Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,600, Sensex rises 515 pts led by IT, realty, banks

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, capital goods, Information Technology, PSU Bank and realty up 1-2 percent.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty continued its northward journey & nearly tested the trendline drawn from the October 2021 high. It witnessed minor profit booking near the trendline. Going ahead, 17750-17800 will be the key area to watch out for. It is crucial to observe how the structure develops near this make or break zone.
Thus recommendation for Nifty traders will be to book partial profit at current level & hold rest of the position with reversal trailed to 17500.
Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
USDINR spot closed 11 paise higher at 79.63, thanks to demand for dollars from oil marketing companies and importers. There may have been some RBI intervention at lower levels to build reserves. Overall bias remains of a range between 79.00 and 80.00 levels on spot.”
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Nifty continued to remain above the consolidation on the daily chart, suggesting a continuation of the up trend in the market. On the higher end, however, Nifty had faced a bit of selling pressure that led to a close around the day's low.
The current rally may extend towards 17750-17800, where crucial trendline resistance is placed. On the lower end, support is there at 17450-17500.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:
Investors cheered the US inflation data for July, which came in below the estimate and raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may not be that aggressive in hiking interest rates in its next meeting. Hence, the optimism spread across Asian markets, including India where investors lapped up banking, IT & realty stocks.
Traders have also been drawing comfort from the falling crude oil prices and FII inflows into the local shares in the last few sessions. Technically, the Nifty is trading near its important resistance level and has also formed a small bearish candle.
For traders, 17600 would be the key level to watch out for, while the overall chart structure suggests that if the market sustains above the same then breakout continuation formation could continue till 17700-17750. On the flip side, a sharp intraday correction is possible if the index trades below 17600. Below which, the index could slip till 17540-17450.
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:
The Bank Nifty index continued its strong up move on the back of positive global cues. The index surpassed the immediate hurdle of 38400 which will now act as support on the downside.
The upside resistance is placed at 39000 and if breached on a closing basis will see further upside towards the 40000 level. The index is trading in overbought territory and a profit booking scenario cannot be ruled out from the current levels.
Market Close:
Indian benchmark indices ended on strong note with Nifty closing above 17600 led by IT, realty, banking names.
At Close, the Sensex was up 515.31 points or 0.88% at 59,332.60, and the Nifty was up 124.20 points or 0.71% at 17,659.00. About 1772 shares have advanced, 1530 shares declined, and 138 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the major Nifty gainers. The losers included Tata Consumer Products, Apollo Hospitals, ITC, Hindalco Industries and NTPC.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent each.
Rupee Close:
Indian rupee ended lower by 12 paise at 79.63 per dollar against previous close of 79.51
Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MarketsMojo:
US CPI figures eased to 8.5% in July-22, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.7% and 9.1% of June 2022.
While the CPI continues to hover near a four-decade high, easing CPI figures reduced the probability of a 75-bps rate hike in the upcoming US FOMC meeting. Before this number came in, there was a 68% probability that the Fed would hike another 75 bps in the next FOMC meeting.
While we do understand these numbers are higher than the US Fed's comfort level of 2%, the fact of the matter is that inflation has started inching downwards, giving great comfort to investors. That being said, with the way crude prices are declining, it could further ease by the time US inflation data comes in next month.
PB Fintech Q1 loss widens to Rs 204.33 crore in Q1FY23
The Policybazaar operator PB Fintech recorded consolidated loss at Rs 204.33 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, widening from loss of Rs 110.84 crore in corresponding period last fiscal due to weak operating performance.
The company has reported a significant increase in employee expenses, and advertising & promotion expenses for the quarter.
EBITDA loss more than doubled to Rs 234.3 crore for the June FY23 quarter, against loss of Rs 118.35 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, and revenue from operations came in at Rs 505.2 crore, increasing 112.5% over Rs 238 crore reported in year-ago period.
Dollar slides further after US inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day.
