Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low; metal stocks gain, pharma drags

August 11, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST

More than 150 stocks hit their fresh 52-week high on BSE:

Even as the market is witnessing across the board selloff, more than 150 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Alkem Laboratories, BASF India and Cummins India, have hit their fresh 52-week high on BSE in intraday trade today.

BSE Metal index rose more than 2 percent while the oil and gas index traded with nominal gains. Rest all sectoral indices suffered losses, with realty, consumer durables and healthcare falling more than 2 percent each.