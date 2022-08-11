Closing Bell: Nifty ends above 17,600, Sensex rises 515 pts led by IT, realty, banks

August 11, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:



Investors cheered the US inflation data for July, which came in below the estimate and raised hopes that the Federal Reserve may not be that aggressive in hiking interest rates in its next meeting. Hence, the optimism spread across Asian markets, including India where investors lapped up banking, IT & realty stocks.

Traders have also been drawing comfort from the falling crude oil prices and FII inflows into the local shares in the last few sessions. Technically, the Nifty is trading near its important resistance level and has also formed a small bearish candle.

For traders, 17600 would be the key level to watch out for, while the overall chart structure suggests that if the market sustains above the same then breakout continuation formation could continue till 17700-17750. On the flip side, a sharp intraday correction is possible if the index trades below 17600. Below which, the index could slip till 17540-17450.