The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.2% to 105.010, after recording its biggest daily fall in five months, of 1%, the previous day.
Geojit View on Exide Industries
Exide has a stronger balance sheet after the divestment of its life insurance business to HDFC Life. The company will be able to maintain its cash position and fund the capex through internal accruals.
We remain positive on a medium to long term basis owing to its concentration on the development of EV batteries and respite in the market price. On a 1 year forward basis, EIL is currently trading at 13.5x (25% lower to its 3yr avg.) near to its all-time low at 12x. We value EIL’s at 15x (I yr. avg.) FY24E EPS and recommend Buy rating with a target price of Rs 191 per share.
Buzzing:
Radico Khaitan reported a 1.8% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended June FY23. Revenue grew by 10.6% to Rs 3,183.8 crore compared to year-ago period.
Radico Khaitan was quoting at Rs 942.60, up Rs 28.00, or 3.06 percent.
Bata India Q1
Bata India has posted net profit of Rs 119.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 69.5 crore and revenue was at Rs 943 crore versus Rs 267 crore, YoY.
Buzzing:
Abbott India has registered a 5% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 205.64 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 on tepid top line growth. Revenue increased by 7% to Rs 1,304.37 crore compared to same period last year.
Market at 3 PM
Benchmark indices were trading higher in the final hour of the trading with Nifty above 17600.
The Sensex was up 542.37 points or 0.92% at 59359.66, and the Nifty was up 132.90 points or 0.76% at 17667.70. About 1660 shares have advanced, 1486 shares declined, and 126 shares are unchanged.
Prabhudas Lilladher View on Coal India
Coal India posted back to back strong set of earnings for 1QFY23 on back of strong realisations in FSA (despite reduced volumes to non-power sector) and e-auction. Reported EBITDA grew 153%/35% YoY/QoQ to Rs 12,250 crore, ahead of our/consensus estimates (CE) of Rs 8,140 cr/Rs 8,250 cr.
The company displayed strong offtake and FSA realisations over last one year. Delay in increase of FSA prices (85% total volumes) were more than offset by better coal grade management (resulting in higher FSA realisations) and strong e-auction realisations in wake of robust global prices.
We increase our FY23e/FY24e EBITDA estimates of COAL by 18%/12% on account of higher FSA and E-auction realisations. Maintain Accumulate rating with revised Target Price of Rs 255 (earlier Rs 220) based on EV/EBITDA of 2.5x FY24e.
SP Apparels Q1: Net profit at Rs 25.7 crore against Rs 11.5 crore YoY. Revenue jumped 84.7% at Rs 245.7 crore against Rs 133 crore YoY. EBITDA was up 53.8% at Rs 42.9 crore against Rs 27.9 crore YoY. Margin at 17.5% against 21% YoY.
Trent Q1: Net profit at Rs 115 crore against loss of Rs 138.3 crore YoY. Revenue at Rs 1,803 crore against Rs 492 crore YoY. EBITDA at Rs 291.7 crore against loss of Rs 43.1 crore YoY.
Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities
:
Crude oil prices traded firm with benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices rose by 0.35 percent to $92.25 per barrel on Thursday. Crude oil prices rebounded from losses, helped by encouraging figures on US gasoline demand and as lower-than-expected US inflation data drove investors into riskier assets. US crude oil stocks rose by 5.5 million barrels in the most recent week, the US Energy Information Administration said, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels.
We expect crude oil prices to trade sideways to up with resistance at $95 per barrel with support at $89 per barrel. MCX Crude oil August contract has important support at Rs 7180 and resistance at Rs 7450 per barrel.
Man Industries Q1: Net profit was down 62.8% at Rs 9.8 crore against Rs 26.5 crore YoY. Revenue was down 16.8% at Rs 510.5 crore against Rs 613.8 crore YoY. EBITDA fell 45.6% at Rs 22.15 crore against Rs 40.7 crore YoY. Margin at 4.3% against 6.6% YoY. The stock was trading at Rs 92.70, down Rs 3.30, or 3.44 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 97.55 and an intraday low of Rs 90.05. It was trading with volumes of 46,613 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,908 shares, an increase of 370.48 percent.
