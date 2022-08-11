Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,600, Sensex rises 515 pts led by IT, realty, banks

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty continued its northward journey & nearly tested the trendline drawn from the October 2021 high. It witnessed minor profit booking near the trendline. Going ahead, 17750-17800 will be the key area to watch out for. It is crucial to observe how the structure develops near this make or break zone.
Thus recommendation for Nifty traders will be to book partial profit at current level & hold rest of the position with reversal trailed to 17500.