription.

    Retail investors have put in bids for 55 percent of their reserved portion.

  • August 11, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The outperformance of large-caps, which started a few days back, gathered momentum yesterday with Nifty Mid-cap & Small-cap indices declining by 1.09 % and 2.05% respectively while Nifty moved up. Nifty's strength is largely due to the resilience of high quality financials, particularly the HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. This divergent performance is desirable and healthy since it is removing the froth in the broader market and rewarding quality. The underperformance of the broader market may continue.

    With Dow Jones hitting another record high, there is global support to the rally. However, the good news from the US economy, particularly the excellent jobs data, may nudge the Fed to hint tapering earlier than expected. Tapering hints have the potential for capital outflows from EMs and a sharp correction in the market. So watch out for the inflation data from the US expected shortly.

  • August 11, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Nifty Realty index is down more than 3 percent