Hindalco Industries in agreement with Greenko Group to co-produce carbon-free energy for Odisha smelter
European Markets Updates
Market update at 2 PM: Sensex is up 516.30 points or 0.88% at 59333.59, and the Nifty added 125.20 points or 0.71% at 17660.
Nifty FMCG index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the Emami, Tata Consumer Products, ITC:
Safari Industries (India) Q1 earnings:
Safari Industries (India) has recorded net profit of Rs 26.6 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against profit of Rs 2.4 crore in the same quarter last year.
The revenue of the company was at Rs 293.2 crore versus Rs 120.2 crore, YoY.
Nucleus Software Exports Q1 Earnings:
Nucleus Software Exports has posted 41 percent fall in its Q1FY23 net profit at Rs 10.8 crore against Rs 18.3 crore and revenue was down 15.8% at Rs 128.8 crore against Rs 153 crore, QoQ.
Ashoka Buildcon Q1 Results:
Ashoka Buildcon has reported a 69.4% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 134.66 crore in the quarter ended June FY23, driven by top line and operating performance. The low base also supported earnings as Q1FY22 was affected by second Covid wave. Revenue grew by 46% to Rs 1,878.56 crore compared to same quarter last year.
Ashoka Buildcon was quoting at Rs 76.10, down Rs 0.45, or 0.59 percent on the BSE.
Jefferies On Prestige Estates Projects
Jefferies has maintained buy rating on Prestige Estates Projects and raised the target price to Rs 550 from Rs 508 per share.
The investments in expansion starting to perform as visible in a 4x YoY sales jump. The management has upped the presales guidance by 20 percent.
Jefferies feels that gearing should climb to 0.5x, and likely higher, reported CNBC-TV18.
Jefferies View on Hindalco Industries
Jefferies has kept hold rating on the stock and raised the target to Rs 380 from Rs 310 per share.
The Q1 EBITDA was up 15 percent QoQ & is 24 percent above our estimate, while EBITDA is led by better-than-expected margin across businesses, said Jefferies.
India aluminium EBITDA/t is coming off from Q4 peak and expect further contraction in India aluminium EBITDA/t, Jefferies feels.
Brokerage house raises FY23-24 EPS estimate by 9-13 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 436.10, down Rs 3.95, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.
Greaves Cotton Q1 Earnings:
Greaves Cotton has posted net profit of Rs 16 crore against loss of Rs 22.5 crore and revenue was at Rs 660.2 crore versus Rs 229 crore, YoY.
Market at 1 PM
Benchmark indices were holding on the gains in the afternoon session with Nifty around 17650.
The Sensex was up 523.90 points or 0.89% at 59341.19, and the Nifty was up 124.50 points or 0.71% at 17659.30. About 1733 shares have advanced, 1354 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing:
A strong June quarter earning by Nava, a smallcap metal and energy company, reflected on its share price on August 11 as it zoomed about 6 percent.
The stock traded at Rs 204.20, up 5.64 percent as of 9.40 am.
Nava’s net profits spiked 286 percent year-on-year while revenue increased 77 percent thanks to higher production and higher realisation for ferroalloys, coupled with robust energy operations. Ebitda margin also increased by 1245 basis points to 39.1 percent.
Va Tech Wabag Q1 Results
Va Tech Wabag recorded a 105% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 29.88 crore for the quarter ended June FY23 despite weak top line and operating performance, driven by other income. Revenue fell 4% to Rs 631.68 crore compared to year-ago period.
Va Tech Wabag was quoting at Rs 249.00, up Rs 2.65, or 1.08 percent on the BSE.
Bharat Forge Q1 Earnings:
Bharat Forge has posted 46 percent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 243.6 crore against Rs 166.7 crore and revenue was up 28.2% at Rs 1,759.3 crore versus Rs 1,372 crore, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18.
CLSA View on Coal India
Brokerage and investment group CLSA has maintained Buy rating on Coal India, and raised the target price to Rs 250 from Rs 205 per share.
Q1FY23 was above estimates on better realisations with focus on wage negotiations, a CLSA note said. It added that the EBITDA for first quarter was meaningfully above estimates, driven by better realisation.
The company commands a highest-ever premium of 200 per cent to Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs), while wage negotiation & FSA price hikes were key to outperformance.
CLSA expect e-auction realisations to soften in H2FY23, however returns from diversification into newer businesses will be closely watched, CNBC-TV18 quoted citing the report.
Coal India touched a 52-week high of Rs 226.10 and was quoting at Rs 218.70, down Rs 1.15, or 0.52 percent.
Jefferies view on Eicher Motors
Broking house Jefferies has maintained buy call and raised the target to Rs 3,700 from Rs 3,500 per share.
The Q1 EBITDA was up 10 percent QoQ & is 10 percent above our estimate, while RE volumes grew a slight 1 percent QoQ, while EBITDA-per-vehicle expanded 4 percent QoQ and see multiple positives for RE going ahead, said Jefferies.
The company expects the new hunter motorcycle to also expand its addressable customer base.
Broking house see EPS more than doubling over FY22-24, reported CNBC-TV18.
BSE Capital Goods index rose 1 percent led by the Hindustan Aeronautics, Suzlon Energy, Schaeffler India
Market at 12 PM
The Sensex was up 519.74 points or 0.88% at 59337.03, and the Nifty was up 128.70 points or 0.73% at 17663.50. About 1765 shares have advanced, 1270 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.
BSE Bank index gained 1 percent supported by the Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank
Buzzing:
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders jumped 9 percent intraday on August 11 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for June quarter.
The company that makes warships for the Indian Navy said it posted the highest ever revenue from operations for the June quarter at Rs 2230 crore, which was 84 percent higher from the same period last year.
Its net profit also zoomed 134 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 217 crore, he company said. It added that its annualised return on capital employed has increased to 33 percent from 19 percent in the comparable period last year.
Motilal Oswal View on Hindalco Industries
The full-year EBITDA/t guidance for Novelis, after its 1Q result, implies an EBITDA of USD505/t for 9MFY23, in line with our estimate. Novelis' management continues to highlight the strong demand for beverage cans as the mainstay for secondary aluminum demand, in addition to rising demand from the Automotive business as semiconductor shortages ease out.
The management is focused on the downstream business in India, with the upstream aluminum business at least two years away from an investment decision.
We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based revised Target Price of Rs 525 (from Rs 490 earlier). A slowdown in China remains the key risk to our call.
Nomura view on Eicher Motors
Broking firm has maintained neutral rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,094 per share.
RE’s strong price increases kept us concerned on affordability, while its volumes may rebound in FY23 but beyond that may remain in single digit. The exports also face near-term slowdown risks, said Nomura.
With commodity benefits, we raise EBITDA margin estimate to 25-25.4 percent for FY23-24, Nomura added.
Our earnings estimates are higher by +0.5 percent/+4.4 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.
NMDC raises price of lump ore & fines
TCS partners with Five Star Bank for digital transformation
:
Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Five Star Bank, a subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. on its digital transformation journey, helping it determine lending risk and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences using the TCS Customer Intelligence & Insights™ (CI&I) analytics platform. Five Star Bank is a provider of consumer and commercial lending services across Central and Western New York. The bank was looking for a solution that provides contextual customer insightsto help them better meet customer expectations and drive competitive differentiation. TCS was trading at Rs 3,407.60, up Rs 51.60, or 1.54 percent on BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,418.80 and an intraday low of Rs 3,377.